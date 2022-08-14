Read full article on original website
ESPN
Red Star Belgrade
- Match ends, Maccabi Haifa 3, Red Star Belgrade 2. 90'+6' Second Half ends, Maccabi Haifa 3, Red Star Belgrade 2. 90'+4' Guélor Kanga (Red Star Belgrade) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Chelsea's Marc Cucurella refuses to cut his locks after Cristian Romero's hair grab
Marc Cucurella may have found himself on the Stamford Bridge turf after a painful tug of his hair by Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero over the weekend, but the Chelsea defender said on Wednesday that he has no plans to get a haircut. Cucurella had his long locks pulled by Romero...
Cameron Norrie beats cramping Andy Murray in all-British showdown to reach Western and Southern Open last-16
MASON, OHIO - In a battle of the Brits, some 3,900 miles from home, Cameron Norrie defeated Andy Murray, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, in a two-hour-and-37-minute second-round clash at the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday. It was just the second career meeting between Norrie, the current British No. 1 and...
Cristiano Ronaldo says he keeps notebook of media 'lies' over his Man United future
Cristiano Ronaldo has said he keeps a notebook of what he says are "lies" from the media about his Manchester United future amid speculation over his potential departure. Ronaldo has made headlines this summer after requesting to leave Old Trafford to play in the Champions League, a year after he returned to United from Juventus.
