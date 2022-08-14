Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
biztoc.com
Wealthy Americans are flocking to a commonly belittled U.S. state
High-earning Americans are moving there at nearly four times the rate of other states, per a new report. Hint: it's home to a lot of flamingos and now bankers, too.
biztoc.com
5 Passive Income Stocks to Buy in August 2022
Inflation is still hovering near 40-year highs, and many analysts expect the Fed to continue with its interest rate hikes. Therefore, the stock market is expected to remain under pressure....
biztoc.com
Palantir: Could It Be A FAANG?
Summary Arguably all FAANG companies have been controversial in their early days. It is the pre-condition of exploring a new market. And few companies have been as controversial as Palantir, which is supported by the observation that the company works with the CIA and US spec ops. In a nutshell, Palantir builds and markets an infrastructure that allows to aggregate and analyze large amounts of unstructured data. Reflecting on enterprise digitalization, the metaverse and a expansion of crypto, Palantir's market opportunity in 2030 could be $1 trillion. In my opinion, Palantir is undervalued. My base-case target price is $22.4/share. Thesis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Target’s earnings take a huge hit as retailer sells off unwanted inventory
Target's quarterly profit fell nearly 90% from a year ago. The retailer followed through on its warning that steep markdowns on unwanted merchandise would weigh on its bottom line. The big-box retailer missed Wall Street's expectations by a wide margin, even after the company itself lowered guidance twice. Target says...
biztoc.com
Here's why you should ask for a raise right now
The economy has been giving us lots of mixed signals lately, driving fears we’re heading toward a recession. Case in point: While gross domestic product in the U.S. fell again for the second quarter in a row , and layoffs and hiring freezes continue to make headlines, the July job reports blew past expectations, showing a surge of over half a million new jobs.
Ryan Cohen reveals plans to sell Bed, Bath & Beyond shares, leaving meme stock traders behind
An SEC filing shows that Chewy cofounder and GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures plans to sell its entire 11.8% stake in Bed, Bath & Beyond within the next 90 days.
Federal Reserve Issues Guidelines On Master Accounts for Crypto Banks
The Federal Reserve this week issued a unique set of guidelines related to access to its master accounts, mentioning crypto banks as firms that could potentially gain access. What does this mean, and how does this open up opportunity for crypto banks? What about regulation? Nikhilesh De, Managing Editor of Global Policy & Regulation at CoinDesk, joins Closing Bell to discuss.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision
Michael Burry is known for having bet on the collapse of subprime mortgages before the 2008 crisis. Data showing that inflation may have peaked convinced many investors that the Federal Reserve was likely to be less aggressive in its rate hikes. Burry's business acumen was made famous by the film "The Big Short" in 2015.
biztoc.com
What the new $80 billion for the IRS really means for your taxes
The Inflation Reduction Act includes nearly $80 billion in funding for the IRS, which is supposed to help the underfunded agency hire more staff and collect unpaid taxes from wealthy Americans. Democrats’ new climate, health care, and tax package — known as the Inflation Reduction Act — includes nearly $80...
biztoc.com
Social Security benefits to increase in 2023 with COLA adjustment
Social Security benefits hike could bring retirees extra $1,800, on average, in 2023. A bigger inflation-boosted Social Security check and, yes, hope for some relief from the headaches caused by high prescription drug costs are on the the horizon. Social Security benefits raise could bring retirementrs an extra $2,000 in the next three years.
biztoc.com
Fed Minutes Are Coming. The Risk Is on the Hawkish Side
The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its July 27 policy meeting at 2 p.m. Eastern time. Citi economists Andrew Hollenhorst and Veronica Clark warn that the minutes may confirm that financial markets misconstrued comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell during his post-meeting press conference. Many economists and investors interpreted a dovish pivot, or a step in that direction.
biztoc.com
Mortgage demand fell last week even as rates declined slightly
Average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances decreased to 5.45% last week. Total mortgage application volume fell 2% from the previous week. Demand stands at the lowest level since 2000. It hit a similar low in July. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate...
biztoc.com
UK inflation: what goods and services have risen in price and by how much
From low-fat milk to ice-cream and clothing to recreation, how costs have soared. Inflation last month bust the double-digit barrier to hit 10.1%, the latest figures show. The Office for National Statistics uses the consumer prices index to measure the rising cost of living and also compiles the increasing prices of individual goods and services.
biztoc.com
CEO has message for American's to get through their 'thick skulls'
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, in a recent client call, insisted that boosting natural gas production in the United States was not at odds with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. "We should focus on climate. The problem with that is because of high oil and gas prices, the world...
biztoc.com
Malaysia’s Tenaga Nasional to Spend Big on Clean Energy Shift
Tenaga Nasional plans to spend $4.5bn annually over the next three decades to help it, and the country, reach net zero emissions by 2050. The post Malaysia’s Tenaga Nasional to Spend Big on Clean Energy Shift appeared first on Asia Financial.
biztoc.com
Dow Jones Futures: S&P 500 Pauses At Resistance; Elon Musk Eyes Manchester United?
Dow Jones futures were steady early Wednesday morning. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were also steady. Dow Jones futures are steady Wednesday morning, along with S&PP500 futures. Nasdaq Futures are also steady early on Wednesday. The S&P 500 came within one point of its 200-day moving average. Walmart (WMT)...
biztoc.com
Endo International Files for Bankruptcy to Weather Opioid Lawsuits
The drugmaker, domiciled in Ireland with operations in Malvern, Pa., filed for chapter 11 protection Tuesday. The company is struggling with more than $8 billion in debt, competition from generic manufacturers and opioid litigation. Endo International PLC is the latest pharmaceutical company to file for bankruptcy. Endo said that most...
July Retail Sales Flat, But May Not Tell the Full Story
Chuck Lieberman, Partner and CIO at Advisors Capital Management, joined Closing Bell to break down why he thinks the July retail sales report was a good sign for the economy, as lower gas prices affected the month-to-month change.
biztoc.com
Retirees going back to work face the Social Security earnings test
Here’s one to make you pull out your calculator or your hair. A growing number of retirees have stepped off the sidelines and headed back to work this year, but one thing that might surprise them is the impact that any income, even from part-time work, can have on their Social Security benefit.
Comments / 0