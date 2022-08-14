Co-pays, childcare costs and gas prices are some of the reasons people cut back on therapy this year, survey finds

Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
If you're looking for an apartment, get ready to pay: Rents are 39% higher than a year ago
As inflation and interest rate hikes weigh on Americans, renters and buyers are having a more difficult time affording housing.
CNBC
Dollar General hit with nearly $1.3 million in fines for worker safety violations at Georgia stores
Dollar General was hit with nearly $1.3 million in fines for worker safety violations. Since 2017, the Labor Department said Dollar General has been fined more than $6.5 million. Earlier this month, rival Dollar Tree was also hit with $1.2 million in fines for worker safety violations. Dollar General is...
CoinDesk
US Fed Reminds Banks to Check for Legal Permissibility Before Offering Crypto-Related Services
The U.S. Federal Reserve published an open letter Tuesday directing Fed-supervised banks to make sure they check first that any crypto-related activities they want to undertake are legally allowed. The letter, signed by Director of Supervision and Regulation Michael Gibson and Director of Consumer and Community Affairs Eric Belsky, opened...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Sell beaten-down Vroom as there's no quick fix for online car retailer in a slowdown, JPMorgan says
Goldman says buybacks could be pulled forward this year as companies look to dodge new tax. How to play it.
As fungal infections grow resistant to medication, desperate patients try drug after drug
After living with a severe fungal allergy for about 40 years, Jill Fairweather is running out of treatment options. Now 65, Fairweather was diagnosed with aspergillosis, a disease caused by the common mold Aspergillus, in her 20s. The illness can result from an allergic reaction or an infection in the lungs. Over the years, Fairweather has tried medication after medication, switching once side effects get too dangerous or the fungus develops resistance.
US inflation isn’t going away. Small businesses must plan ahead
Inflation is the top challenge facing small businesses this year, according to a report issued by the National Federation of Independent Businesses this past month, with a whopping 91% admitting that rising prices are having either a “substantial” or “moderate” impact on their companies. The US...
CNBC
From health-care subsidies to $10,000 in discounts and rebates, 3 ways the Inflation Reduction Act could save you money
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. The sweeping $739 billion spending package — a reduced version of the administration's Build Back Better plan — aims to reduce health-care costs, shrink the deficit and combat climate change. Experts are uncertain that the bill...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
3 tips for paying down your credit card balances as interest rates jump, according to a debt counselor
Americans are struggling to keep up with a higher cost of living and increasingly relying on credit cards. At the same time, the Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates, which raises the cost of borrowing. Here are three steps to reduce credit card debt. Sometimes a life raft can look...
Nature.com
The role of immunomodulators in treatment-resistant depression: case studies
Depression is a common mental disorder affecting more than 264 million people worldwide. The first-line treatment for most cases of depression are selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), such as sertraline, reboxetine and fluoxetine. Recently, it has been found that one-quarter of depressed patients have excessive activation of the immune system. This potentially warrants sub-categorisation of depressed patients into inflammatory and non-inflammatory subtypes. Such a sub-category of depression already exists for those not responding to various traditional antidepressants and is known as treatment-resistant depression. Those with treatment-resistant depression are far more likely to have raised inflammatory markers relative to those whose depression is treatment-responsive. Chronic, low-level inflammation seems to trigger depression via a multitude of mechanisms. These include kynurenine pathway and microglial cell activation, resulting in a reduction in hippocampal volume. Raised inflammatory cytokines also cause perturbations in monoaminergic signalling, which perhaps explains the preponderance of treatment resistance in those patients with inflammatory depression. Therefore, if treatment-resistant depression and inflammatory depression are semi-synonymous then it should follow that anti-inflammatory drugs will display high efficacy in both sub-types. Ketamine is a drug recently approved for use in depression in the USA and displays a particularly good response rate in those patients with treatment resistance. It has been suggested that the antidepressant efficacy of ketamine results from its anti-inflammatory effects. Ketamine seems to produce anti-inflammatory effects via polarisation of monocytes to M2 macrophages. Furthermore, another anti-inflammatory drug with potential use in treatment-resistant depression is Celecoxib. Celecoxib is a long-acting, selective COX-2 inhibitor. Early clinical trials show that Celecoxib has an adjuvant effect with traditional antidepressants in treatment-resistant patients. This paper highlights the importance of classifying depressed patients into inflammatory and non-inflammatory subtypes; and how this may lead to the development of more targeted treatments for treatment-resistant depression.
UK workers going into office less than 1.5 days a week, data shows
The typical UK worker is going into the office less than 1.5 days a week – with Friday the most popular day to work from home, according to a global survey. The consultancy Advanced Workplace Associates (AWA) surveyed 43 offices in the UK, covering nearly 50,000 workers, in June and July.
CNBC
Fed sees interest rate hikes continuing until inflation eases substantially, minutes show
Federal Reserve officials at their July meeting indicated they likely would not consider pulling back on interest rate hikes until inflation came down substantially, according to minutes from the session released Wednesday. During a meeting in which the central bank approved a 0.75 percentage point rate hike, policymakers expressed resolve...
Some Americans have multiple full time jobs amid remote working
The recent rise in remote working has allowed some to take advantage of their flexible schedules to work multiple jobs in what's being called the “overemployed.” NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez speaks with a few people who work for numerous companies including one man who has 11 jobs. Aug. 12, 2022.
MedicalXpress
Sleep medication use drops dramatically among Americans
Americans aren't turning to pharmaceutical options as often in the never-ending battle for a good night's sleep. The use of medication to treat sleep disturbances has fallen dramatically in the United States in recent years after several decades of climbing steeply, according to a study by a team of researchers led by a University of Florida Health scientist.
CNBC
Lawmakers call for safety upgrades as people face long lines ‘outside in the heat for hours’ at Social Security offices
People who face long waits for service at the Social Security Administration's field offices must also contend with intense heat this summer. Leaders of the House Ways and Means Committee sent a letter to the agency this week calling for safety improvements. “We strongly urge SSA to take additional action...
Study: Postpartum depression risk jumps if mother's family has mental health issues
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The risk of developing postpartum depression may be almost twice as high in mothers with a family history of any psychiatric disorder, compared with mothers without this background. That's according to a global meta-analysis of 26 studies from five continents involving more than 100,000 women, published...
pharmaceutical-journal.com
Antipsychotic use in people with dementia living in care homes rose during COVID-19 pandemic
Prescribing of antipsychotic drugs to people with dementia living in care homes rose significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research from the University of Exeter and King’s College London. The research, presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference — held from 31 July to 4 August 2022 in...
consultant360.com
Unemployment, Housing Instability Linked With Worse Depression Treatment Outcomes
Unemployment and unstable housing status are associated with worse prognosis outcomes for adults with depression, regardless of treatment type, after adjusting for clinical prognostic factors. Researchers published their findings in JAMA Psychiatry. “Obtaining support for such problems may be as effective as more conventional treatments for depression, and addressing these...
MedicalXpress
Cost now biggest turn-off to smoking
Rising cigarette prices have overtaken health concerns as the biggest motivator for people to cut down or stop smoking. Researchers from The University of Queensland analyzed national survey data and found the cost of cigarettes has become the number one reason Australians who smoke try to quit. Associate Professor Coral...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Mass Screening, Peer Support Helps Reduce HIV Transmission, Community Viral Load
High rates of HIV can decrease with community-based support. Connecting individuals who inject drugs with large-scale HIV screening and peer support was found to reduce uncontrolled HIV among users by over 40%, according to a new study from researchers in Haiphong, Vietnam. Haiphong suffered both heroin injection and HIV epidemics...
Comments / 0