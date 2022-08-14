Read full article on original website
Related
biztoc.com
Target’s earnings take a huge hit as retailer sells off unwanted inventory
Target's quarterly profit fell nearly 90% from a year ago. The retailer followed through on its warning that steep markdowns on unwanted merchandise would weigh on its bottom line. The big-box retailer missed Wall Street's expectations by a wide margin, even after the company itself lowered guidance twice. Target says...
biztoc.com
5 Passive Income Stocks to Buy in August 2022
Inflation is still hovering near 40-year highs, and many analysts expect the Fed to continue with its interest rate hikes. Therefore, the stock market is expected to remain under pressure....
Bed Bath & Beyond Leads New Meme Stock Mania
Big box giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to rally soaring over 20 percent on Wednesday. Cheddar News speaks with Melissa Gonzalez, Principal at MG2 and Founder of the Lionesque Group, who breaks down what is fueling the latest rally.
biztoc.com
China Shuts Factories in Sichuan Amid Worst Heatwave Since 1961
Major companies including Apple supplier Foxconn and Intel are among those affected, as is Tongwei, the world's largest supplier of polysilicon. The post China Shuts Factories in Sichuan Amid Worst Heatwave Since 1961 appeared first on Asia Financial.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
3 Blue-Chip REITs On Sale
Summary There is no objective or commonly accepted definition of a "blue-chip REIT". You won’t find it in Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary no matter how hard you look, though I think the explanation I’ve compiled here should suffice. After screening for the highest quality REITs, I'll provide you with a list of three worth buying. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Comments / 0