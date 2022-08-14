ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Stimulus check 2022: $500 and $250 direct one-time relief checks being sent out this week

People living in New Mexico can expect to see up to $500 in their bank accounts before the week is over. The economic relief checks from the state's August rebate program will be available to people who either filed taxes in 2021 or applied to take part in the program. Single filers can expect to receive $250 from the state, while joint filers will receive $500 from the state, regardless of a filer's level of income, according to KRQE.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Business Industry#The Federal Reserve
Fast Company

It’s time for a meat tax. Here’s how to make it work

Rearing livestock and growing crops to feed them has destroyed more tropical forest and killed more wildlife than any other industry. Animal agriculture also produces vast quantities of greenhouse gas emissions and pollution. The environmental consequences are so profound that the world cannot meet climate goals and keep ecosystems intact...
AGRICULTURE
biztoc.com

We're About 2 Months Away From a Major Social Security Announcement

The stock market has been extremely volatile since the start of the year. As such, many retirees have been depending more on their Social Security income. Social Security benefits are subject to a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. The purpose of COLAs is to help ensure that seniors are able to maintain their buying power.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
Vox

Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms

The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Biden Says Inflation May Be Easing but People Are 'Still Hurting'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that inflation is showing signs of moderating but that more work is needed to make consumers' lives easier. "We're seeing some signs that inflation may be beginning to moderate," Biden said after a report showing that consumer prices stayed the same in July. "People were still hurting, but zero inflation last month."
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate

Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation hits 10.1% as cost of living continues to soar

The cost of living soared again in July, putting further strain on under-pressure families across the UK.Consumer Prices Index inflation (CPI) reached 10.1% last month, beating expectations, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed.The increase was largely down to food prices and staples including toilet rolls and toothbrushes, the ONS said.The measure had been expected to reach 9.8%, according to an average of analysts’ estimates calculated by Pantheon Macroeconomics.It is the biggest jump in the cost of living since February 1982, when CPI reached 10.4%, according to ONS estimates.It is also a massive jump from the 9.4% inflation in June.The...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
biztoc.com

Homebuilders say U.S. is in a 'housing recession' as sentiment turns negative

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped 6 points in August to 49. Anything below 50 is considered negative. This marks the eighth straight decline in the index. "Tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and persistently elevated construction costs have brought on a housing recession," said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Social Security benefits to increase in 2023 with COLA adjustment

Social Security benefits hike could bring retirees extra $1,800, on average, in 2023. A bigger inflation-boosted Social Security check and, yes, hope for some relief from the headaches caused by high prescription drug costs are on the the horizon. Social Security benefits raise could bring retirementrs an extra $2,000 in the next three years.
BUSINESS
BBC

Cost of living: Mum starts rationing and trader fears for business

A mother-of-four has begun "rationing" to cope with the cost of living crisis while a shopkeeper has said things could "get even harder". Lexi told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast her children were "constantly hungry". And shopkeeper Ramesh Samani said small shops were struggling to survive, with goods costing about 20%...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy