ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Chaos, flight delays at Las Vegas airport after ‘unfounded’ reports of active shooter causes ‘stampede’

By Elaine Emerson, Maddie White
Fox5 KVVU
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes

Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

FOX5 EXTRA: Simple way to stay hydrated during the triple digit temps

Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. Las Vegas pawn...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson

Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

DMV officers in Las Vegas arrest man accused of selling stolen cars online

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles says its police officers arrested a man last week who is suspected of selling stolen vehicles online. According to the DMV, officers arrested the man in Las Vegas. However, no address was provided and he claimed to not have identification or a driver’s license.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Gun found in Lake Mead fuels speculation about found remains

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas authorities say it’s unclear if a gun found in drought-stricken Lake Mead is related to human remains found in a barrel months earlier. Las Vegas police said in a statement Thursday that it is too soon to tell whether the firearm is tied to remains discovered in May. They say it’s not uncommon for firearms to turn up in the lake.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Friday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 4:58 a.m. near Joe W. Brown and Desert Inn. Police say a vehicle struck a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Reid
Fox5 KVVU

Teen dead after shooting Thursday in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Alexander and Coleman just before 5 p.m. Thursday evening. A North Las Vegas Police Department spokesperson said officers arrived to find a male juvenile who appeared to have suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. The male...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Shooting#Stampede#False Alarm#2022 Multiple
Fox5 KVVU

Man arrested after allegedly assaulting CCSD school bus driver

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District police have arrested a suspect accused of assaulting a school bus driver earlier this week. FOX5 first told you about two assaults that happened this week. Police arrested 46-year-old Otis Tanner in connection to the August 17 incident. Tanner is facing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Warren Street Festival is Saturday

Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Culinary Union protests for new contract at Las Vegas hospital

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Members of the Culinary Union were out picketing Valley Hospital Wednesday evening, pushing for a new contract with the medical facility. The union represents 90 housekeepers, cooks, kitchen workers, and stewards at Valley Hospital. The union says the workers have not had a contractual raise in six years and that they are fighting to keep their union benefits, pension, and health care.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox5 KVVU

2 school bus drivers attacked, Clark County School District says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two school bus drivers have been attacked in separate incidents in the past two days, according to Clark County School District. Clark County School District Police are investigating two assaults on Wednesday and Thursday. The first attack was Wednesday night involving several adults near Boulder...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Progress made on restoring neon lights at historic Las Vegas hotels

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A row of neon lights at Downtown Las Vegas hotels have been carefully restored to shine brightly along Fremont Street, three years after the project was launched to revitalize historic signs. The Lucky Motel, Traveler’s Motel, the Starview Motel, Fremont Motel, the Las Vegas Motel and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson couple reports ongoing problems with new-build home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a lot of hurdles new home buyers have gone through this past year from rising interest rates to higher home prices, but it’s what’s happening after the deals close that’s frustrating a lot of buyers getting into new builds. In...
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy