Fan favorite USC Football OL/DL hits transfer portal

Valuable USC football two-way player (Offensive and Defensive Line) and ex-'Coach Snoop' Netflix star Maximus Gibbs has entered the transfer portal. This is tough news to hear, as many fans had high hopes for the 390 pound monster. He had been reported to have been working hard to cut down on weight and improve his game in general, and even learned how to be a defensive tackle.
Miami LB, UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson saw 'better' coaching, program in 'Canes compared to Chip Kelly's Bruins

Miami went to work in the NCAA transfer portal after hiring away coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon, and one of the Hurricanes' potential instant-impact players is former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson. Although Johnson did not do much with the Bruins last fall with 45 total tackles and zero tackles for loss or sacks, he posted good numbers in 2020 with 44 total stops, seven tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Johnson should play a significant role for Miami this fall, but he made his feelings clear about coach Chip Kelly and his staff while explaining why he transferred from UCLA during routine media availability on Monday.
LeBron James makes his move; signed through 2025 with LA Lakers

LeBron James ends the speculation and signed a two-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Los Angeles Lakers had several big questions heading into this offseason. And while they haven’t done much to answer the majority of those questions, you can argue that they’ve answered their biggest one.
Long Beach High School Football Schedule, Week One

Compton vs. Dymally (at Compton College), 7:30 p.m. An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
Youth sports coach Chris Flores charged with molesting teen athlete in O.C.

A well-known youth sports coach was charged Monday with molesting a 15-year-old girl, and investigators are asking for the public’s help finding possible additional victims. Chris Flores, 37, who goes by the nickname Coach Frogg, pleaded not guilty Monday to four felony counts of committing a lewd act on a child and two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object. He faces a maximum sentence of six years and four months in state prison if convicted.
Vans US Open: Athletes, Crowds, Brands Return to HB

The recently concluded Vans US Open of Surfing caught a massive wave of attendance when it returned this year to Huntington Beach. The event, touted as the largest surfing competition and action sports festival in the world, started July 30 and wrapped up on Aug. 7. Close to 400,000 people were estimated to have attended the nine-day event.
Where To Go For The Best Nashville Hot Chicken In Los Angeles

Where To Go For The Best Nashville Hot Chicken In Los Angeles. Do you love the spicey hot chicken? If yes, then you are not different from me. Many people think of making them at home, but it is not a piece of cake. Hot chicken is also known as Nashville hot chicken because you find its original authentic availability in Nashville, Tennessee, in the US.
Providence Saint Joseph Names New CEO

Burbank’s Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center has a new chief executive, Karl Keeler, a veteran health care executive. Keeler previously served as president of Iowa-based MercyOne, a joint operation of two major health organizations that owned and managed 43 hospitals with a total of 20,000 employees. His addition ends a nationwide search made by Providence to fill the role.
Report: LA on Course to Becoming Hate Capital of America

According to data compiled by Crosstown at USC, a nonprofit news organization based at the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism, from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2022, 349 hate crimes were reported to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 16.7% increase from the first half of 2021, and more than double the same period in 2020 (Hate crimes in Los Angeles rising at record-setting pace).
3 Great Steakhouses in California

While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles

When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
