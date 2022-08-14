ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season

Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Idea

Earlier this week, a tweet published by reporter Jim Weber made the rounds among college football fans. Weber suggested that former Ohio State quarterback and current college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit floated an interesting idea. According to the tweet, Herbstreit thinks the Rose Bowl should be the permanent location of the national title game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

College Gameday has not been to 3 B1G schools, says Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

ESPN’s College Gameday has been around for quite some time. Since 1987, it has been 1 of the many staples of college football. However, there are certain schools that have not had College Gameday, including 3 schools from the B1G. There are 8 Power 5 schools that have not seen the college football program, and Rutgers, Maryland, and Illinois are among those schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is Calling For A Blockbuster Coaching Change

Few college basketball coaches, if any at this point, are more synonymous with their school than John Calipari is with Kentucky. The longtime college basketball coach has been with the Wildcats for more than a decade, leading the program to a national championship back in 2012. But is it time...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten coaches sound off on Kirk Ferentz's assistants: 'This staff isn't going anywhere'

Big Ten coaches have plenty of opinions, though some coaches shy away from putting those opinions out in the open for public consumption. Heading into the 2022 season, Athlon Sports compiled anonymous quotes from coaches throughout the conference. When it comes to the Hawkeyes, coaches highlighted the consistency of the program but also noted the coaching staff of Kirk Ferentz.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Paul Finebaum says this Big Ten football team is ‘Unquestionably’ the biggest threat to Alabama

Alabama is once again the top-ranked team in college football following Monday’s release of the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. But that doesn’t mean that teams aren’t knocking at the door, with a Big Ten team, in particular, the most likely to topple the Crimson Tide from the top spot. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum said that “Unquestionably” the best chance to knock off Alabama comes from Ohio State. The Buckeyes are second in the AP poll and received six first-place votes. (Alabama got 54, for what it is worth). With a season opener at home against No. 5 Notre Dame, Finebaum thinks that...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Rookie TE Jalen Wydermyer surprisingly cut by the Buffalo Bills

Though the big cut for NFL teams does not come until after the third and final preseason game, Week 1 is now in the books and clubs have to narrow their rosters from 90 to 85. And one rookie from Texas A&M was a casualty. On Sunday evening, the Buffalo...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Released Former Ohio State Star On Tuesday

As teams locked in their cuts ahead of Tuesday's deadline, the Tennessee Titans let go of a former Ohio State standout on the defensive line. Per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, "Former Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett among the five players waived by the Tennessee Titans as they cut down from 90 players to 85."
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN names Michigan's X factor for 2022 season

Michigan is looking to defend its Big Ten championship in 2022. U-M lost some top defensive talent from its 2021 squad to the NFL. As Jim Harbaugh notes, though, a productive wide receiver corps is mostly back for 2022. ESPN says the key to the Wolverines’ 2022 season is at a different position group.
ANN ARBOR, MI

