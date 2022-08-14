ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Co-pays, childcare costs and gas prices are some of the reasons people cut back on therapy this year, survey finds

By Renée Onque, @iamreneeonque
CNBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Group Therapy#In Therapy#Gas Prices#Mental Health Care#Diseases#General Health#Americans#Insurance Health
NBC News

As fungal infections grow resistant to medication, desperate patients try drug after drug

After living with a severe fungal allergy for about 40 years, Jill Fairweather is running out of treatment options. Now 65, Fairweather was diagnosed with aspergillosis, a disease caused by the common mold Aspergillus, in her 20s. The illness can result from an allergic reaction or an infection in the lungs. Over the years, Fairweather has tried medication after medication, switching once side effects get too dangerous or the fungus develops resistance.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Nature.com

The role of immunomodulators in treatment-resistant depression: case studies

Depression is a common mental disorder affecting more than 264 million people worldwide. The first-line treatment for most cases of depression are selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), such as sertraline, reboxetine and fluoxetine. Recently, it has been found that one-quarter of depressed patients have excessive activation of the immune system. This potentially warrants sub-categorisation of depressed patients into inflammatory and non-inflammatory subtypes. Such a sub-category of depression already exists for those not responding to various traditional antidepressants and is known as treatment-resistant depression. Those with treatment-resistant depression are far more likely to have raised inflammatory markers relative to those whose depression is treatment-responsive. Chronic, low-level inflammation seems to trigger depression via a multitude of mechanisms. These include kynurenine pathway and microglial cell activation, resulting in a reduction in hippocampal volume. Raised inflammatory cytokines also cause perturbations in monoaminergic signalling, which perhaps explains the preponderance of treatment resistance in those patients with inflammatory depression. Therefore, if treatment-resistant depression and inflammatory depression are semi-synonymous then it should follow that anti-inflammatory drugs will display high efficacy in both sub-types. Ketamine is a drug recently approved for use in depression in the USA and displays a particularly good response rate in those patients with treatment resistance. It has been suggested that the antidepressant efficacy of ketamine results from its anti-inflammatory effects. Ketamine seems to produce anti-inflammatory effects via polarisation of monocytes to M2 macrophages. Furthermore, another anti-inflammatory drug with potential use in treatment-resistant depression is Celecoxib. Celecoxib is a long-acting, selective COX-2 inhibitor. Early clinical trials show that Celecoxib has an adjuvant effect with traditional antidepressants in treatment-resistant patients. This paper highlights the importance of classifying depressed patients into inflammatory and non-inflammatory subtypes; and how this may lead to the development of more targeted treatments for treatment-resistant depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
NBC News

Some Americans have multiple full time jobs amid remote working

The recent rise in remote working has allowed some to take advantage of their flexible schedules to work multiple jobs in what's being called the “overemployed.” NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez speaks with a few people who work for numerous companies including one man who has 11 jobs. Aug. 12, 2022.
ECONOMY
MedicalXpress

Sleep medication use drops dramatically among Americans

Americans aren't turning to pharmaceutical options as often in the never-ending battle for a good night's sleep. The use of medication to treat sleep disturbances has fallen dramatically in the United States in recent years after several decades of climbing steeply, according to a study by a team of researchers led by a University of Florida Health scientist.
PHARMACEUTICALS
consultant360.com

Unemployment, Housing Instability Linked With Worse Depression Treatment Outcomes

Unemployment and unstable housing status are associated with worse prognosis outcomes for adults with depression, regardless of treatment type, after adjusting for clinical prognostic factors. Researchers published their findings in JAMA Psychiatry. “Obtaining support for such problems may be as effective as more conventional treatments for depression, and addressing these...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Cost now biggest turn-off to smoking

Rising cigarette prices have overtaken health concerns as the biggest motivator for people to cut down or stop smoking. Researchers from The University of Queensland analyzed national survey data and found the cost of cigarettes has become the number one reason Australians who smoke try to quit. Associate Professor Coral...
AUSTRALIA
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Mass Screening, Peer Support Helps Reduce HIV Transmission, Community Viral Load

High rates of HIV can decrease with community-based support. Connecting individuals who inject drugs with large-scale HIV screening and peer support was found to reduce uncontrolled HIV among users by over 40%, according to a new study from researchers in Haiphong, Vietnam. Haiphong suffered both heroin injection and HIV epidemics...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy