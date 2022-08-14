Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper review: the best of both topper worlds

(Image credit: Viscosoft)

Moving into a new apartment with a short period of time to prepare, I bought the now notorious bed-in-a-box. My bed-in-a-box, while convenient in its delivery and self-transport, did not meet my expectations. At only 8-inches in height with steel coils, the mattress was too firm for me. In retrospect, I realized the product details did say that the mattress was ideal for stomach and back sleepers.

As a side sleeper, I needed more comfort to avoid waking up with shoulder pain from sleeping on my side. A good mattress topper would be an easy and practical solution.

If you’ve ever found yourself in a situation similar to mine, mattress toppers are an excellent option in the event that your sleep needs have changed or you are looking to elevate your current mattress in comfort to a higher quality. Yet, with a wide range of mattress toppers available, it can be hard to determine which will be best for you. The Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper appealed to me for its dual design, promising superior comfort through the combination of memory foam and a separate pillow-top cover.

From here I’ll detail everything about my experience from initial delivery and installation to warranties and returns. I’ll examine whether or not the Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper caters to side sleepers and how it may help those who struggle with back pain.

Let’s dive into the review so that you can determine if the Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper is right for you.

ViscoSoft Serene Hybrid mattress topper specifications

(Image credit: Viscosoft)

Firmness level: No official firmness scale on Viscosoft website; My rating: 5 on a 1-10 firmness scale once set up on a mattress, with 10 being the most firm

No official firmness scale on Viscosoft website; My rating: 5 on a 1-10 firmness scale once set up on a mattress, with 10 being the most firm Construction: CertiPUR-US memory foam with a washable down-alternative fill cover

CertiPUR-US memory foam with a washable down-alternative fill cover Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Queen Short, King, Cal King

Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Queen Short, King, Cal King Depth: 3" or 4" options

3" or 4" options Fit: Secures with straps that fit mattresses up to 18"

Secures with straps that fit mattresses up to 18" RRP: $200–$375

$200–$375 Warranty: 5 years

Who will the Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper suit?

All sleepers: This mattress topper caters to all sleepers, including back, stomach, and side sleepers. It is soft enough for side sleepers and also has enough support to satisfy both back and stomach sleepers.

This mattress topper caters to all sleepers, including back, stomach, and side sleepers. It is soft enough for side sleepers and also has enough support to satisfy both back and stomach sleepers. Those who want to add cushioning and height to a firm mattress: Viscosoft offers both a 3” and a 4” mattress topper, with the 4” option available for those that prefer additional softness. The Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper helps to achieve an overall medium to medium-soft mattress firmness and is highly recommended for those who have firm mattresses.

Viscosoft offers both a 3” and a 4” mattress topper, with the 4” option available for those that prefer additional softness. The Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper helps to achieve an overall medium to medium-soft mattress firmness and is highly recommended for those who have firm mattresses. Those seeking multi-use benefits: This mattress topper can be used on a mattress, air mattress, and futon, so that customers can get the most out of their investment.

Setting up the Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper

The topper comes in two pieces: a vacuum sealed foam piece, and the white cotton cover

When my full-sized (75” x 54” x 4”) mattress topper was delivered, I was surprised at how small the box was. I carried the box from my building’s package delivery room to my apartment unit with the help of my roommate. I thought it would be too heavy to carry myself; however, I would have been able to carry it up to my apartment without needing assistance.

Once opened, the box contained a cylindrical-shaped package, which was the tightly compressed memory foam base wrapped in plastic. There was also a briefcase-style package made out of a sturdy fabric material that contained the down-alternative pillow top cover. The pillow top cover within the briefcase was also wrapped in plastic.

After removing the plastic binding, the memory foam immediately expanded and began its airing out process. It does emit that strong new memory foam smell. Viscosoft recommends letting the foam air out for at least 24 hours, so I left the mattress flat in my living room and flipped it over halfway during the 24-hour period. The odor did dissipate significantly after the 24-hour period, but the remaining memory foam smell lingered noticeably for a little over a week, though not at a level that bothered me. I could easily carry the memory foam base to my mattress and set it up myself, complete with the down-alternative pillow top cover.

Letting the topper air out in Julia's living room

The cover was easy to install over the topper and my mattress, like a fitted sheet, with its elastic straps and deep 18” skirt. While the tight elastic straps from the cover made dents at the corners of the mattress topper, they did not affect its use. The dents were not visible once my comforter was in place, and the dents eventually leveled out over the course of the first month.

What is the Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper like to sleep on?

(Image credit: Julia Catherine)

For the first night with my mattress topper, the new memory foam smell was most prevalent, but that was my only complaint. I had a more restful night's sleep than I had in a while and no joint pain from sleeping on my side.

The new memory foam smell did last noticeably a little over a week, but not to a level that bothered me.

Comfort, Firmness, and Support

My basic bed-in-a-box mattress went from a 9 on a 1–10 firmness scale (with 10 being most firm) to a 5. My body adjusted immediately to the new mattress, and the memory foam continued to retain its shape after each night.

