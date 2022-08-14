Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Related
LSU football: QB walking away from game after not win starting job
Myles Brennan is leaving the LSU football team after not winning the starting quarterback job. After being informed he was not going to be the main man, Myles Brennan walked away from the sport he loved, as he will no longer be part of Brian Kelly’s LSU football family.
Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 2023 Senior Finalists
The Pro Football Hall of Fame just enshrined its 2022 class. Now it’s time to take a look forward as three longtime standouts may finally get their call. Back in late April, the Pro Football Hall of Fame made a decision to expand its Senior Committee nominees from one to three.
NFL・
The Kansas City Chies signed Juju Smith-Schuster after attempting to do so in 2021
The Chiefs chased JuJu Smith-Schuster in consecutive offseasons. They attempted to sign him in 2021, joining the Ravens in that regard. While Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Steelers last year, he said the Chiefs finished second. He landed in Kansas City this year on a one-year, $3.25M contract. After a lost year in his Pittsburgh finale, Smith-Schuster is expected to play a more versatile role in Kansas City.
Know the Name: J.Michael (No Space) Sturdivant, Cal Wide Receiver
Golden Bears redshirt freshman has an interesting moniker and enough talent to be a star
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LOOK: UNC Football program to wear special Air Jordan VII cleats
Being a student-athlete at the University of North Carolina has its advantages. And one of those big advantages is the Jordan Brand sponsorship, particularly for basketball and football. Each year we see the programs wear special Air Jordan shoes in UNC colorways that look clean, crisp, and pretty damn cool. This year is no exception for the football team, either. The team will wear a special Air Jordan VII Player Exclusive cleat that features an awesome design in black, white, and Carolina blue, giving the retro shoe a new look. The design implements UNC’s main colors and also includes a logo on the tongue as well as a Jumpman logo on the side. Take a look below: Introducing this year’s Jordan VII player exclusive cleat ❄️❄️#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/mlL1RgBxHj — UNC Equipment (@UNCEquipment) August 17, 2022 This is one of the better designs for the football team in recent memories, getting a custom Air Jordan VII to wear when they hit the field this Fall. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
Cardinals Rumors: Should St. Louis pursue Garrett Richards?
Should the St. Louis Cardinals pursue right-hander Garrett Richards, who was recently designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers?. If there is one thing that the St. Louis Cardinals have learned in previous seasons, it’s that you can never have enough pitching depth. After adding Jordan Montgomery and Jose...
Notre Dame won’t be joining Big Ten after TV deal, but a rivalry will return
Notre Dame will not join the Big Ten after its new media rights, but to the victors go the spoils. With NBC getting into the Big Ten football business, don’t be shocked if Notre Dame starts playing regional rival Michigan with greater regularity going forward. John Ourand of Sports...
FanSided
275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0