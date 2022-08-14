Read full article on original website
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
27east.com
Her Story: The Legendary Women Of Sag Harbor
On Saturday, August 27, the Sag Harbor Whaling Museum will open a new exhibition, “Her Story: A Celebration of Notable Sag Harbor Women, 1800-1970,” which will run through October 17, when the museum closes for the season. History tends to be shared through the recorded lives of men....
northforker.com
Hidden North Fork: A haven for bookworms in a historic barn
Local historians believe that the yellow barn was built between 1873 and 1888. (Credit: David Benthal) There’s a certain magic about a used book store: the scent of old pages, getting lost between the shelves of well-loved books or enthralled by a unique cover. Unless you frequent Riverhead Free...
longisland.com
New Name, New Owners For The Springs Tavern in East Hampton
Springs Tavern and Grill reopened this summer in East Hampton with a new name and news owners. Formerly The Springs Tavern, this historic spot is now managed by Alex Rossi, a veteran to the restaurant industry that lives in Springs with his family. “The new regime is spearheaded by Alex...
danspapers.com
Up at Bat: Bill Boggs ‘So You Want to Write a Book?’
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. In recognition of Dan’s presenting sponsorship of the 2022 East Hampton Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game on Saturday, August 20, we are giving participating artists and writers free rein to write whatever they want in this space this month. Here, television icon, playwright and talk show host Bill Boggs writes about bringing his book to East Hampton Library’s Authors Night.
Water company shames the Hamptons’ billionaire water hogs
Tsk, tsk, Tisch! The Suffolk County Water Authority released a list of the top water users upon request from media organizations under FOIL — and readers will be stunned to learn a number of billionaires are on it, with Jonathan Tisch near the top. While the average home uses 130,000 gallons of water a year, the Southampton mansion belonging to the Loews honcho gulped down seven million gallons last year. Other aquatic offenders include media mogul James “Sprinkelstein” Finkelstein at four million and real estate guru Robert “The Tub Man” Taubman (we assume he takes a lot of baths) at six...
27east.com
Parking Boots In Sag Harbor Get The Boot
The complaints started to trickle in about three weeks ago: Cars that were left in the Water Street Shops parking lot in Sag Harbor were being booted, with violators forced... more. The South Fork’s congressmen, current and former, applauded the passage last week of legislation that ... 17 Aug 2022...
longisland.com
Nathan Hale Beach Club Closed to Bathing
Nathan Hale Beach Club in Huntington Bay is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The following beaches remain closed: Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach in Sound Beach, Knollwood Beach in Huntington Bay, Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington Bay, Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck and Crab Meadow Beach in Northport.
East End: Gemelli Gelato in Hampton Bays
Gemelli Gelato in Hampton Bays has a wild assortment of flavored cones and gelato.
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.15.22
• It will be mostly sunny today, with a high temperature near 81 degrees and a calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 miles per hour in the morning. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 60. Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 79 and Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 78 and a 30 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m.
Northport’s Crab Meadow Beach closed to bathing
Suffolk County Department of Health Services announced Aug. 14 that Crab Meadow Beach in Northport is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The following beaches remain closed: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague; Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst; Knollwood Beach, Huntington...
greaterlongisland.com
East Beach in Port Jefferson closes for nine-month revitalization project
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, which has just moved to Port Jeff Station. Click here to learn more. East Beach in Port Jefferson Village closed this week for a nine-month long project to stop further erosion at the foot of the bluff. The beloved...
Register Citizen
CT's best thrift stores, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in thrift stores, as well as secondhand or vintage clothing stores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. PRP-R3 Thrift Shop. 112 Elm St., Deep River. Allison Sloane has always been passionate about rescuing animals, and throughout her...
longisland.com
Toast Port Jefferson Closes Doors, Reopening in Port Jeff Station
On Sunday, Toast in Port Jefferson closed its doors for the last time in the village. Opened 20 years ago, Toast has been the go-to breakfast spot for so many visitors and locals, a funky place with great food to match at 242 East Main Street. “It was bittersweet to...
ALERT CENTER: 3 wanted for stealing $2,600 from Huntington Station store
According to police, the two males and a female stole approximately $2,600 from a cashier while making a purchase at Saks Fifth Avenue.
27east.com
Oceanfront Meadow Lane Property Sells For $48 Million
In August 2020, the 3.65-acre oceanfront property at 1116 Meadow Lane in Southampton sold for $36 million, making it the seventh biggest Hamptons sale of that year. Now, less then two years later, it has sold again, this time for $48 million. In 2021, the Southampton Village Architectural Review Board...
6 more Long Island beaches closed, 17 now restricting swimming due to excessive bacteria levels
Six more beaches on Long Island were closed Sunday a day after swimming was restricted at 11 other beaches after excessive bacteria levels were found.
‘Old Skool’ Concert Offers Rhythm and Blues, Dancing
The sounds of rhythm and blues poured from the Chapin Rainbow Stage at Heckscher Park Saturday as the town of Huntington put on an “Old Skool” concert. The Gentlemen of Soul and local solo artist Pamela Carey took the stage for the free concert. Members of the audience...
NewsTimes
‘There was so much joy’: Family remembers former Fairfield man killed in flying incident
FAIRFIELD — The family of a former Fairfield man recently remembered his passion, talent, humor and adventurous spirit after his death in a flying incident late last month. Charles Crooks, 23, died after falling out of an airplane in North Carolina on July 29, according to the Associated Press.
This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom
Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting. Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
Commack Man Among 9 Accused of Organized Crime Roles
Nine men, including a Nassau County detective, were charged Tuesday with racketeering and illegal gambling offenses, the U.S. Attorney General’s Office said. Eight of the nine men have been arrested; the ninth, Joseph Rutigliano, 63, of Commack, remains at large. Two indictments accusing the men of being a part...
