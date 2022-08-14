ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After bounce-back season, Beaver looks to add to winning tradition

In Cort Rowse’s first season as head coach last year, Beaver went 7-3, finished second in the Parkway Conference and made the playoffs. Rowse has prioritized continuing Beaver’s winning culture. Rowse was an assistant coach for 15 years under coach Jeff Beltz and played under coach Pat Tarquinio....
BEAVER, PA
macaronikid.com

Your 2022 Back-To-School Guide for the South Hills of Pittsburgh

Hard to believe, but the first day of school for kids in the South Hills of Pittsburgh is coming up FAST! Looking for school calendars in your neighborhood? Fun back to school events in Pittsburgh? Where to get your kid's back to school haircut or go back-to-school shopping in the South Hills? We have it all, plus advice and tips for dealing with that first day anxiety, printables to make those first day pics special, and even ideas on what to pack for lunch! Check it all out here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

East Allegheny hoping to deliver 7th straight playoff berth

Want a pizza? Dom can make it for you. How about a winning football team? Well, you’ve come to the right place. More times than not, East Allegheny has come away a winner since coach Dominic Pecora’s arrival in 2013. Pecora and his Wildcats are angling for the...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Slippery Rock, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Fox Chapel, PA
Education
City
Fox Chapel, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin baseball job lures Craig Spisak away from Yough

Craig Spisak is a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. He will be patrolling a new dugout next baseball season. Spisak is leaving Yough after six seasons as the head baseball coach to take the same position at Norwin. He was approved at Monday night’s Norwin School Board meeting. The upper-class...
HERMINIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Yale University#Summer Camps#Thanksgiving#Highschoolsports#Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gritty Kimmel happy to be at Greensburg Central Catholic

You can keep your entitlement. If you want something, you earn it. Roughly, these are the philosophies Ryan Kimmel lives by and seeks to perpetuate on and off the football field. The hard-hitting senior at Greensburg Central Catholic has brought a blue-collar work ethic and no-nonsense approach to the Centurions,...
GREENSBURG, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Belle Vernon residents oppose new football team

Belle Vernon residents filled council chambers Tuesday in opposition to a proposal to allow a semi-professional football team to lease Brewer Stadium. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
BELLE VERNON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Billy Strayhorn-Duke Ellington's jazz 'Nutcracker' to premiere in Pittsburgh

On Dec. 1, 1938, Pittsburgh resident and jazz composer Billy Strayhorn met the legendary Duke Ellington backstage after a show at what was then the Stanley Theater. Their musical personalities meshed, and Strayhorn’s composition “Take the ‘A’ Train” eventually became the Ellington band’s theme song. The duo also collaborated on a jazz re-casting of Tchaikovsky’s classic “Nutcracker Suite,” taking the Russian composer’s classical work and translating its movements into the bop and swing that characterized the era’s jazz music.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Your move: Would you live in one of these dome homes?

Not long after Kevin Schwarz listed a geodesic dome home in Penn Hills for sale, a real estate agent for a woman in California called to express her interest. “They don’t come up very often. It’s a unique property,” says Schwarz, a Keller Williams agent who became a quick study on dome homes when Stephen and Christina Burns asked him to list their Penn Hills property at 520 Crocus Ave. for $180,000. They’re relocating to Cleveland, where they’ll try to find another unique house.
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rev 'Em Up For Kids returns to Bethel Park

If you like the “Smokey and the Bandit” movies, you’ll love Jim Gastgeb’s Pontiac. He has a 1977 Trans Am that looks pretty much like what Burt Reynolds drove in the Hal Needham-directed films, and Gastgeb even has life-sized images of the Bandit and Sally Field. No Jackie Gleason, though.
BETHEL PARK, PA
Radio Ink

WESA Morning Host Retiring

90.5 WESA, Pittsburgh’s NPR news station host Maria Scapellato will retire this fall. Scapellato has hosted Morning Edition for the past five years. “While we’ll be sorry to lose Maria as the morning voice and host on WESA, we honor her long service, both on our air and for many years in Pittsburgh,” said Terry O’Reilly, President/CEO. “She is a terrific journalist, and she will be missed at Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting and by all of our listeners in Western Pennsylvania each morning.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Collier resident appointed to Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

The Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce has appointed Collier resident Alka Patel to its board of directors. Patel is vice president of government and external affairs for Comcast Corp.’s Keystone Region, overseeing the organization’s government relations and community investment across areas serving western, central and northeastern Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia and the Maryland panhandle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Independence work continues as school year starts in Bethel Park

The principal of Bethel Park’s Independence Middle School joined the staff just as plans for the building’s renovation were starting in earnest. “It’s very exciting, because you get to design the space and the instructional component together,” Racquel Sutton said. “And when do you ever have that opportunity? Every other time, you’re moving into a space that’s already created.”
BETHEL PARK, PA
urbanmatter.com

PPG Paints Arena Parking

Formerly known as Consol Energy Center, PPG Paints Arena is located at 1001 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It opened on August 18, 2010, and has since served as a multipurpose stadium, hosting basketball, hockey, arena football, and various other events. If you plan to visit the arena, it is highly recommended that you get a PPG Paints Arena parking pass before heading out of your home.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy