Nebraska State

Panhandle Post

Accept the challenge; give Nebraska Upland Slam a try

Up for a challenge? How about harvesting a ring-necked pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken and northern bobwhite quail in Nebraska this season. That’s the challenge of the Nebraska Upland Slam, a partnership among the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Pheasants Forever, Inc., and Quail Forever. This year marks the fifth year of the challenge.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Oversized loads needed 2 lanes, 5 troopers and darkness to get through Nebraska

The Nebraska State Patrol typically prohibits super-sized semi loads from traveling during the dark. But Monday, it required a nighttime move up U.S. 183. After the sun set near Alma, five carrier enforcement troopers joined a handful of private escort cars to usher a pair of trucks — each hauling a mine-sized dump truck bed — roughly 225 miles between the Kansas and South Dakota state lines.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska Tourism earns national award

The Nebraska Tourism Commission received more national recognition for its successful efforts to promote the state with its “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone” campaign. On Tuesday, August 9, Visit Nebraska was honored with a 2022 Mercury Award at ESTO, the Educational Seminar of Tourism Organizations powered...
NEBRASKA STATE
City
Butte, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Enders, NE
City
Ainsworth, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
City
Niobrara, NE
State
Nebraska State
Panhandle Post

Upper Niobrara White NRD awards noteworthy conservationists

Each year, the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) accepts nominations for individuals or groups who have shown exemplary work to protect our state’s natural resources in Northwest Nebraska. Nominations are accepted from agencies and natural resources professionals as well as private citizens and nominees must be conducting their conservation efforts within the Upper Niobrara White District encompassing Dawes, Sheridan, Box Butte and Sioux Counties.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records

Storm chances increase Monday evening ahead of a cooler and active work week. About a year ago, the city of Gretna started construction on a huge new park and recreation facility. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. Updated: 17 hours ago. The Afghan community is holding an...
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska sees decline in agriculture due to crop prices and drought

NEBRASKA -- The latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows an economic downturn for agriculture in Nebraska. Major crops like corn, beans and even alfalfa hay are seeing a decrease in production. A number of factors are at play - drought this summer hurt production yields and inflation...
NEBRASKA STATE
WHO 13

Beneficial rain falls over dry Iowa, view rain totals

Beneficial rain fell over dry and drought-stricken Iowa during the last 24 hours. Totals ranged from a trace of rain in eastern and northern Iowa to some 1 to 2″ totals in parts of western and southern Iowa. Some of the highest amounts fell in a band from Sioux City to Audubon in western Iowa. […]
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line

Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Parts of Nebraska receiving early-week rain

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Nebraskans woke up to some much-needed moisture on Monday, with more potentially on the way. Forecasters say up to an inch and a half of rain could fall in some parts of eastern Nebraska by Tuesday. While the rain is welcome, it will only be making a...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska state trooper finds $4 million worth of cocaine in traffic stop near North Platte

A Nebraska state trooper found more than 250 pounds of cocaine worth more than $4 million in an SUV during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near North Platte. The incident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday about 14 miles west of North Platte, a Patrol spokesman said Monday. A trooper noticed an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander with a license plate violation and had the driver pull over.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