While I am not a back or stomach sleeper, I believe the mattress topper is supportive enough to accommodate all sleep positions. I typically sleep in the middle of my bed, and I didn’t find myself sinking uncomfortably into the mattress as a woman of average height and build. The mattress topper has continued to retain its shape without any indentations. I have struggled with lower back stiffness from time to time due to an old injury, and I still felt well-supported while sleeping on my side.

It is noteworthy to mention that I used this mattress topper with a very firm mattress underneath, and those with a mattress that is already too soft might find the additional mattress topper to have too much cushion when paired with the softer mattress.

Breathability and cooling

While I would not go as far as to say the Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper traps heat, I did notice it was slightly warmer than sleeping without it on my bed-in-a-box. The slight additional heat did not affect my sleep.

If you are worried about overheating in your sleep, I would still recommend trying this mattress topper because I did not find it to be warmer to the point of discomfort.

Motion Isolation

The mattress topper performed well when balancing a cup of water on various areas of the mattress. Even with the plush-down-alternative cover installed, the middle, edges, and sides of the mattress topper were all able to hold the cup, and the mattress topper immediately regained its shape whenever the glass of water was lifted. Similarly, I’d expect the mattress topper to limit movement when sharing the bed with a partner.

Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper construction and care

A closer look at the memory foam and cover, with the strap securing both to the mattress.

The Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper has a memory foam base made out of CertiPUR-US gel-infused memory foam that is combined with a down-alternative pillow-top cover. It is available in a three or four inch option. I tested the four inch which adds additional softness and is highly recommended for those looking for additional cushion. This consists of 2.5 inches of memory foam and 1.5 inches of the down-alternative cover, while the three inch is half gel foam.

The pillow-top cover is machine-washable and easy to install over a mattress and mattress topper with its four built-in corner elastic straps. Inside, the quilted design has a plush 700gsm down alternative fill with a 300-thread count cotton cover.

ViscoSoft ordering and delivery

The Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper is available to order through Viscosoft’s website, as well as through Amazon. Viscosoft offers free shipping for its Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper and advertises a typical product delivery time of three business days. The length of time from my order confirmation email to my mattress topper delivery was five business days. I received an email from Viscosoft that included a correctly estimated delivery date and UPS tracking number. I also received additional emails with delivery status updates.

ViscoSoft trial period and warranty

The Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper comes with a full refund 90-day guarantee and a five-year warranty. If you are unsatisfied with your order, you can call or email Viscosoft and a prepaid label will be sent to your residence. The mattress topper can be returned in a different cardboard box than the box initially received. Though do note, a larger box will likely have to be used to accommodate the size of the fully expanded mattress topper.

Alternatively, if you are unsatisfied with the product and donate the product to a local charity, Viscosoft will work out a refund to you upon emailed receipt proof of the donation.

How does the Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper rate online?

The Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper has a 4.6 star rating across 1,700 reviews on the Viscosoft website (opens in new tab) and a 4.4 rating averaged among over 10,000 reviews on Amazon (opens in new tab).

Most positive reviews mentioned greatly improved comfort levels among those seeking additional mattress cushioning. Improved or resolved joint pain was also a notable topic among positive reviews. Many positive reviewers let their mattress topper air out longer than the suggested 24-hour period and were fine thereafter with any residual memory foam smell.

Negative reviews typically referenced the chemical smell of the foam or an undesired support level. Those who listed an undesired support level typically were looking for a firmer mattress topper. Any 1-star comments mentioning delivery or refund issues were usually addressed by the Viscosoft Team in a timely manner.

Real Homes verdict: is the Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper worth it?

(Image credit: Viscosoft)

I understand the uncertainty behind the decision to fully replace your existing sleep surface with the best mattress or buy a mattress topper. Before I received the Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper, I was contemplating replacing my bed-in-a-box with a more plush, traditional mattress.

Of course, while I was looking at a new mattress, a significant consideration was the cost of a new one. Another concern was the possibility of not liking the new mattress and spending time and money during the return process. Viscosoft was the right gamble, with a price well below the cost of a traditional mattress, a generous trial period and warranty, and high-quality products made in the USA.

While a good portion of my review is subjective, I can confidently say that this mattress topper exceeded my expectations. I would recommend it to anyone looking for an affordable option to add significant softness to a firm mattress. It improved my bed-in-a-box significantly and took its firmness level from a 9 (with 10 being the most firm) to a 5. With my budget intact and my new mattress topper in place, I won’t lose any more sleep over my bed-in-a-box.

About this review – and our reviewer

New to the freelance writing community, Julia is a financial analyst in the Greater New York City Area. As such, getting the best quality of sleep is very important to her lifestyle. Unsatisfied with her too-firm bed-in-a-box, Julia wanted a mattress topper that would provide additional comfort without sacrificing support. Julia tested the Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper for over a month before writing a comprehensive review.

All our reviews, as in the case of the Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper, are based on the real-life experience of using these products at home (you can read more about our testing process). The products are given to us free of charge and for this particular topper, we have been invited to keep it. This means that we can continue to use the product which gives us the opportunity to return to our reviews for updating, so you can keep up-to-date with how it's fared over a period of time.