ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Boston Police search for suspect in Hyde Park attempted rape case

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted rape in Hyde Park. The police department released a picture of the unidentified man, who they say attempted to rape a woman Tuesday afternoon in the area of 800 Hyde Park Avenue. According to...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Involved in Recent South End Assault and Battery

BPD Community Alert: At about 3:40 PM on Tuesday August 16, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a call for an assault and battery in progress in the area of 571 Tremont Street in the South End. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who stated that while operating his motor vehicle in the area, he was surrounded by several people on bicycles and that a brief physical altercation ensued which resulted in him being struck in the face with a clenched fist by one of the riders. The victim refused medical treatment on scene and was transported to a local area hospital by a coworker.
BOSTON, MA
chelseapolice.com

Shots fired Call Leads to Arrest and Seizure of Guns and Drugs

On Tuesday, August 16, at 11:37 PM, Chelsea officers responded to 124 Winnisimmet Street for a domestic disturbance and reported gunshots. Officers verified through witnesses that they heard what they believed to be a domestic assault in an adjoining apartment. They further told officers they heard at least one gunshot and that a bullet penetrated their apartment, lodging into a picture frame.
CHELSEA, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police#Indecent Assault#Violent Crime#Asian
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man convicted of second-degree murder in hammer attack

A Fall River man has been convicted in the death of a 39-year-old Fall River man who was the reported victim of an alleged brutal robbery and an assault with a hammer in Fall River. According to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, Adam Levesque was convicted Monday of 2nd...
FALL RIVER, MA
liveboston617.org

Woman Critically Stabbed in Near Malcom X Park Monday Evening

On August 15th at approximately 18:30 hours, Boston Police Operations received a 911 call from Boston Medical Center that a gray Honda had just dropped off a female victim who had been stabbed. The initial caller did not know where the incident had occurred and how seriousness the nature of the injuries were. Officers and a supervisor from District D-4 immediately responded to the hospital.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
liveboston617.org

Suspect in Custody After BPD and MSP Gang Unit Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Mattapan

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

DA's Office: No Charges for Officer Who Fatally Shot Saugus Woman in 2021

Prosecutors in Essex County will not pursue criminal charges against the officer who shot and killed a woman last year in Saugus, the Essex District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday after completing an investigation into the incident. Stephanie Gerard, 38, of Saugus, was shot by police in August of 2021 after...
SAUGUS, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach

WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
WINCHESTER, MA
Caught in Southie

Officers assigned to the South Boston Drug Control Unit Recover Drugs and a Firearm During Execution of a Search Warrant

As a result of search warrants executed by the C-6 (South Boston) Drug Control Unit, Officers arrested Curtis Wigfall-Bradford, 29, of Boston was arrested and charged with Trafficking Class A (Fentanyl), Unlawful possession of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of ammunition, and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a felony. As a result of the search warrants, officers recovered approximately 20 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Helwan 9 MM firearm with seven (7) rounds of Ammunition.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy