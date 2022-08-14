Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season
Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
Ohio State Football: Penn State freshman transfers after talking smack to OSU
The Ohio State football program had the best recruiting class in school history in the 2022 cycle. They were the second-best class in the country and had plenty of talented prospects. Some of those freshmen will get some playing time this year as well. Even with the Buckeyes having such...
College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Idea
Earlier this week, a tweet published by reporter Jim Weber made the rounds among college football fans. Weber suggested that former Ohio State quarterback and current college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit floated an interesting idea. According to the tweet, Herbstreit thinks the Rose Bowl should be the permanent location of the national title game.
saturdaytradition.com
TA Cunningham, 5-star 2024 DL, updates recruitment; 3 B1G schools plus UCLA and USC in the hunt
T.A. Cunningham is a recruit in very high demand nationally. A host of programs have offered the 6-foot-6, 265-pounder, a player ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 18 overall in the class in 2024 by 247Sports. Cunningham currently has nearly 60 offers, and on Monday, he released...
Sam Pittman agrees with Greg McElroy over Kirby Smart's crazy practice habit
Sam Pittman is familiar with Kirby Smart’s practice habits, even the unconventional ones. Prior to taking over as the Arkansas head coach in 2020, Pittman spent four years as the offensive line coach under Smart at Georgia. This past week Pittman appeared on ESPN’s “Always College Football” with Greg...
saturdaytradition.com
College Gameday has not been to 3 B1G schools, says Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
ESPN’s College Gameday has been around for quite some time. Since 1987, it has been 1 of the many staples of college football. However, there are certain schools that have not had College Gameday, including 3 schools from the B1G. There are 8 Power 5 schools that have not seen the college football program, and Rutgers, Maryland, and Illinois are among those schools.
Quarterback Flip Watch Intensifies As More Dominoes Fall
Even as the 2022 season arrives, several top programs are looking for arm talent.
Paul Finebaum Is Calling For A Blockbuster Coaching Change
Few college basketball coaches, if any at this point, are more synonymous with their school than John Calipari is with Kentucky. The longtime college basketball coach has been with the Wildcats for more than a decade, leading the program to a national championship back in 2012. But is it time...
saturdaytradition.com
Notable QB, veteran with over 10,000 career yards hits transfer portal, per report
A notable QB is opting to head for the transfer portal less than 2 weeks from the 2022 season opener. According to Chris Hummer with 247 Sports, Jarret Doege is heading for the transfer portal. Doege was at Western Kentucky and competing for a starting job with Austin Reed. The...
Ex-Ohio State RB Master Teague carted off at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, report says
Former Ohio State running back Master Teague was carted off the field during a Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practice Tuesday, according to SteelerNation. No further injury details were provided. Teague originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent May 6 but was waived three days later.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten Network's Dave Revsine visits Iowa practice, shares thoughts on passing game
The Iowa offense had many struggles in 2021, particularly in the passing game, which led to frequent punts and an inability to score in the red zone. The Big Ten Network crew was on hand for Iowa’s Tuesday practice. BTN host Dave Revsine shared some of his thoughts on the passing game on Twitter.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten coaches sound off on Kirk Ferentz's assistants: 'This staff isn't going anywhere'
Big Ten coaches have plenty of opinions, though some coaches shy away from putting those opinions out in the open for public consumption. Heading into the 2022 season, Athlon Sports compiled anonymous quotes from coaches throughout the conference. When it comes to the Hawkeyes, coaches highlighted the consistency of the program but also noted the coaching staff of Kirk Ferentz.
Around the Big Ten: Paul Finebaum says this Big Ten football team is ‘Unquestionably’ the biggest threat to Alabama
Alabama is once again the top-ranked team in college football following Monday’s release of the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. But that doesn’t mean that teams aren’t knocking at the door, with a Big Ten team, in particular, the most likely to topple the Crimson Tide from the top spot. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum said that “Unquestionably” the best chance to knock off Alabama comes from Ohio State. The Buckeyes are second in the AP poll and received six first-place votes. (Alabama got 54, for what it is worth). With a season opener at home against No. 5 Notre Dame, Finebaum thinks that...
247Sports
Rookie TE Jalen Wydermyer surprisingly cut by the Buffalo Bills
Though the big cut for NFL teams does not come until after the third and final preseason game, Week 1 is now in the books and clubs have to narrow their rosters from 90 to 85. And one rookie from Texas A&M was a casualty. On Sunday evening, the Buffalo...
Titans Released Former Ohio State Star On Tuesday
As teams locked in their cuts ahead of Tuesday's deadline, the Tennessee Titans let go of a former Ohio State standout on the defensive line. Per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, "Former Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett among the five players waived by the Tennessee Titans as they cut down from 90 players to 85."
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN names Michigan's X factor for 2022 season
Michigan is looking to defend its Big Ten championship in 2022. U-M lost some top defensive talent from its 2021 squad to the NFL. As Jim Harbaugh notes, though, a productive wide receiver corps is mostly back for 2022. ESPN says the key to the Wolverines’ 2022 season is at a different position group.
