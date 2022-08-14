Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Renowned Summerville author honored at Christian film festival
Jo-Ann “Jody” Bierer Wilhelm’s triumphant journey of reuniting with her granddaughter after three decades received a rousing response at the Christian Family Film Festival from Aug. 5-7 in Ellington, New York, as the Summerville resident was the recipient of multiple awards for her showing of “Where’s Stephanie?”
counton2.com
‘Let’s Talk’ with Tia Clark
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – For five years, Tia Clark has taught people how to catch crabs with traps and lines and how to cast nets. Today, Tia is still shocked at how her crabbing hobby changed her life. So, how did this Charleston native become one of the...
Charleston City Paper
MYSTERY PHOTO, 8/15: Another mural
This week’s new mystery photo shows a relatively new, colorful mural. It’s in Charleston, but where? What can you tell us about it? We’ll forward some City Paper swag to the 8th person who correctly answers the questions and identifies this week’s mystery photo. To enter (one entry per person), send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com.
Toast Under the Oaks returns for two nights in September
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will host Toast Under the Oaks for two nights in September. The events will take place at Johns Island County Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on September 1 and September 15. If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy Charleston’s fall weather and local music, […]
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In South Carolina
Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 8/3/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
The Post and Courier
Try these 7 Charleston area chicken wings
You’re seeing The Post and Courier’s weekly premium food newsletter, Charleston's Menu. Follow Food Editor Parker Milner to a new hidden gem Charleston area restaurant each Tuesday by subscribing here. Apparently it was National Chicken Wing Day on July 29. While I didn’t spend the last Friday of...
thisismysouth.com
Southern Stays: Post House Inn
Set in the former 1896 post office in the Old Village of Mount Pleasant, this charming inn in the suburb of Charleston, South Carolina is a welcome respite from the noise of downtown. Guests check in at the reception desk, which is for both the restaurant and inn. It feels...
The Post and Courier
A century-old ring was lost on Edisto Beach 2 years ago. Then an amateur sleuth found it.
EDISTO BEACH — She stepped out into the early August morning to find the low-tide beach empty, gold and orange rays spraying across the sky. Inhaling the smell of salt and damp, Maxine McLeod Miller began to stroll along the dune. Ahead, sticks with bright ribbons marked two sea...
live5news.com
‘Fairytale’ themed prom held for people with disabilities
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - People with disabilities, their families and their chaperones danced the night away at the prom Saturday. Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission hosted a “Fairytale” themed prom at the R.L. Jones Center in Mount Pleasant for its 8th year in a row. This event invites people of all ages and all disabilities every year as part of their efforts for accessible events.
This Restaurant Has The Best Loaded Fries In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best loaded fries in each state, including this unique take on the classic in South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
South of Broad neighbors upset by Darius Rucker's pool house plans
An iconic Broad Street house is seeing new life after country star and Charleston native Darius Rucker completed extensive interior renovations. But the site's yet-to-be completed exterior upgrades have some of his new neighbors upset. Some nearby residents are worried the size of a proposed pool and two-story pool house...
crbjbizwire.com
Local optometrist named one of Newsweek’s best
The Vision Center at Seaside Farms is proud to announce that Dr. Savannah Coker was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Optometrists for 2022. This distinguished honor goes to the top 175 doctors from across the entire country. Their rankings are based on survey responses from over 10,000 health care professionals. The survey focused on three main criteria: the quality of care they provide, the continuity of care, and the quality of the technology they use in their practices. Dr. Coker was the only optometrist named to the list from the Charleston area and one of only two who made the list from the entire state of South Carolina.
Cooking oil & grease found in West Ashley pond
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Clean-up efforts are underway after Charleston officials said cooking oil and grease from a West Ashley restaurant ended up in a nearby pond. According to city officials, Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive was issued a Notice of Violation on Friday for discharging cooking oil and grease into their […]
charleston-rotary.org
8/9: Darrin Goss (CCF), Amanda Lawrence (TUW)
We welcomed Darrin Goss of the Coast Community Foundation and Amanda Lawrence of Trident United Way – two high-impact organizations who trace their roots to our Rotary Club. A great overview of what these two groups do. Don’t forget the River Dogs social happening August 30. Still some tickets left. Also a chance to get your hands dirty with a new service project on August 20 at Future Fresh Farms. See info below.
The Post and Courier
220 Alston Circle, Goose Creek, SC 29445
This remarkably renovated ranch home is conveniently located in the Alston Court neighborhood of Crowfield Plantation. Stepping inside the brand-new front door of this beautiful home you will find the open floor plan highlights the clean & bright kitchen with new granite counters a spacious dining area and family room with vaulted ceilings. You'll discover fresh paint new fixtures & finishes and gorgeous new floors throughout. Down the hallway check out the updates in the lovely master suite plus two additional bedrooms and hallway bath. Just outside the back door you will find a patio and large fully fenced yard. Make your appointment to see this property today! $1 100 credit available toward buyer's closing costs and prepaids with acceptable offer and use of preferred lender.
King Street bar owners requesting ID scanner pilot program
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A handful of King Street bar and restaurant owners are asking the City of Charleston for help with an underage drinking crackdown. Roy Neal, the owner of El Jefe, wants to have help paying for ID scanners that tell if a drivers license is fake or real. He says that the naked […]
Garden & Gun
The Fascinating Way Dolphins Dine in Charleston
When Meghan Galipeau was ten, she knew she wanted to be a marine biologist or an aquatic animal trainer. Now, as a dolphin researcher and educator at the South Carolina Aquarium, she gets the best of both worlds. Galipeau devotes her days to studying Charleston’s own resident bottlenose dolphins in the harbor outside of her office window, examining the mammals’ unique behaviors in local waters—including a rarely documented hunting technique called shipside feeding.
Food bank giveaway planned for Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is having a giveaway event Thursday to distribute food to families in need. The community food giveaway is scheduled for 4 p.m and will last until supplies are gone. Items will be given on a first come, first serve basis. Early arrival is encouraged and attendees […]
The Post and Courier
Downtown Charleston church building to be repurposed as cycling studio
A downtown Charleston building that once housed a historically Black congregation will soon be repurposed as a cycling studio. The building at 48 Alexander St. is in what used to be the predominantly African American neighborhood of Ansonborough. The owner of Jibe Cycling Studio said she plans to keep the integrity of the once sacred space.
