Once a top-end luxury marque, Cadillac's fall from grace has seen it slip into the premium category in the last few decades. That's all set to change with the introduction of the Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan that will take the fight to Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Many are doubtful as to whether Cadillac can pull it off but, remember, this is a brand that was once referred to as "the standard of the world."

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO