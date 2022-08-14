Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2022 WPIAL High School football preview
High school football season is fast approaching, and Tribune-Review writers and photographers are traveling around Western Pa. to preview the 2022 campaign. Check out the Trib’s preview features for every team in the WPIAL and City League, as well as several independent programs. We also will have classification breakdowns...
2022 Washington County high school fall sports central
Previews FOOTBALL:Who are Washington County's top 25 returning offensive players for 2022? Standings, scores and schedules ...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trio of Westmoreland County running backs poised for big things in PAC
When Kyrie Miller, Justin Flack and Justin Huss were playing football in high school in Westmoreland County, they torched opposing defenses. Now the trio is doing the same in the NCAA Division III Presidents’ Athletic Conference. Miller starred at Ligonier Valley, where he rushed for 3,742 yards and 58...
