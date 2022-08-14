ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leetsdale, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

East Allegheny hoping to deliver 7th straight playoff berth

Want a pizza? Dom can make it for you. How about a winning football team? Well, you’ve come to the right place. More times than not, East Allegheny has come away a winner since coach Dominic Pecora’s arrival in 2013. Pecora and his Wildcats are angling for the...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin baseball job lures Craig Spisak away from Yough

Craig Spisak is a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. He will be patrolling a new dugout next baseball season. Spisak is leaving Yough after six seasons as the head baseball coach to take the same position at Norwin. He was approved at Monday night’s Norwin School Board meeting. The upper-class...
HERMINIE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After bounce-back season, Beaver looks to add to winning tradition

In Cort Rowse’s first season as head coach last year, Beaver went 7-3, finished second in the Parkway Conference and made the playoffs. Rowse has prioritized continuing Beaver’s winning culture. Rowse was an assistant coach for 15 years under coach Jeff Beltz and played under coach Pat Tarquinio....
BEAVER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gritty Kimmel happy to be at Greensburg Central Catholic

You can keep your entitlement. If you want something, you earn it. Roughly, these are the philosophies Ryan Kimmel lives by and seeks to perpetuate on and off the football field. The hard-hitting senior at Greensburg Central Catholic has brought a blue-collar work ethic and no-nonsense approach to the Centurions,...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Alle-Kiski Inclusion Games set for Lower Burrell’s Kotecki Park

A Lower Burrell mom is working with the city to present the first Alle-Kiski Inclusion Games for kids who can’t play traditional sports. Courtney Kobelenske, a Lower Burrell mom and co-owner of Cora Lee Cupcakes in New Kensington, said she wanted to provide a fun, athletic event for her daughter, Cora, and other kids with a “couple extra quirks” that prevent them from playing traditional school sports.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Independence work continues as school year starts in Bethel Park

The principal of Bethel Park’s Independence Middle School joined the staff just as plans for the building’s renovation were starting in earnest. “It’s very exciting, because you get to design the space and the instructional component together,” Racquel Sutton said. “And when do you ever have that opportunity? Every other time, you’re moving into a space that’s already created.”
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Billy Strayhorn-Duke Ellington's jazz 'Nutcracker' to premiere in Pittsburgh

On Dec. 1, 1938, Pittsburgh resident and jazz composer Billy Strayhorn met the legendary Duke Ellington backstage after a show at what was then the Stanley Theater. Their musical personalities meshed, and Strayhorn’s composition “Take the ‘A’ Train” eventually became the Ellington band’s theme song. The duo also collaborated on a jazz re-casting of Tchaikovsky’s classic “Nutcracker Suite,” taking the Russian composer’s classical work and translating its movements into the bop and swing that characterized the era’s jazz music.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Colin McNickle: The cause of ‘The Pittsburgh Pause’

You’ll recall that some observers in Pittsburgh pooh-poohed the prospective sale of two hallmark commercial properties owned by a North Carolina company as being any harbinger of poorer things to come for the city’s office occupancy fortunes. But a new analysis by the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gateway Clipper cruises on Allegheny River in Freeport slated for Oct. 1

After a sold-out Gateway Clipper cruise in Armstrong County last year, the county’s tourism agency is offering three Allegheny River cruises on Oct. 1. Tickets for cruises lasting several hours aboard the clipper fleet’s Princess are selling fast, said Experience Armstrong, Inc. Director Cheyenne Filous. As of Tuesday, the sightseeing cruise is sold out, while some tickets remain for a breakfast cruise ($55) and a dinner cruise ($75).
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rev 'Em Up For Kids returns to Bethel Park

If you like the “Smokey and the Bandit” movies, you’ll love Jim Gastgeb’s Pontiac. He has a 1977 Trans Am that looks pretty much like what Burt Reynolds drove in the Hal Needham-directed films, and Gastgeb even has life-sized images of the Bandit and Sally Field. No Jackie Gleason, though.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hybrid homeschool program in Vandergrift doubles enrollment after 1st year

A hybrid homeschool program has doubled its enrollment since opening last year in Vandergrift. Willow Tree Academy opened last September at The Center on Franklin Ave. The program was developed by Alle-Kiski area homeschool parents and educators. “Our program keeps parents in control while providing students with developmentally appropriate, hands-on...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Collier resident appointed to Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

The Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce has appointed Collier resident Alka Patel to its board of directors. Patel is vice president of government and external affairs for Comcast Corp.’s Keystone Region, overseeing the organization’s government relations and community investment across areas serving western, central and northeastern Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia and the Maryland panhandle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton School Board schedules special meeting

Hampton Township School Board will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 in the Middle School Auditorium. The meeting will be an opportunity for the community to hear an update on the progress of the Hampton High School renovation project. The school district’s plans for the first day...
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Experts to discuss spotted lanternfly invasion at North Park

Penn State Extension is hosting a meeting about the invasive and destructive spotted lanternfly in the region at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at the lodge in North Park. Populations of the spotted lanternfly, the invasive plant hopper from Asia, have skyrocketed in Allegheny County: From Jan. 1 to July 11, there were 2,944 reports of spotted lanternfly, compared with only 102 reports during the same time in 2021, for all of Allegheny County, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

What you need to know about 2022 Little Italy Days

Pittsburgh’s annual Italian heritage festival is returning to Bloomfield starting on Thursday. The four-day festival closes down sections of Liberty Avenue, is free to attend, and is filled with vendors, musical acts, and even a bocce court, with a tournament pitting local Irish-American officials against Italian-American celebrities, including Steelers legend Franco Harris.
PITTSBURGH, PA

