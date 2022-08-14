Read full article on original website
Related
Kelsey Grammer’s Wife: Everything To Know About Spouse Kayte, ‘RHOBH’ Ex Camille & Other Wives
Kelsey Grammer, 67, is a TV legend thanks to his time as Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers from 1982 to 1993 and spin-off Frasier, which ran until 2004. While Dr. Crane had many romantic trysts on-screen, Kelsey went through several marriages, including one to ex Camille Meyer, 53, on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, in his personal life. Learn more about the six time Emmy Award winner’s four wives right here.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
The Real Reason Logan Left 'The Bachelorette' Before the Rose Ceremony
Controversial The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer was eliminated from the show in episode 6, but not because Gabby didn't give him a rose!. Logan, 26, made waves on the ABC reality show’s cruise ship as he switched from Rachel Recchia’s team to Gabby Windey’s. But neither woman kicked him to curb. Instead, it was COVID-19 that knocked him out of the competition.
Bachelorette fans demand Rachel Recchia’s ex-suitor be named next Bachelor after he’s sent home in shock elimination
BACHELORETTE fans have made their feelings known about Monday night's shock elimination - and already have a new Bachelor in mind. Rachel Recchias' picks during the rose ceremony were not well-received by viewers. Following the unexpected departure of co-lead Gabby Windey's suitor, Logan Palmer, after he tested positive for COVID-19,...
RELATED PEOPLE
musictimes.com
Jon Hill Dead: Drummer and Jaclyn's Husband Real Cause of Death 'Pitiful' and Tragic
Jon Hill's death is surrounded by mystery, still. It has already been almost a week since he died but the real cause of death is yet to be determined. Instead, what is clear is what his state was when he was found lifeless. A representative of the Los Angeles County...
Dorit Kemsley Fires Back After ‘RHOBH’ Alum Dana Wilkey Shares Mauricio Umansky Affair Theory
It’s been years since Dana Wilkey — and her infamous $25,000 sunglasses — were featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the former “friend” is inserting herself into the mix, sharing a fan theory that Dorit Kemsley is having an affair with Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky. “The fans can’t stop talking about […]
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Are Actual Twins in Cute Dinner Date Photos
Reese Witherspoon and her daughter are twinning more and more each day. The two enjoyed a mother-daughter moment as they stepped out for a dinner date on Sunday, Aug. 14 at Los Angeles' Violet Bistro. The mom-of-three shared some snapshots on Instagram of the outing, showing appreciation for the time spent with her eldest child.
‘America's Got Talent’ Golden Buzzer Maddie Hopes Singing Through Her Pain Will Help Her Make the Finale
Madison Taylor Baez made quite the impression on the second night of auditions for season 17 of America’s Got Talent when Simon Cowell discovered her singing in the audience. The way it works is that when the show takes a break, the audience warmer goes around and gives a variety of people the opportunity to sing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kate Hudson Shares Instagram Video of Her Boys' Garage Jam Session
Kate Hudson's family values must include the appreciation of music because soon after the actress shared a video of her serenading her daughter with an Olivia-Newton John song, the mother of three posted another melodic memory. This time, the video featured the 43-year-old's two sons, Ryder Robinson (18) and Bingham...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet “Bachelorette” Contestant Dale Moss’ Girlfriend, Galey Alix
Dale Moss came out of The Bachelorette engaged to Clare Crawley, only for that relationship to end in less than a year. His romantic history has since come under scrutiny, and people want to know who he is dating. It’s confirmed that Dale Moss’ girlfriend is Galey Alix. She may be no reality star, but she has a significant online presence. She could be mistaken for a regular HGTV personality, but her background is much more profound. We reveal more about Dale Moss’ girlfriend in this Galey Alix wiki.
Jonah Hill Will Not Promote His New Movies Because of Mental Health: Press Tours ‘Exacerbate Anxiety Attacks’
Jonah Hill has released an open letter in which he announced that he will no longer promote his own movies for the foreseeable future in order to continue working on his mental health. Hill’s upcoming projects include a new documentary he directed titled “Sputz” and Netflix’s comedy movie “You People,” which Hill co-wrote with director Kenya Barris. Hill stars in the Netflix film opposite Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Molly Gordon, Mike Epps, Nia Long and David Duchovny. “Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks,...
