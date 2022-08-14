ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

5 Passive Income Stocks to Buy in August 2022

Inflation is still hovering near 40-year highs, and many analysts expect the Fed to continue with its interest rate hikes. Therefore, the stock market is expected to remain under pressure....
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Palantir: Could It Be A FAANG?

Summary Arguably all FAANG companies have been controversial in their early days. It is the pre-condition of exploring a new market. And few companies have been as controversial as Palantir, which is supported by the observation that the company works with the CIA and US spec ops. In a nutshell, Palantir builds and markets an infrastructure that allows to aggregate and analyze large amounts of unstructured data. Reflecting on enterprise digitalization, the metaverse and a expansion of crypto, Palantir's market opportunity in 2030 could be $1 trillion. In my opinion, Palantir is undervalued. My base-case target price is $22.4/share. Thesis.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Target’s earnings take a huge hit as retailer sells off unwanted inventory

Target's quarterly profit fell nearly 90% from a year ago. The retailer followed through on its warning that steep markdowns on unwanted merchandise would weigh on its bottom line. The big-box retailer missed Wall Street's expectations by a wide margin, even after the company itself lowered guidance twice. Target says...
RETAIL
biztoc.com

Here's why you should ask for a raise right now

The economy has been giving us lots of mixed signals lately, driving fears we’re heading toward a recession. Case in point: While gross domestic product in the U.S. fell again for the second quarter in a row , and layoffs and hiring freezes continue to make headlines, the July job reports blew past expectations, showing a surge of over half a million new jobs.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Federal Reserve Issues Guidelines On Master Accounts for Crypto Banks

The Federal Reserve this week issued a unique set of guidelines related to access to its master accounts, mentioning crypto banks as firms that could potentially gain access. What does this mean, and how does this open up opportunity for crypto banks? What about regulation? Nikhilesh De, Managing Editor of Global Policy & Regulation at CoinDesk, joins Closing Bell to discuss.
PERSONAL FINANCE
biztoc.com

Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

Michael Burry is known for having bet on the collapse of subprime mortgages before the 2008 crisis. Data showing that inflation may have peaked convinced many investors that the Federal Reserve was likely to be less aggressive in its rate hikes. Burry's business acumen was made famous by the film "The Big Short" in 2015.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

What the new $80 billion for the IRS really means for your taxes

The Inflation Reduction Act includes nearly $80 billion in funding for the IRS, which is supposed to help the underfunded agency hire more staff and collect unpaid taxes from wealthy Americans. Democrats’ new climate, health care, and tax package — known as the Inflation Reduction Act — includes nearly $80...
INCOME TAX
biztoc.com

Social Security benefits to increase in 2023 with COLA adjustment

Social Security benefits hike could bring retirees extra $1,800, on average, in 2023. A bigger inflation-boosted Social Security check and, yes, hope for some relief from the headaches caused by high prescription drug costs are on the the horizon. Social Security benefits raise could bring retirementrs an extra $2,000 in the next three years.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Fed Minutes Are Coming. The Risk Is on the Hawkish Side

The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its July 27 policy meeting at 2 p.m. Eastern time. Citi economists Andrew Hollenhorst and Veronica Clark warn that the minutes may confirm that financial markets misconstrued comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell during his post-meeting press conference. Many economists and investors interpreted a dovish pivot, or a step in that direction.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Mortgage demand fell last week even as rates declined slightly

Average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances decreased to 5.45% last week. Total mortgage application volume fell 2% from the previous week. Demand stands at the lowest level since 2000. It hit a similar low in July. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

UK inflation: what goods and services have risen in price and by how much

From low-fat milk to ice-cream and clothing to recreation, how costs have soared. Inflation last month bust the double-digit barrier to hit 10.1%, the latest figures show. The Office for National Statistics uses the consumer prices index to measure the rising cost of living and also compiles the increasing prices of individual goods and services.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Dow Jones Futures: S&P 500 Pauses At Resistance; Elon Musk Eyes Manchester United?

Dow Jones futures were steady early Wednesday morning. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were also steady. Dow Jones futures are steady Wednesday morning, along with S&PP500 futures. Nasdaq Futures are also steady early on Wednesday. The S&P 500 came within one point of its 200-day moving average. Walmart (WMT)...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Endo International Files for Bankruptcy to Weather Opioid Lawsuits

The drugmaker, domiciled in Ireland with operations in Malvern, Pa., filed for chapter 11 protection Tuesday. The company is struggling with more than $8 billion in debt, competition from generic manufacturers and opioid litigation. Endo International PLC is the latest pharmaceutical company to file for bankruptcy. Endo said that most...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biztoc.com

Retirees going back to work face the Social Security earnings test

Here’s one to make you pull out your calculator or your hair. A growing number of retirees have stepped off the sidelines and headed back to work this year, but one thing that might surprise them is the impact that any income, even from part-time work, can have on their Social Security benefit.
BUSINESS

