Sag Harbor, NY

27east.com

Her Story: The Legendary Women Of Sag Harbor

On Saturday, August 27, the Sag Harbor Whaling Museum will open a new exhibition, “Her Story: A Celebration of Notable Sag Harbor Women, 1800-1970,” which will run through October 17, when the museum closes for the season. History tends to be shared through the recorded lives of men....
SAG HARBOR, NY
northforker.com

Hidden North Fork: A haven for bookworms in a historic barn

Local historians believe that the yellow barn was built between 1873 and 1888. (Credit: David Benthal) There’s a certain magic about a used book store: the scent of old pages, getting lost between the shelves of well-loved books or enthralled by a unique cover. Unless you frequent Riverhead Free...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

New Name, New Owners For The Springs Tavern in East Hampton

Springs Tavern and Grill reopened this summer in East Hampton with a new name and news owners. Formerly The Springs Tavern, this historic spot is now managed by Alex Rossi, a veteran to the restaurant industry that lives in Springs with his family. “The new regime is spearheaded by Alex...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
danspapers.com

Up at Bat: Bill Boggs ‘So You Want to Write a Book?’

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. In recognition of Dan’s presenting sponsorship of the 2022 East Hampton Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game on Saturday, August 20, we are giving participating artists and writers free rein to write whatever they want in this space this month. Here, television icon, playwright and talk show host Bill Boggs writes about bringing his book to East Hampton Library’s Authors Night.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Sag Harbor, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Bridgehampton, NY
Sag Harbor, NY
Society
Page Six

Water company shames the Hamptons’ billionaire water hogs

Tsk, tsk, Tisch! The Suffolk County Water Authority released a list of the top water users upon request from media organizations under FOIL — and readers will be stunned to learn a number of billionaires are on it, with Jonathan Tisch near the top. While the average home uses 130,000 gallons of water a year, the Southampton mansion belonging to the Loews honcho gulped down seven million gallons last year. Other aquatic offenders include media mogul James “Sprinkelstein” Finkelstein at four million and real estate guru Robert “The Tub Man” Taubman (we assume he takes a lot of baths) at six...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Parking Boots In Sag Harbor Get The Boot

The complaints started to trickle in about three weeks ago: Cars that were left in the Water Street Shops parking lot in Sag Harbor were being booted, with violators forced... more. The South Fork’s congressmen, current and former, applauded the passage last week of legislation that ... 17 Aug 2022...
SAG HARBOR, NY
longisland.com

Nathan Hale Beach Club Closed to Bathing

Nathan Hale Beach Club in Huntington Bay is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The following beaches remain closed: Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach in Sound Beach, Knollwood Beach in Huntington Bay, Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington Bay, Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck and Crab Meadow Beach in Northport.
HUNTINGTON, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.15.22

• It will be mostly sunny today, with a high temperature near 81 degrees and a calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 miles per hour in the morning. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 60. Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 79 and Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 78 and a 30 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m.
RIVERHEAD, NY
TBR News Media

Northport’s Crab Meadow Beach closed to bathing

Suffolk County Department of Health Services announced Aug. 14 that Crab Meadow Beach in Northport is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The following beaches remain closed: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague; Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst; Knollwood Beach, Huntington...
NORTHPORT, NY
Register Citizen

CT's best thrift stores, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in thrift stores, as well as secondhand or vintage clothing stores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. PRP-R3 Thrift Shop. 112 Elm St., Deep River. Allison Sloane has always been passionate about rescuing animals, and throughout her...
DEEP RIVER, CT
27east.com

Oceanfront Meadow Lane Property Sells For $48 Million

In August 2020, the 3.65-acre oceanfront property at 1116 Meadow Lane in Southampton sold for $36 million, making it the seventh biggest Hamptons sale of that year. Now, less then two years later, it has sold again, this time for $48 million. In 2021, the Southampton Village Architectural Review Board...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Robb Report

This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom

Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting.  Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
NEW CANAAN, CT
HuntingtonNow

Commack Man Among 9 Accused of Organized Crime Roles

Nine men, including a Nassau County detective, were charged Tuesday with racketeering and illegal gambling offenses, the U.S. Attorney General’s Office said. Eight of the nine men have been arrested; the ninth, Joseph Rutigliano, 63, of Commack, remains at large. Two indictments accusing the men of being a part...
COMMACK, NY

