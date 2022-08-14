Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Allegheny hoping to deliver 7th straight playoff berth
Want a pizza? Dom can make it for you. How about a winning football team? Well, you’ve come to the right place. More times than not, East Allegheny has come away a winner since coach Dominic Pecora’s arrival in 2013. Pecora and his Wildcats are angling for the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin baseball job lures Craig Spisak away from Yough
Craig Spisak is a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. He will be patrolling a new dugout next baseball season. Spisak is leaving Yough after six seasons as the head baseball coach to take the same position at Norwin. He was approved at Monday night’s Norwin School Board meeting. The upper-class...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After bounce-back season, Beaver looks to add to winning tradition
In Cort Rowse’s first season as head coach last year, Beaver went 7-3, finished second in the Parkway Conference and made the playoffs. Rowse has prioritized continuing Beaver’s winning culture. Rowse was an assistant coach for 15 years under coach Jeff Beltz and played under coach Pat Tarquinio....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After graduations, transfers, coaching change, Seton LaSalle moving in all new direction
Tim Storino appears to be in the right place at the right time. Storino was hired in March as Seton LaSalle’s coach following a tumultuous 2021 season, as the Rebels lost six of their first seven games before finishing with a 3-7 record in Class 2A. Storino was hired...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Big, strong offensive line makes West Mifflin a team to watch in Class 3A
West Mifflin has been a fixture in WPIAL Class 4A football, but due to realignment, the Titans are competing in 3A for the next two seasons. They are looking forward to and are reinvigorated to meet the unknown challenges that lie ahead. “We have a team that grew up and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trio of Westmoreland County running backs poised for big things in PAC
When Kyrie Miller, Justin Flack and Justin Huss were playing football in high school in Westmoreland County, they torched opposing defenses. Now the trio is doing the same in the NCAA Division III Presidents’ Athletic Conference. Miller starred at Ligonier Valley, where he rushed for 3,742 yards and 58...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gritty Kimmel happy to be at Greensburg Central Catholic
You can keep your entitlement. If you want something, you earn it. Roughly, these are the philosophies Ryan Kimmel lives by and seeks to perpetuate on and off the football field. The hard-hitting senior at Greensburg Central Catholic has brought a blue-collar work ethic and no-nonsense approach to the Centurions,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Alle-Kiski Inclusion Games set for Lower Burrell’s Kotecki Park
A Lower Burrell mom is working with the city to present the first Alle-Kiski Inclusion Games for kids who can’t play traditional sports. Courtney Kobelenske, a Lower Burrell mom and co-owner of Cora Lee Cupcakes in New Kensington, said she wanted to provide a fun, athletic event for her daughter, Cora, and other kids with a “couple extra quirks” that prevent them from playing traditional school sports.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Independence work continues as school year starts in Bethel Park
The principal of Bethel Park’s Independence Middle School joined the staff just as plans for the building’s renovation were starting in earnest. “It’s very exciting, because you get to design the space and the instructional component together,” Racquel Sutton said. “And when do you ever have that opportunity? Every other time, you’re moving into a space that’s already created.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Public input continues to be sought for O'Hara, Fox Chapel comprehensive plan
People can still weigh in on a joint comprehensive plan between O’Hara and Fox Chapel via survey. Both communities are in the process of forming a plan that will shape their futures for the next decade. A survey is open through the end of the month. It is available...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Billy Strayhorn-Duke Ellington's jazz 'Nutcracker' to premiere in Pittsburgh
On Dec. 1, 1938, Pittsburgh resident and jazz composer Billy Strayhorn met the legendary Duke Ellington backstage after a show at what was then the Stanley Theater. Their musical personalities meshed, and Strayhorn’s composition “Take the ‘A’ Train” eventually became the Ellington band’s theme song. The duo also collaborated on a jazz re-casting of Tchaikovsky’s classic “Nutcracker Suite,” taking the Russian composer’s classical work and translating its movements into the bop and swing that characterized the era’s jazz music.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
‘That’s how we remember it’: Legend of Drowning Fish persists as Bethel Park brewery marks 1st anniversary
So, two guys walk into a bar with a talking fish. Then they all decide to open a brewery together. “We say that’s a true story,” Pleasant Hills resident Don Tomino said. “We were drinking a little bit that day, but that’s how we remember it.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Colin McNickle: The cause of ‘The Pittsburgh Pause’
You’ll recall that some observers in Pittsburgh pooh-poohed the prospective sale of two hallmark commercial properties owned by a North Carolina company as being any harbinger of poorer things to come for the city’s office occupancy fortunes. But a new analysis by the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway Clipper cruises on Allegheny River in Freeport slated for Oct. 1
After a sold-out Gateway Clipper cruise in Armstrong County last year, the county’s tourism agency is offering three Allegheny River cruises on Oct. 1. Tickets for cruises lasting several hours aboard the clipper fleet’s Princess are selling fast, said Experience Armstrong, Inc. Director Cheyenne Filous. As of Tuesday, the sightseeing cruise is sold out, while some tickets remain for a breakfast cruise ($55) and a dinner cruise ($75).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rev 'Em Up For Kids returns to Bethel Park
If you like the “Smokey and the Bandit” movies, you’ll love Jim Gastgeb’s Pontiac. He has a 1977 Trans Am that looks pretty much like what Burt Reynolds drove in the Hal Needham-directed films, and Gastgeb even has life-sized images of the Bandit and Sally Field. No Jackie Gleason, though.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hybrid homeschool program in Vandergrift doubles enrollment after 1st year
A hybrid homeschool program has doubled its enrollment since opening last year in Vandergrift. Willow Tree Academy opened last September at The Center on Franklin Ave. The program was developed by Alle-Kiski area homeschool parents and educators. “Our program keeps parents in control while providing students with developmentally appropriate, hands-on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Collier resident appointed to Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors
The Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce has appointed Collier resident Alka Patel to its board of directors. Patel is vice president of government and external affairs for Comcast Corp.’s Keystone Region, overseeing the organization’s government relations and community investment across areas serving western, central and northeastern Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia and the Maryland panhandle.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton School Board schedules special meeting
Hampton Township School Board will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 in the Middle School Auditorium. The meeting will be an opportunity for the community to hear an update on the progress of the Hampton High School renovation project. The school district’s plans for the first day...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Experts to discuss spotted lanternfly invasion at North Park
Penn State Extension is hosting a meeting about the invasive and destructive spotted lanternfly in the region at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at the lodge in North Park. Populations of the spotted lanternfly, the invasive plant hopper from Asia, have skyrocketed in Allegheny County: From Jan. 1 to July 11, there were 2,944 reports of spotted lanternfly, compared with only 102 reports during the same time in 2021, for all of Allegheny County, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
What you need to know about 2022 Little Italy Days
Pittsburgh’s annual Italian heritage festival is returning to Bloomfield starting on Thursday. The four-day festival closes down sections of Liberty Avenue, is free to attend, and is filled with vendors, musical acts, and even a bocce court, with a tournament pitting local Irish-American officials against Italian-American celebrities, including Steelers legend Franco Harris.
