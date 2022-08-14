So sad. I can totally relate. When I was diagnosed with breast cancer my twin sister joined me to be with me. The bond of a twin is like no other. You are with this person before you even come into the world. I will keep them in my prayers. They need to start watching Corley also. I found my tumor in stage 2 and beat it only for it to come back. But they started watching my sister early and in a little over a year she developed BC. But they found it early so she is cancer free! 🙏🏾 Prayers are going up!
To The Corley Family Our Well Wish To You And Your Family, Prayers Goes Up And Blessings Comes Back May The Lord Jesus Christ Heal And Bless You Always AMEN
Prayers for you all. You have been a bright star to watch on News4Jax. Make a lot of fun loving laughter videos and pictures. God will be holding you all.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Comments / 16