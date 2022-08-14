BPD Community Alert: At about 3:40 PM on Tuesday August 16, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a call for an assault and battery in progress in the area of 571 Tremont Street in the South End. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who stated that while operating his motor vehicle in the area, he was surrounded by several people on bicycles and that a brief physical altercation ensued which resulted in him being struck in the face with a clenched fist by one of the riders. The victim refused medical treatment on scene and was transported to a local area hospital by a coworker.

