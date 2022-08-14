Read full article on original website
Police: Man arrested in shooting death of 55-year-old Uber driver
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old in the fatal shooting of an Uber driver in Temple Hills. Kiayon Strowbridge was charged with first and second-degree murder, and other charges, after 55-year-old Nesredin Esleiman was found shot to death in a car on Aug. 10.
2 men accused of stealing U-Haul truck and ramming into police cruiser apprehended in Capitol Heights, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police (PGPD) have two men in custody who they believe stole from a hardware store and took off in a stolen U-Haul pickup truck, ramming a police officer's vehicle in the process. The incident happened Tuesday morning at Ritchie Station Court...
Police: Boy hospitalized after being shot following a dispute in Montgomery Village
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) says they're looking for suspects in a shooting that sent a boy to the hospital late Tuesday night. The boy was shot and seriously injured around 11:23 p.m. in Montgomery Village, according to MCPD. The victim, who has not been...
2 people shot in Northwest DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening. The shooting happened near 14th Street and Fairmont Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). When officers arrived, they found two men shot. Investigators are on the lookout for a black Toyota Highlander...
NBC Washington
Tysons Mall Shooter Fired 3 Times After Clash: Police
A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia earlier this year appeared in court Monday, and a detective's testimony revealed new details on what happened. A detective told the Fairfax County court that Noah Settles, 22, of Southeast D.C., fired three...
Security guard in Loudoun Co. arrested for allegedly assaulting juveniles
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A man in Loudoun County has been arrested following an incident involving juveniles. Officials say that 20-year-old Khaled Yanssaneh, a security guard in Ashburn, Virginia was arrested and charged with three felony counts of kidnapping, three misdemeanor counts of assault and one misdemeanor count of property damage.
Victim Violently Attacked With Wood Board In D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in a...
Police: Man who shot, killed Alexandria man in Georgetown arrested in Jamaica
Nearly seven months after a 27-year-old man was gunned down in Georgetown, police say the man suspected of pulling the trigger has been arrested in Jamaica. Police say the deadly shooting happened in the heart of Georgetown on January 31, 2022. The victim was identified as Tarek Boothe of Alexandria, Virginia.
'We really need the public's assistance' | 10 dead after violent week in Prince George's County, police ask public to send tips
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County police met with members of the media Monday to speak on the startling list of homicides the county has seen in the last seven days. Ten people have died after a series of shootings and one stabbing. A range of individuals...
Sheriff's Deputies In Frederick County Help Apprehend Assault Suspect Wanted In Virginia
A man wanted in connection to a vicious assault that left his victim with life-threatening injuries in Virginia was apprehended with an assist by investigators in Maryland, authorities announced. Ever Cruz, 24, has been apprehended and charged following an elaborate investigation into an alleged assault, which left his victim -...
Man charged with malicious wounding after allegedly striking woman during argument in Woodbridge
A man was arrested and charged late last week after he allegedly assaulted a woman three times while they were arguing on Aug. 5.
fox5dc.com
Body found behind vacant Woodbridge building
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A decomposing body was found behind a vacant commercial building in Prince William County. Officers discovered the body Saturday night behind 14011 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge. Investigators say the body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and to determine cause of death. The...
Police: Reckless driver arrested after high-speed pursuit in Stafford County
At around 8 a.m. on Aug. 16, a deputy reportedly observed a Nissan Rogue speeding and weaving in and out of traffic while traveling southbound on I-95 near the Washington Drive exit.
alxnow.com
Suspects chased by police, ditch stolen car in Old Town
No arrests were made after several people ditched out of a stolen car in Old Town on Saturday night (August 13). Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of S. Henry Street and Wilkes Street at around 7:30 p.m. The vehicle sped away, but was then stopped due to traffic.
Rideshare driver cooperating with investigation after crashing into Arlington pub, injuring 15
ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County Police have confirmed that a fiery car crash in an Irish pub that left 15 people injured was not an intentional act. The driver is cooperating with investigators, they've confirmed, and there is no evidence alcohol was a factor. The preliminary investigation continues as...
fox5dc.com
19-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting death of DC father
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a D.C. father and husband. DC Police says the incident occurred in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE around 4:47 p.m. on June 25. Officers responded for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
18 Year-Old Arrested And Charged With D.C. Murder
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made a second arrest in...
fox5dc.com
Police identify man shot, killed in Temple Hills; possible road rage suspected
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Temple Hills and say his death may be linked to a possible road rage incident. Officers say 51-year-old Terrence Koonce of Fort Washington was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4400...
Man shoots at baby, man and woman in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A baby, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all faced a life-threatening situation Saturday evening when a man opened fire on their car in Woodbridge. Officers responded to investigate just after 10 p.m. on the scene at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located...
41 Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death In Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of...
