Falls Church, VA

Police: Man arrested in shooting death of 55-year-old Uber driver

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old in the fatal shooting of an Uber driver in Temple Hills. Kiayon Strowbridge was charged with first and second-degree murder, and other charges, after 55-year-old Nesredin Esleiman was found shot to death in a car on Aug. 10.
2 people shot in Northwest DC, police say

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening. The shooting happened near 14th Street and Fairmont Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). When officers arrived, they found two men shot. Investigators are on the lookout for a black Toyota Highlander...
Tysons Mall Shooter Fired 3 Times After Clash: Police

A D.C. rapper accused of firing a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in Northern Virginia earlier this year appeared in court Monday, and a detective's testimony revealed new details on what happened. A detective told the Fairfax County court that Noah Settles, 22, of Southeast D.C., fired three...
Body found behind vacant Woodbridge building

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A decomposing body was found behind a vacant commercial building in Prince William County. Officers discovered the body Saturday night behind 14011 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge. Investigators say the body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and to determine cause of death. The...
Suspects chased by police, ditch stolen car in Old Town

No arrests were made after several people ditched out of a stolen car in Old Town on Saturday night (August 13). Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of S. Henry Street and Wilkes Street at around 7:30 p.m. The vehicle sped away, but was then stopped due to traffic.
19-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting death of DC father

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a D.C. father and husband. DC Police says the incident occurred in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE around 4:47 p.m. on June 25. Officers responded for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Man shoots at baby, man and woman in Prince William Co.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A baby, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all faced a life-threatening situation Saturday evening when a man opened fire on their car in Woodbridge. Officers responded to investigate just after 10 p.m. on the scene at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located...
