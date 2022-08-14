Read full article on original website
KVOE
Longtime Lyon County deputy Welsh appointed as Chase County sheriff
A fixture in Lyon County law enforcement will now be the lead law enforcement official in Chase County. Jacob Welsh, a deputy with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office since 2010, was appointed as Chase County sheriff Monday by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly after the lengthy tenure of Richard Dorneker. Welsh’s appointment follows meetings of the Chase County Republican Central Committee to nominate Dorneker’s successor. Lyon County Judge Jeff Larsen will swear Welsh into his new role at a special meeting Sept. 1.
Why you will soon see more troopers on Kansas roads
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new campaign by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) aimed at decreasing the number of impaired drivers on Kansas roads will have more troopers on the roads this summer. The KHP is joining local and state law enforcement in the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. […]
You Drink. You Drive. You Lose is Just Ahead
Junction City police have issued a statement via social media advising drivers that during the period of August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the Junction City Police Department will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.
KVOE
Lyon County Commission to discuss Americus Road construction project, appraisal reports, public relations manager position
Lyon County commissioners have a busy meeting ahead Thursday. Commissioners will discuss the 2022 compliance report and the 2021 ratio study report from Lyon County Appraiser Ryan Janzen before possibly signing an agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation on the High-Risk Rural Roads construction project impacting Americus Road from Americus to US Highway 56. The agreement before commissioners Thursday involves preliminary engineering design services.
WIBW
Major detour began Monday, adding more time to your travel
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Westbound lanes on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct are closed to drivers. “This is just the beginning and I think what they tried to do is do this in stages for when the closures are and they can adjust to their transportation routes to what their needs are,” said Mayor Mike Padilla.
WIBW
Topeka woman arrested after K9 alerts for meth on car with no taillights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 32-year-old Topeka woman is now behind bars after a K9 with TPD alerted authorities to methamphetamine in her car. According to a report from the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted the traffic stop shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, August 15, when they saw a car with no taillights near SW Topeka Blvd. and SW 7th St.
WIBW
Man arrested on DUI after smashing into Topeka woman’s car with infant inside
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after it was found that he was intoxicated when he smashed into an SUV occupied by a Topeka woman and her infant on Highway 40. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just before 7:30 p.m. on...
KVOE
Vote canvas coming Wednesday following nine-county recount
Lyon County will have its second vote canvas in as many weeks Wednesday morning. Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat will present the results of a recent recount related to the county’s vote for House Concurrent Resolution 5003, the so-called Value Them Both constitutional amendment. Election staff recounted nearly 10,000 ballots Tuesday and Vopat says she cannot disclose the results of the recount until after the canvas.
KVOE
Constitutional amendment recount underway in Lyon County
Nearly 10,000 ballots from the primary election two weeks ago are now being recounted in the Lyon County Courthouse Tuesday. The ballots represent Lyon County’s vote for House Concurrent Resolution 5003, the so-called Value Them Both constitutional amendment that would have had lawmakers as the final authority on abortion regulations instead of the Kansas Supreme Court if it passed. The amendment failed in Lyon County, with over 60 percent of voters casting ballots against the measure, and statewide, where almost 60 percent of votes cast were against the amendment.
KVOE
Mahtropolis subdivision and Red Brick Travel Plaza amongst action items for Emporia City Commission Wednesday
Emporia City Commissioners will consider action on two major development projects during their regular action meeting Wednesday morning. On the agenda will be a resolution to authorize the issuance of $1 million in general obligation bonds to assist with improvements related to the Red Brick Investments travel plaza. The bond resolution will follow possible action on a development agreement between the city and Red Brick LLC. for the paving of Brownstone Boulevard and Martin Drive as part of the plaza project.
KAKE TV
'They just don't care': After years of getting trapped by parked trains and being ignored, Butler County neighborhood is demanding action
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - After years of being blocked in their homes by trains for hours on end, a small Butler County neighborhood says that no matter what they do or who they call, nothing ever changes. Now, the family is turning to KAKE On Your Side and demanding...
Man arrested after multiple homes, vehicles burglarized in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man was arrested in connection to multiple residential and vehicle burglaries in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 16 they were called to the area of the 400 block of Northeast Arter on a report of a burglary to a residence. Officers were given a […]
KVOE
Emporia City Commission approves items related to local developments and plots course for city logo redesign Wednesday
Agreements, ordinances and bond issuance related to a pair of major development projects gained unanimous approval by Emporia City Commissioners Wednesday. During their regular action meeting, commissioners approved a development agreement, an amendment, supplementation and reinstatement of main traffic ways and the issuances of $1 million in bonds for the Red Brick LLC Travel Plaza. The bonds will go to facilitate roadway improvements for the development according to City Treasurer Janet Harouff.
KVOE
Public meeting lays out plan for coming CCLIP project on US Highway 50 Tuesday night
With construction work set to begin on one of Emporia’s busiest roadways next week, city administration held a public meeting Tuesday night to keep the community up to speed on what’s coming. Concrete work is set to begin Monday on US Highway 50 — 6th Avenue — from...
Day 1 of I-70 viaduct construction in the books, residents voice concerns
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Day one of the I-70 viaduct construction has come to an end, with many getting a taste of what the route change will be like for the next three weeks. 27 News met with two local residents that live on the detour route to find out how the construction will impact their […]
WIBW
Narcotics found during traffic stop sends Neosho County man to jail
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Neosho County man was taken into custody Monday afternoon when an Osage County Sheriff’s K9 unit found narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop at a Casey’s General Store in Lyndon. Officials say Charles A. Ysusi, 50, of Chanute was taken...
KVOE
One no-vote ruled invalid, no other changes noted in near 10,000 ballot recount in Lyon County
A recount of nearly 10,000 ballots in Lyon County resulted in nearly no change Wednesday. The results of the recount related to the county’s vote on the so-called Value Them Both Amendment resulted in one “no-vote” being ruled invalid which Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat attributes to unspecified “human error.” She says this was the only change to the vote.
KVOE
Alleged foot chase leads to arrest in Eureka
Formal charges are pending after an alleged chase in Greenwood County late last week. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a vehicle in Eureka on Thursday and the driver, later listed as Edmundo Cordero, allegedly fled on foot. Cordero was arrested on suspicion of interference with...
7-year-old Kansas boy has died from injuries in 3-vehicle crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A 7-year-old Kansas boy injured in a 3-vehicle crash August 10 in Pottawatomie County has died. On Saturday, 7-year-old Korbin Tinkel of Wamego died from injuries in the crash that also took the life of his father, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, a...
KVOE
Small fire put out by Emporia Fire on Sunday evening
Emporia Fire handled a porch fire Sunday evening, crediting apartment occupants for their work in preventing the fire from becoming more serious. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the fire at 702 Sherbrooke Drive was reported shortly after 6:15 pm. Firefighters discovered a fire on the deck of a two-story, four-unit apartment building. The fire was contained to the deck, in large part because residents did their best to extinguish the fire before fire crews arrived.
