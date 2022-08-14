Chaos, flight delays at Las Vegas airport after ‘unfounded’ reports of active shooter causes ‘stampede’

Read full article on original website
Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
A newborn baby girl has been identified as the "only one in the world" to be born with a rare genetic mutationKath LeeLas Vegas, NV
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes
Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik.
Fox5 KVVU
FOX5 EXTRA: Simple way to stay hydrated during the triple digit temps
Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes
Fox5 KVVU
Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson
Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson
Fox5 KVVU
DMV officers in Las Vegas arrest man accused of selling stolen cars online
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles says its police officers arrested a man last week who is suspected of selling stolen vehicles online. According to the DMV, officers arrested the man in Las Vegas. However, no address was provided and he claimed to not have identification or a driver’s license.
Fox5 KVVU
Gun found in Lake Mead fuels speculation about found remains
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas authorities say it’s unclear if a gun found in drought-stricken Lake Mead is related to human remains found in a barrel months earlier. Las Vegas police said in a statement Thursday that it is too soon to tell whether the firearm is tied to remains discovered in May. They say it’s not uncommon for firearms to turn up in the lake.
Fox5 KVVU
Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at central Las Vegas apartment complex
Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at central Las Vegas apartment complex
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Friday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 4:58 a.m. near Joe W. Brown and Desert Inn. Police say a vehicle struck a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man accused of stealing 6 vehicles, but police believe there may be more
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man is accused of stealing six vehicles over two weeks, but police believe he may have stolen more. Parker Leonard, 36, faces multiple auto theft-related charges in connection with six thefts from July 18 to July 31. Leonard was arrested Aug. 11.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas water parks offer students free entry for A’s on most recent report card
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas water parks want to reward students for their hard work by offering free admission to those who had A’s on their most recent report card. According to a news release, as part of the “Great Grades Days,” students can receive free...
Fox5 KVVU
RTC bus crashes into Las Vegas apartment complex; wall has yet to be replaced one month later
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On July 20, a Regional Transportation Commission bus crashed into a cinderblock wall near the Wildwood Apartments on Tropicana and Mountain Vista, damaging the wall and many residents’ belongings. People living at the apartments said having the area open for the last month has...
Fox5 KVVU
Teen dead after shooting Thursday in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Alexander and Coleman just before 5 p.m. Thursday evening. A North Las Vegas Police Department spokesperson said officers arrived to find a male juvenile who appeared to have suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. The male...
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-owner of Las Vegas dog grooming facility faces judge, banned from contact with animals
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former owner of a pet boarding and grooming facility in Las Vegas was ordered to stay away from all animals, take a class on humane and proper treatment of animals, and sentenced to 11 days in jail. The now-former owner of Pawzazz, Victor Garcia-Herrera,...
Fox5 KVVU
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting CCSD school bus driver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District police have arrested a suspect accused of assaulting a school bus driver earlier this week. FOX5 first told you about two assaults that happened this week. Police arrested 46-year-old Otis Tanner in connection to the August 17 incident. Tanner is facing...
Fox5 KVVU
Warren Street Festival is Saturday
Warren Street Festival is Saturday
Fox5 KVVU
Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says
FOX5 EXTRA: Simple way to stay hydrated during the triple digit temps. While we deal with monsoon moisture, we also have to remember the intense heat throughout the Las Vegas valley. It's important to stay hydrated.
Fox5 KVVU
Culinary Union protests for new contract at Las Vegas hospital
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Members of the Culinary Union were out picketing Valley Hospital Wednesday evening, pushing for a new contract with the medical facility. The union represents 90 housekeepers, cooks, kitchen workers, and stewards at Valley Hospital. The union says the workers have not had a contractual raise in six years and that they are fighting to keep their union benefits, pension, and health care.
Fox5 KVVU
2 school bus drivers attacked, Clark County School District says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two school bus drivers have been attacked in separate incidents in the past two days, according to Clark County School District. Clark County School District Police are investigating two assaults on Wednesday and Thursday. The first attack was Wednesday night involving several adults near Boulder...
Fox5 KVVU
Progress made on restoring neon lights at historic Las Vegas hotels
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A row of neon lights at Downtown Las Vegas hotels have been carefully restored to shine brightly along Fremont Street, three years after the project was launched to revitalize historic signs. The Lucky Motel, Traveler’s Motel, the Starview Motel, Fremont Motel, the Las Vegas Motel and...
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson couple reports ongoing problems with new-build home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a lot of hurdles new home buyers have gone through this past year from rising interest rates to higher home prices, but it’s what’s happening after the deals close that’s frustrating a lot of buyers getting into new builds. In...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas group opens medical clinic to serve Asian, Pacific Islander community
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Valley clinic is working to break the language barrier and make health care more accessible to the Asian-Pacific Islander community. HAPI Clinic stands for Healthy Asians and Pacific Islanders. The group says 81% of the API community are under or uninsured. Now,...
