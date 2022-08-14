Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Boston Police search for suspect in Hyde Park attempted rape case
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted rape in Hyde Park. The police department released a picture of the unidentified man, who they say attempted to rape a woman Tuesday afternoon in the area of 800 Hyde Park Avenue. According to...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Involved in Recent South End Assault and Battery
BPD Community Alert: At about 3:40 PM on Tuesday August 16, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a call for an assault and battery in progress in the area of 571 Tremont Street in the South End. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who stated that while operating his motor vehicle in the area, he was surrounded by several people on bicycles and that a brief physical altercation ensued which resulted in him being struck in the face with a clenched fist by one of the riders. The victim refused medical treatment on scene and was transported to a local area hospital by a coworker.
WCVB
Teen girl to face charges in attack that left principal of Massachusetts school unconscious
BOSTON — A teenage girl accused of attacking her principal and knocking her unconscious at a Boston school is set to be arraigned Wednesday. Principal Patricia Lampron was knocked unconscious on Nov. 3 during dismissal at the Upper Campus of the Dr. William W. Henderson K-12 Inclusion School. The...
chelseapolice.com
Shots fired Call Leads to Arrest and Seizure of Guns and Drugs
On Tuesday, August 16, at 11:37 PM, Chelsea officers responded to 124 Winnisimmet Street for a domestic disturbance and reported gunshots. Officers verified through witnesses that they heard what they believed to be a domestic assault in an adjoining apartment. They further told officers they heard at least one gunshot and that a bullet penetrated their apartment, lodging into a picture frame.
5 arrested, multiple people stabbed after argument over open car door at Massachusetts beach
A large fight over an open car door resulted in several people stabbed and five people arrested Sunday night at a beach in Winchester.
Fight in Winchester over car door hitting truck leads to multiple people stabbed, five arrested
A fight that began when a car door was opened into a pick up truck in the Shannon Beach parking lot ended with multiple people stabbed and five people arrested on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts State Police. After the car door hit the side of the pickup truck, several...
It started with a car door bump. A fight broke out, and multiple people were stabbed, police say.
Five people were arrested, and one person was transported to the hospital. A large fight during which multiple people were stabbed in a parking lot for Winchester’s Shannon Beach reportedly broke out Sunday night following an argument over a door being opened into the side of a pickup truck, state police said Monday.
Dorchester man held without bail, charged with numerous gun, drug offenses, Suffolk DA says
Keon Leary, 43 of Dorchester is being held without bail after he was charged with allegedly trafficking numerous drugs and carrying a loaded firearm without a license near in the Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard section of Boston, known as Mass and Cass, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.
25 Investigates: Charges upgraded in attack on Boston principal
BOSTON — 25 Investigates has learned a Suffolk County grand jury has indicted 16-year-old Laurette LeRouge as a “youthful offender” for the beating of a Boston Public Schools principal in November. Prosecutors can seek a “youthful offender” indictment when a teen has been previously committed to the...
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts men arrested after allegedly being caught cutting catalytic converters, 15 seized
Two Massachusetts men were reportedly caught in the act of cutting catalytic converters on Monday. According to Plymouth Police, late last night, Nicholas Miller, 27, of New Bedford and Rafael Almeida, 26, of Methuen were being too loud with their Sawzall tools which drew the attention of a neighbor. PD...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man convicted of second-degree murder in hammer attack
A Fall River man has been convicted in the death of a 39-year-old Fall River man who was the reported victim of an alleged brutal robbery and an assault with a hammer in Fall River. According to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, Adam Levesque was convicted Monday of 2nd...
liveboston617.org
Woman Critically Stabbed in Near Malcom X Park Monday Evening
On August 15th at approximately 18:30 hours, Boston Police Operations received a 911 call from Boston Medical Center that a gray Honda had just dropped off a female victim who had been stabbed. The initial caller did not know where the incident had occurred and how seriousness the nature of the injuries were. Officers and a supervisor from District D-4 immediately responded to the hospital.
liveboston617.org
Suspect in Custody After BPD and MSP Gang Unit Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Mattapan
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
NECN
DA's Office: No Charges for Officer Who Fatally Shot Saugus Woman in 2021
Prosecutors in Essex County will not pursue criminal charges against the officer who shot and killed a woman last year in Saugus, the Essex District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday after completing an investigation into the incident. Stephanie Gerard, 38, of Saugus, was shot by police in August of 2021 after...
Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
WCVB
Driver punched as dozens of juveniles on bikes surround his car in Boston's South End
BOSTON — A man is speaking out after he said he was sucker-punched by one of a large group of juveniles on bicycles while he was driving in Boston's South End Tuesday afternoon. Boston police said they have received reports of the assault, which happened at about 3:40 p.m....
Officers assigned to the South Boston Drug Control Unit Recover Drugs and a Firearm During Execution of a Search Warrant
As a result of search warrants executed by the C-6 (South Boston) Drug Control Unit, Officers arrested Curtis Wigfall-Bradford, 29, of Boston was arrested and charged with Trafficking Class A (Fentanyl), Unlawful possession of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of ammunition, and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a felony. As a result of the search warrants, officers recovered approximately 20 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Helwan 9 MM firearm with seven (7) rounds of Ammunition.
Brockton man accused of hitting 60-year-old over the head with umbrella thinking they took his photo at MBTA Quincy Center station
Marvin Hunt, 41, of Brockton was arrested on an assault & battery with a dangerous weapon charge after he reportedly hit a person over the head with an umbrella at an MBTA station. On Monday at 7:15 a.m., MBTA Transit Police said two patrol officers at MBTA’s Quincy Center Station...
5 people facing criminal charges after fight breaks out at Winchester break
WINCHESTER, Mass. — Five people are facing criminal charges following a violent altercation that broke out at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night. Troopers responding to Shannon Beach at the town’s state park around 8:00 p.m. found several people suffering from various injuries, officials said. State Police...
Boston Globe
Former Suffolk assistant district attorney indicted on rape charge in New York
Adam Foss was accused in 2020 of sexually harassing young women in Boston. A former Suffolk assistant district attorney who was previously accused of sexually harassing young women in Boston has been indicted in New York on charges that he raped a sleeping woman in 2017, officials said. Adam Foss,...