Nicholas Evans, Author of ‘The Horse Whisperer,’ Dies After Heart Attack
Nicholas Evans, the best-selling English author who wrote The Horse Whisperer, has died at 72 after suffering a heart attack, his literary agency confirmed Tuesday. The journalist and screenwriter died suddenly on Tuesday. “United Agents are very sad to announce the sudden death of the celebrated best-selling author Nicholas Evans who died suddenly on Tuesday this week following a heart attack, aged 72,” the company wrote in a statement Monday. It added that the “much-loved” author had “lived a full and happy life, in his home on the banks of the River Dart in Devon.” His 1995 debut novel, The Horse Whisperer, sold a staggering 15 million copies around the world and went on to be adapted into a movie directed by and starring Robert Redford in 1998. The plot follows the story of a skilled trainer helping a severely injured teenage girl and her horse return to health. Evans wrote four more bestselling novels, most recently publishing The Brave in 2010.Read it at Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
A$AP Rocky Officially Charged Amidst Shooting Scandal
A$AP Rocky will face criminal charges for an alleged shooting in Hollywood in November. The rapper, born Rakim Mayers, was arrested in April at LAX when he returned from a vacation with Rihanna. On Monday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said Mayers was charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, reports TMZ.
realitytitbit.com
Scrappy and Bambi helped put the 'Love' in Hip Hop with blossoming marriage
VH1’s Love and Hip Hop has been running for almost ten years now and throughout the seasons we have seen the highs and lows of the relationships between Hip-hop and R&B musicians, rappers, and their partners. One couple that has been together since season 3 is Scrappy and Bambi...
Dolly Parton Wishes She Could Have Performed With This Late Icon
Dolly Parton, a legend in her own right, wishes she had the chance to perform with powerhouse singer, Whitney Houston. In a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live, the country songstress was asked if "there were ever any plans to perform 'I Will Always Love You' with Whitney [Houston]."
bravotv.com
Diana Jenkins Has a Stunning “New Look”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member showed off a glamorous hair change. In her first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Diana Jenkins has certainly made an impression. She lives an unbelievably luxe lifestyle, has lots of charitable endeavors, is an accomplished businesswoman, and — not at all least — has incredible style. Even in her rookie year, Diana has proved she’s an absolute pro at putting together confessional looks that’ll keep people talking.
Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates 14-Year Anniversary With Portia de Rossi in Cute Instagram Video
Ellen DeGeneres is celebrating 14 years of marital bliss with wife Portia de Rossi. In honor of the milestone, the former daytime host shared a video montage on Instagram featuring some of the couple's sweetest moments together. The video featured clips of the spouses during various occasions on The Ellen...
Bryan Brown and Greta Scacchi Team Up to Solve Mysteries in Australia in the New Acorn TV Series, 'Darby and Joan'
Mystery shows are always fun to watch as you try to piece together the clues and figure out whodunnit before the episode ends. It's even more fun when the "detectives" in the story are two people who would otherwise likely never come together if not for coincidence or an unforeseen situation.
Jay Cutler Says He ‘Steered Clear’ of Kristin Cavallari’s Recent Comments About ‘Toxic’ Marriage: ‘I Don’t Understand’
Keeping quiet? Jay Cutler responded to ex Kristin Cavallari’s claims that their marriage was toxic — and stated he'd prefer to stay tight-lipped. “If she wants to say stuff, she can say stuff,” Cutler, 39, said during the Wednesday, August 10, episode of the “Sofia With an F” podcast. “I’m not going to go down […]
‘The Bachelorette’: Logan Palmer Leaves Season Early Due to Covid-19
This season of 'The Bachelorette' continues along its bumpy road. We've now learned Logan Palmer leaves early due to COVID-19.
Parade
49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 1