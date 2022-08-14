ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Moisture remains over Utah Sunday, flood watches remain

By Nate Larsen
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Unsettled weather will finish off the weekend and continue for some areas next week.

Area flood watches that have been in place throughout last week continue for Sunday in portions of Central and Southern Utah. Monsoon moisture in place today will begin to move south as northwest flow increases over Northern Utah. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to be confined mainly to areas east of I-15 in Northern Utah Sunday afternoon because of the shift in northwest flow.

As for Central and Southern Utah, active showers and thunderstorms will continue Sunday and into the next work week. The flood watches that are in place today are set to expire Sunday evening. However, like what we saw last week, they’ll likely be extended into the work week as monsoon moisture remains over the lower half of Utah. Along the Wasatch Front, northwest flow will keep mostly sunny skies in place through Tuesday with seasonal temperatures, winds will be breezy at times.

LOUD BOOM: Utah homes shake after possible meteor

Another surge of moisture is slated for the latter half of next week with statewide showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. A chance of spotty storms will creep back into Northern Utah late Wednesday evening with increasing chances of showers through Friday. A chance of thunderstorms will remain in the forecast throughout the week for St. George with lingering storms all the way into next weekend. Stay tuned.

  • Flood watches continue through the evening
  • Storms slated for areas east of I-15 in N Utah
  • Increasing NW flow to limit storms Mon-Tue (North)
  • Active weather will continue over southern half of state.

Bottom Line?! Storms remain over the Beehive State Sunday, move south into the work week.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!

