American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge

Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
Agriculture Online

Soy prices slide on U.S. crop forecast; corn also falls

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid almost 3% on Monday, falling for the first time in three sessions after a U.S. government report raised the country's production forecast, with additional pressure from expectations of improved weather this week. Corn and wheat prices also fell sharply. "Traders were expecting...
BBC

UK inflation: Food costs push price rises to new 40-year high

Soaring food costs have pushed UK inflation into double digits for the first time since 1982, with prices continuing to rise at their fastest rate for more than 40 years. Inflation hit 10.1% in the 12 months to July, up from 9.4% in June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Agriculture Online

As farmland values soar, so do fears of a price bubble

Flush with cash, farmers and investors have driven up farmland values this year at breathtaking rates — a 12% gain nationwide and more than 20% in three Farm Belt states. “Given recent experiences with fluctuations in the broader economy and prior farmland price dynamics, many market participants express concern that the rapid increase in farmland prices is a signal of a speculative bubble,” said three Purdue University economists.
nationalfisherman.com

US seafood inflation overtakes record grocery inflation

U.S. overall grocery inflation reached a record in July, but inflation for seafood products outpaced total grocery inflation, according to new data. The inflation hitting seafood products is outpacing total grocery inflation, and is up 16.8 percent in July versus a year ago, data and tech firm Numerator told SeafoodSource. Frozen seafood grocery prices also soared 14.4 percent versus a year ago – but shrimp and prawns are below the average rate of inflation, rising 8.5 percent.
Healthline

10 Ways to Lower Your Grocery Bill as Prices Increase

We’re all feeling the effects of inflation right now and it’s certainly noticeable at the grocery store. Grocery prices are up about 12% from last year and certain categories are up even more. We’re seeing significantly higher prices on staple foods like eggs, beef, and milk. Those dollars...
CNBC

Here's where China's real estate troubles could spill over

Prolonged stress in China's real estate market would negatively affect different sectors to different degrees, according to analysis by Fitch Ratings. Their analysis identified three kinds of businesses most vulnerable to persistent troubles in Chinese real estate. While China has not necessarily entered such a stress scenario yet, Fitch said...
TheStreet

Crude Oil Falls Below $90, Gasoline Prices Decline for 61 Days

Crude oil prices fell below $90 a barrel as China’s weaker economic data stoked fears of a slowdown in growth. Energy stocks also tumbled lower, but regained some of their losses by midday on Aug. 15. Gasoline prices continued falling, marking 61 consecutive days of declines, giving consumers a...
biztoc.com

UK inflation: what goods and services have risen in price and by how much

From low-fat milk to ice-cream and clothing to recreation, how costs have soared. Inflation last month bust the double-digit barrier to hit 10.1%, the latest figures show. The Office for National Statistics uses the consumer prices index to measure the rising cost of living and also compiles the increasing prices of individual goods and services.
biztoc.com

Palantir: Could It Be A FAANG?

Summary Arguably all FAANG companies have been controversial in their early days. It is the pre-condition of exploring a new market. And few companies have been as controversial as Palantir, which is supported by the observation that the company works with the CIA and US spec ops. In a nutshell, Palantir builds and markets an infrastructure that allows to aggregate and analyze large amounts of unstructured data. Reflecting on enterprise digitalization, the metaverse and a expansion of crypto, Palantir's market opportunity in 2030 could be $1 trillion. In my opinion, Palantir is undervalued. My base-case target price is $22.4/share. Thesis.
biztoc.com

Here's why you should ask for a raise right now

The economy has been giving us lots of mixed signals lately, driving fears we’re heading toward a recession. Case in point: While gross domestic product in the U.S. fell again for the second quarter in a row , and layoffs and hiring freezes continue to make headlines, the July job reports blew past expectations, showing a surge of over half a million new jobs.
Agriculture Online

Corn and soybeans steady after slide as weather, demand in focus

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybeans edged higher on Wednesday, bouncing off one-week lows, but prices remained under pressure from improving U.S. weather, economic risks and increasing exports from Ukraine. Wheat also inched up. Consolidation in crude oil and the dollar, which had moved sharply this week on global growth concerns centered on China, encouraged the pause in grains.
