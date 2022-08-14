Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers odds, picks and predictions

The Seattle Mariners (62-53) and Texas Rangers (50-63) meet Sunday in the final game of their 3-game series. First pitch is 2:35 p.m. ET at Globe Life Stadium. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Mariners vs. Rangers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Mariners lead 12-3; both teams have won a game in this series

The Mariners had their 9-game winning streak against the Rangers end Saturday night with a 7-4 loss. It also snapped a 3-game winning streak overall. They have won 7 of their last 11 games.

The Rangers are 4-8 in their last 12 games. Since July 9, they have won consecutive games only once.

Mariners at Rangers projected starters

RHP Logan Gilbert vs. LHP Martin Perez

Gilbert (10-5, 3.47 ERA) makes his 24th start. He has a 1.23 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9 and 8.3 K/9 in 132 1/3 IP.

Has gone 6 starts without earning a victory

Has allowed 13 ER and 17 H in 9 1/3 IP over his last 2 starts

Is 1-0 with 1.02 ERA in 3 starts against Rangers this season

Perez (9-3, 2.85 ERA) makes his 23nd start. He has a 1.18 WHIP, 2.7 BB/9 and 7.8 K/9 in 136 IP.

Rangers are 15-7 in his starts, but have lost the last 2

Allowed 7 R in 5 IP in his last start after allowing only 1 in each of his previous 4 outings

Is 0-0 with 2.45 ERA in 2 start against Seattle this season

Mariners at Rangers odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:27 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Mariners -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Rangers +100 (bet $100 to win $100)

: Mariners -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Rangers +100 (bet $100 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Mariners -1.5 (+140) | Rangers +1.5 (-175)

: Mariners -1.5 (+140) | Rangers +1.5 (-175) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Mariners at Rangers picks and predictions

Prediction

Mariners 3, Rangers 2

The Mariners have absolutely owned the Rangers this season and Gilbert has been nothing short of dominant against them. He has struggled in his last 2 starts, so the question is whether you believe he will continue to struggle or that he will return to the form he has had most of the season, especially against the Rangers.

Perez also has pitched well against the Mariners.

Take the MARINERS (-120).

Half of the Mariners’ 12 wins against the Rangers have been by 1 run.

The Rangers, at 63-50 ATS, have the fourth-best ATS mark in baseball. The Mariners are 58-57 ATS.

This pitching matchup lends itself to a low-scoring, tight game. I see a 1-run game. Expecting an outright Mariners’ win, the money line is the better value.

But if you like the extra wiggle room with the result and you don’t mind the juice, take RANGERS +1.5 (-175).

Six of the games between both teams have had totals of 7 or fewer runs.

The last 8 starts for Perez have finished with 8 or more runs.

All 3 starts for Gilbert against the Rangers have had 7 or fewer runs.

Take UNDER 7.5 (-108).

