Car dealers found selling 40,000 'death trap' write-offs - including some without airbags
Thousands of cars written off in horror crashes are being illegally repaired and sold as second-hand vehicles to motorists who have no idea they may be driving around in a 'death trap'. More than 40,000 undeclared write-offs worth £800 million – including some without airbags – are being sold to...
gmauthority.com
Exploding Chevy Traverse Airbag Triggers Lawsuit In Michigan
A lawsuit has been filed against General Motors in Michigan over claims that a defective airbag contributed to the death of a woman who was involved in a crash in her Chevy Traverse mid-size crossover last summer. According to an Associated Press report, Michigan resident Marlene Beaudoin was driving her...
Autoweek.com
Arrival Gets Ready for UPS Van Production
Arrival plans to begin producing the van model this quarter, with a small number slated to be delivered to customers later in the year. The Arrival Bus and Car appear to have been shelved pending the receipt of more capital for their development and production start. Arrival is one of...
gmauthority.com
2007 Chevy Corvette ‘Buggy’ For Sale In Missouri
Back in 2014, the genius duo behind the Motor Trend-produced web show Roadkill pulled the body panels off of a C4 Chevy Corvette and welded in a roll cage to create the world’s first ‘Vette Kart.’ These so-called ‘Vette Kart’ builds have since become quite popular among drag racers, autocrossers and track-day enthusiasts, serving as a low-budget way to create a fast, fun and inexpensive performance car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com
GM Benchmarking Ferrari SF90 Stradale As C8 Corvette Zora Rival
The Chevy Corvette C8 is already a game changer, offering world-class mid-engine performance to take on some of the most potent speed machines on the market. That said, GM is far from done with the C8, with plans to release the Corvette Zora as the forthcoming range-topper of the lineup. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have caught The General benchmarking the new Ferrari SF90 Stradale as a rival to the upcoming C8 Corvette Zora.
torquenews.com
Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming
What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Equinox Convertible Actually Doesn’t Look Bad
In the quest to build a vehicle that can meet the needs of every buyer out there, automakers have to be clever. However, car customizers can get in on the action as well, as seen with weird Chevy Equinox convertible. Recently popping up on social media, this Chevy Equinox convertible...
gmauthority.com
1965 Chevy Corvette Big Block Headed To Monterey Auction
The Chevy Corvette for 1965 brought a fistful of design and drivetrain changes. The front fender side vents morphed from non-functional horizontal strakes to three functional vertical gills that allowed cooling for the engine bay, the depressions in the hood that were hallmarks of the 1963 and 1964 model years were phased out and so were the drain holes, and grille bars were black with a polished stainless surround (this would be a single-year design, making ’65s easy to differentiate from other years).
gmauthority.com
2023 Dodge Hornet Revealed As Chevy Trailblazer Rival
Back in February, Stellantis pulled the veil off of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale – a subcompact luxury crossover that will serve as a direct rival to the Cadillac XT4. Now the automaker has unveiled the closely related 2023 Dodge Hornet, which taps the same platform and powertrain lineup as the Tonale, but will compete in the mass-market subcompact crossover segment against the Chevy Trailblazer.
gmauthority.com
All-New Buick Envista To Make World Debut This Month
GM Authority reported in June that the upcoming Buick Envista was leaked in China, where authorities first revealed the name and design of this future Buick crossover. Now, we know that the all-new Envista will make its world debut later this month in the Asian country. SAIC-GM, General Motors’ main...
gmauthority.com
GM Releases More 2024 Chevy Blazer EV PPV Details
The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV made its official debut last month, dropping in as an all-new mass-market electric crossover. Notably, the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV is available to not only civilian buyers, but law enforcement as well, with the latter offered the new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV). Now, GM has released additional details on the new Blazer EV PPV.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon AT4: The Accessible Off-Road Truck
The 2023 GMC Canyon made its official debut this past week, arriving with four available trim levels: Elevation, AT4, Denali and the extreme off-road AT4X. Today, we’re going to turn the spotlight on the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4, which bridges the gap from the standard Elevation to the go-anywhere AT4X with some mild off-road-focused equipment and cosmetic components.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Express Sales Place Third In Segment During Q2 2022
Chevy Express sales increased in the United States and Canada, but decreased in Mexico by just one unit, during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Express deliveries totaled 12,687 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 1 percent compared to 12,552 units sold in Q2 2021.
gmauthority.com
Former GM VP Head Of Global Design Ed Welburn Discusses Career: Video
Among the many talented automotive designers to work for General Motors, Edward T. Welburn is undoubtedly one of the greats. With a career at GM that spans more than four decades, Welburn successfully built up a long list of accolades and accomplishments over the years, and now, the former GM VP Head of Global Design is discussing his automotive design career in the following seminar video.
Jay Leno Drives Cadillac's V16-Powered Bugatti Chiron
Once a top-end luxury marque, Cadillac's fall from grace has seen it slip into the premium category in the last few decades. That's all set to change with the introduction of the Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan that will take the fight to Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Many are doubtful as to whether Cadillac can pull it off but, remember, this is a brand that was once referred to as "the standard of the world."
gmauthority.com
Volcon Stag UTV Gets GM Electric Powertrain
GM has announced it will provide electric motors and other components to Volcon, a Texas-based manufacturer of electric powersports vehicles, for use in its new battery-electric Stag UTV. The American automaker will supply various EV components to Volcon through this new partnership, including motos, high voltage power distribution modules, motor...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Ranks Well In J.D. Power 2022 China Tech Experience Study
Cadillac ranked well in the recent J.D. Power 2022 China Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study, securing a second-place finish overall among Luxury ICE brands. Now in its third year, the J.D. Power 2022 China TXI Study examines new-vehicle owners’ perceptions with regard to 29 “advanced technologies” and 13 “basic technologies” when first introduced in the market. The TXI Innovation Index consists of the Technology Execution Index and Market Depth Index, which are equally weighted to measure how individual automotive brands bring these various technologies to market in terms of the level of adoption for new technologies and the quality of execution.
The transition to the production of electric cars can lead to unemployment around the world
The production of fully electric cars is a new technology and production process that will eliminate a number of jobs. Today, many automakers have actively taken up the electrification of their model range. Moreover, many in the coming years have decided to completely abandon the production of cars with internal combustion engines. But this medal has a downside.
gmauthority.com
GM Defense And ARV To Collaborate On HX3-CTT Military Vehicle
GM Defense has announced it will collaborate with German defense company Rheinmetall to offer its HX3 Common Tactical Truck (CTT) to the U.S. Army as a replacement for its existing fleet of Heavy Tactical Vehicles. GM Authority was among the first to report on the American automaker’s potential interest in the HX3 after our spy photographers caught one of these vehicles entering the GM Milford Proving Ground on the back of a flatbed truck in January.
gmauthority.com
Buick Extends Collaboration With Hello Sunshine
Buick has announced that it will extend its collaboration with Hello Sunshine, a media company founded by Oscar-winning actress and producer Reese Witherspoon with a mission to put women at the center of every story it tells. The latest collaborative efforts will launch with the new “Dream with Us” brand...
