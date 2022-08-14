ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

KVOE

Longtime Lyon County deputy Welsh appointed as Chase County sheriff

A fixture in Lyon County law enforcement will now be the lead law enforcement official in Chase County. Jacob Welsh, a deputy with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office since 2010, was appointed as Chase County sheriff Monday by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly after the lengthy tenure of Richard Dorneker. Welsh’s appointment follows meetings of the Chase County Republican Central Committee to nominate Dorneker’s successor. Lyon County Judge Jeff Larsen will swear Welsh into his new role at a special meeting Sept. 1.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Why you will soon see more troopers on Kansas roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new campaign by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) aimed at decreasing the number of impaired drivers on Kansas roads will have more troopers on the roads this summer. The KHP is joining local and state law enforcement in the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

You Drink. You Drive. You Lose is Just Ahead

Junction City police have issued a statement via social media advising drivers that during the period of August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the Junction City Police Department will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Commission to discuss Americus Road construction project, appraisal reports, public relations manager position

Lyon County commissioners have a busy meeting ahead Thursday. Commissioners will discuss the 2022 compliance report and the 2021 ratio study report from Lyon County Appraiser Ryan Janzen before possibly signing an agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation on the High-Risk Rural Roads construction project impacting Americus Road from Americus to US Highway 56. The agreement before commissioners Thursday involves preliminary engineering design services.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Major detour began Monday, adding more time to your travel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Westbound lanes on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct are closed to drivers. “This is just the beginning and I think what they tried to do is do this in stages for when the closures are and they can adjust to their transportation routes to what their needs are,” said Mayor Mike Padilla.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman arrested after K9 alerts for meth on car with no taillights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 32-year-old Topeka woman is now behind bars after a K9 with TPD alerted authorities to methamphetamine in her car. According to a report from the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted the traffic stop shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, August 15, when they saw a car with no taillights near SW Topeka Blvd. and SW 7th St.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Vote canvas coming Wednesday following nine-county recount

Lyon County will have its second vote canvas in as many weeks Wednesday morning. Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat will present the results of a recent recount related to the county’s vote for House Concurrent Resolution 5003, the so-called Value Them Both constitutional amendment. Election staff recounted nearly 10,000 ballots Tuesday and Vopat says she cannot disclose the results of the recount until after the canvas.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Constitutional amendment recount underway in Lyon County

Nearly 10,000 ballots from the primary election two weeks ago are now being recounted in the Lyon County Courthouse Tuesday. The ballots represent Lyon County’s vote for House Concurrent Resolution 5003, the so-called Value Them Both constitutional amendment that would have had lawmakers as the final authority on abortion regulations instead of the Kansas Supreme Court if it passed. The amendment failed in Lyon County, with over 60 percent of voters casting ballots against the measure, and statewide, where almost 60 percent of votes cast were against the amendment.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Mahtropolis subdivision and Red Brick Travel Plaza amongst action items for Emporia City Commission Wednesday

Emporia City Commissioners will consider action on two major development projects during their regular action meeting Wednesday morning. On the agenda will be a resolution to authorize the issuance of $1 million in general obligation bonds to assist with improvements related to the Red Brick Investments travel plaza. The bond resolution will follow possible action on a development agreement between the city and Red Brick LLC. for the paving of Brownstone Boulevard and Martin Drive as part of the plaza project.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested after multiple homes, vehicles burglarized in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man was arrested in connection to multiple residential and vehicle burglaries in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 16 they were called to the area of the 400 block of Northeast Arter on a report of a burglary to a residence. Officers were given a […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia City Commission approves items related to local developments and plots course for city logo redesign Wednesday

Agreements, ordinances and bond issuance related to a pair of major development projects gained unanimous approval by Emporia City Commissioners Wednesday. During their regular action meeting, commissioners approved a development agreement, an amendment, supplementation and reinstatement of main traffic ways and the issuances of $1 million in bonds for the Red Brick LLC Travel Plaza. The bonds will go to facilitate roadway improvements for the development according to City Treasurer Janet Harouff.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

One no-vote ruled invalid, no other changes noted in near 10,000 ballot recount in Lyon County

A recount of nearly 10,000 ballots in Lyon County resulted in nearly no change Wednesday. The results of the recount related to the county’s vote on the so-called Value Them Both Amendment resulted in one “no-vote” being ruled invalid which Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat attributes to unspecified “human error.” She says this was the only change to the vote.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Alleged foot chase leads to arrest in Eureka

Formal charges are pending after an alleged chase in Greenwood County late last week. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a vehicle in Eureka on Thursday and the driver, later listed as Edmundo Cordero, allegedly fled on foot. Cordero was arrested on suspicion of interference with...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Small fire put out by Emporia Fire on Sunday evening

Emporia Fire handled a porch fire Sunday evening, crediting apartment occupants for their work in preventing the fire from becoming more serious. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the fire at 702 Sherbrooke Drive was reported shortly after 6:15 pm. Firefighters discovered a fire on the deck of a two-story, four-unit apartment building. The fire was contained to the deck, in large part because residents did their best to extinguish the fire before fire crews arrived.

