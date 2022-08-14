Read full article on original website
American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge
Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
Agriculture Online
Soy prices slide on U.S. crop forecast; corn also falls
LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid almost 3% on Monday, falling for the first time in three sessions after a U.S. government report raised the country's production forecast, with additional pressure from expectations of improved weather this week. Corn and wheat prices also fell sharply. "Traders were expecting...
US natural gas prices spike to 14-year high. Here's why
US natural gas prices have skyrocketed to levels unseen since 2008, a spike that threatens to offset the benefits of falling prices at the gas pump.
BBC
UK inflation: Food costs push price rises to new 40-year high
Soaring food costs have pushed UK inflation into double digits for the first time since 1982, with prices continuing to rise at their fastest rate for more than 40 years. Inflation hit 10.1% in the 12 months to July, up from 9.4% in June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
biztoc.com
Agriculture Online
As farmland values soar, so do fears of a price bubble
Flush with cash, farmers and investors have driven up farmland values this year at breathtaking rates — a 12% gain nationwide and more than 20% in three Farm Belt states. “Given recent experiences with fluctuations in the broader economy and prior farmland price dynamics, many market participants express concern that the rapid increase in farmland prices is a signal of a speculative bubble,” said three Purdue University economists.
CNBC
Gas prices are falling — Here's why it's happening and whether it can continue
The national average for a gallon of gas dropped below $4 on Thursday for the first time since March. The drop comes as oil falls from its highs. Crude makes up more than half of the cost at the pump. "The streak of daily declines in the retail price of...
nationalfisherman.com
US seafood inflation overtakes record grocery inflation
U.S. overall grocery inflation reached a record in July, but inflation for seafood products outpaced total grocery inflation, according to new data. The inflation hitting seafood products is outpacing total grocery inflation, and is up 16.8 percent in July versus a year ago, data and tech firm Numerator told SeafoodSource. Frozen seafood grocery prices also soared 14.4 percent versus a year ago – but shrimp and prawns are below the average rate of inflation, rising 8.5 percent.
Healthline
10 Ways to Lower Your Grocery Bill as Prices Increase
We’re all feeling the effects of inflation right now and it’s certainly noticeable at the grocery store. Grocery prices are up about 12% from last year and certain categories are up even more. We’re seeing significantly higher prices on staple foods like eggs, beef, and milk. Those dollars...
CNBC
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans steady after slide as weather, demand in focus
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybeans edged higher on Wednesday, bouncing off one-week lows, but prices remained under pressure from improving U.S. weather, economic risks and increasing exports from Ukraine. Wheat also inched up. Consolidation in crude oil and the dollar, which had moved sharply this week on global growth concerns centered on China, encouraged the pause in grains.
Oil refiners in Asia's economic powerhouses aren't snapping up extra crude even with prices below $100 a barrel as inflation bites
Even though oil prices have fallen back from their recent peaks, the world's biggest consumers aren't biting as much. Experts told Insider that Asian demand for crude appears to be waning in part because of inflation. COVID-19 lockdowns in China and cheap US crude have also steered Asia away from...
