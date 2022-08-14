Injury Updates on Terrace Marshall, Keith Taylor, DJ Moore, Marquis Haynes + Others

The latest injury report from the head coach.

As expected, there were a number of Panthers that did not suit up for Carolina's first preseason game on Saturday in Washington. Some were out due to injury, but many of the others were out for personal reasons or it was a planned game off to reduce workload for guys who don't need to prove anything.

Following the game, head coach Matt Rhule provided an update on many of the notable players who did not play.

“So, Terrance Marshall should be back for practice this week. He came out before the game and ran, worked out, D.J. Moore also. D.J. has a sore shoulder, so we limited him and he worked out. He should be good here soon. Keith Taylor, we believe will be ready for New England this week. Between practices, he came out and got a lot of work beforehand. The amount of hits Christian [McCaffrey] takes, we are not hitting him right now. Marquise [Haynes Sr.] just didn’t quite feel up. He wanted to go, but I didn’t think he was like 95%, 100%, so I held him and worked him out before the game. Ian [Thomas] with the ribs. He’s going to catch balls this week. Ian and Colin [Thompson], it’s beautiful, they wanted to go support Sully (Stephen Sullivan) at the funeral today. So, we excused them to go down and support their teammate, which is awesome."

The Panthers and Patriots will partake in joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday before playing a preseason game in Gillette Stadium on Friday.

