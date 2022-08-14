Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Fan favorite USC Football OL/DL hits transfer portal
Valuable USC football two-way player (Offensive and Defensive Line) and ex-'Coach Snoop' Netflix star Maximus Gibbs has entered the transfer portal. This is tough news to hear, as many fans had high hopes for the 390 pound monster. He had been reported to have been working hard to cut down on weight and improve his game in general, and even learned how to be a defensive tackle.
247Sports
Miami LB, UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson saw 'better' coaching, program in 'Canes compared to Chip Kelly's Bruins
Miami went to work in the NCAA transfer portal after hiring away coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon, and one of the Hurricanes' potential instant-impact players is former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson. Although Johnson did not do much with the Bruins last fall with 45 total tackles and zero tackles for loss or sacks, he posted good numbers in 2020 with 44 total stops, seven tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Johnson should play a significant role for Miami this fall, but he made his feelings clear about coach Chip Kelly and his staff while explaining why he transferred from UCLA during routine media availability on Monday.
Important USC Football OL target announces commitment date and time
2023 Grant Union (Sacramento, California) Interior Offensive Line recruit and USC football target Alani Noa has announced his commitment date and time. Four-star IOL USC commit Micah Banuelos said that he was going after Noa, trying to recruit him to USC as soon as Banuelos made his commitment. It would...
Football: Six Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits Named to Inaugural Hall of Fame Class
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation has just announced its inaugural class for the California High School Football Hall of Fame, which features 100 players and 13 coaches from across California.
LeBron James makes his move; signed through 2025 with LA Lakers
LeBron James ends the speculation and signed a two-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Los Angeles Lakers had several big questions heading into this offseason. And while they haven’t done much to answer the majority of those questions, you can argue that they’ve answered their biggest one.
LeBron James’ Lakers extension signals a Russell Westbrook trade is near
Right before the 2022-23 schedule was announced ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had to drop a massive Woj bomb. The Los Angeles Lakers have signed LeBron James to a two-year contract extension that also even has a player option for the 2024-25 season. A LeBron James extension has been looming for...
Long Beach High School Football Schedule, Week One
Compton vs. Dymally (at Compton College), 7:30 p.m. An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
6 fraternities cut ties with USC over crackdown on parties
Six fraternities have chosen to disaffiliate from USC in a push back against strict rules enacted after multiple accusations of sexual assault at frat parties last year.
nypressnews.com
Youth sports coach Chris Flores charged with molesting teen athlete in O.C.
A well-known youth sports coach was charged Monday with molesting a 15-year-old girl, and investigators are asking for the public’s help finding possible additional victims. Chris Flores, 37, who goes by the nickname Coach Frogg, pleaded not guilty Monday to four felony counts of committing a lewd act on a child and two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object. He faces a maximum sentence of six years and four months in state prison if convicted.
Orange County Business Journal
Vans US Open: Athletes, Crowds, Brands Return to HB
The recently concluded Vans US Open of Surfing caught a massive wave of attendance when it returned this year to Huntington Beach. The event, touted as the largest surfing competition and action sports festival in the world, started July 30 and wrapped up on Aug. 7. Close to 400,000 people were estimated to have attended the nine-day event.
A high-ranking LA Sheriff's Deputy spoke up after Sheriff Alex Villanueva ordered staff to delete Kobe Bryant crash photos, he testified. Weeks later, was transferred and demoted.
LASD Deputy Matthew Vander Horck had concerns that his colleagues took, shared, and deleted Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site photos.
theodysseyonline.com
Where To Go For The Best Nashville Hot Chicken In Los Angeles
Where To Go For The Best Nashville Hot Chicken In Los Angeles. Do you love the spicey hot chicken? If yes, then you are not different from me. Many people think of making them at home, but it is not a piece of cake. Hot chicken is also known as Nashville hot chicken because you find its original authentic availability in Nashville, Tennessee, in the US.
Sfvbj.com
Providence Saint Joseph Names New CEO
Burbank’s Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center has a new chief executive, Karl Keeler, a veteran health care executive. Keeler previously served as president of Iowa-based MercyOne, a joint operation of two major health organizations that owned and managed 43 hospitals with a total of 20,000 employees. His addition ends a nationwide search made by Providence to fill the role.
The Jewish Press
Report: LA on Course to Becoming Hate Capital of America
According to data compiled by Crosstown at USC, a nonprofit news organization based at the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism, from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2022, 349 hate crimes were reported to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 16.7% increase from the first half of 2021, and more than double the same period in 2020 (Hate crimes in Los Angeles rising at record-setting pace).
IN PHOTOS: Jazz Festival returns to Downtown Long Beach
After 32 consecutive years at Rainbow Lagoon Park, the popular jazz festival was forced to take a hiatus due to COVID-19, but returned this year. The post IN PHOTOS: Jazz Festival returns to Downtown Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
3 Great Steakhouses in California
While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
Headlines: Fruit Vendor’s Stand Destroyed By Man With Axe; George Gascon Recall Fails
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A man was filmed destroying a fruit vendor’s stand with an axe in Woodland Hills. [YouTube]. —Organizers behind...
NBC San Diego
I've Traveled and Worked Remotely in 50 U.S. Cities: Here Are the Top 4—and They Aren't New York Or LA
In September 2021, my wife and I sold our house, car and possessions to become full-time digital nomads. But even before the pandemic made remote work a popular trend, I've lived and worked remotely in more than 50 U.S. cities. We run both of our businesses — a consulting firm...
These are the Best Chicken Wings in California
What are the best chicken wings in California? You may be surprised. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chicken wings are a delicious, finger-licking treat that is enjoyed around the country. But how do you know which ones are the best in California?
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles
When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
FanSided
