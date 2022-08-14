Nearly 10,000 ballots from the primary election two weeks ago are now being recounted in the Lyon County Courthouse Tuesday. The ballots represent Lyon County’s vote for House Concurrent Resolution 5003, the so-called Value Them Both constitutional amendment that would have had lawmakers as the final authority on abortion regulations instead of the Kansas Supreme Court if it passed. The amendment failed in Lyon County, with over 60 percent of voters casting ballots against the measure, and statewide, where almost 60 percent of votes cast were against the amendment.

