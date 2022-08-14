The Vision Center at Seaside Farms is proud to announce that Dr. Savannah Coker was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Optometrists for 2022. This distinguished honor goes to the top 175 doctors from across the entire country. Their rankings are based on survey responses from over 10,000 health care professionals. The survey focused on three main criteria: the quality of care they provide, the continuity of care, and the quality of the technology they use in their practices. Dr. Coker was the only optometrist named to the list from the Charleston area and one of only two who made the list from the entire state of South Carolina.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO