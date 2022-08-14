ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

GOP Rep. Mike Turner says 'Donald Trump is not above the law'

By Pocharapon Neammanee
House Republicans Hold News Conference To Discuss FBI Raid On Trump Residence

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

  • Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio said on Sunday that Trump and AG Garland are not above the law.
  • Turner told CNN's State of the Union that it would take a level of an immediate threat to raid the president's home.
  • When asked if he took home classified documents, Turner said "no."

GOP Rep. Mike Turner on Sunday said former President Donald Trump and Attorney General Merrick Garland are not above the law, following concerns about documents seized by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago home.

"Clearly, no one is above the law, Donald Trump is not above the law, and Attorney General Garland is not above the law either, and Congress has the powers of oversight he needs to comply," Turner told Dana Bush, host of CNN's Face the Nation. "We've seen material like this before, we seen material that have been submitted to courts for warrants, this is not unprecedented, his actions are unprecedented in history, and he has a lot of questions to answer."

Turner said he had a number of issues over the DOJ investigation, particularly whether Trump violated the Espionage Act after the FBI recovered classified documents from his home in Mar-a-Lago.

"On a bipartisan base, congress is saying show us the good and we to know one, what did the Department of Justice and the FBI tell the judge they were going to find and what did they find?" The Ohio lawmaker said. "There's nothing in those boxes that members of the intelligent committee and the committee itself don't have the ability to see."

Turner told Bash that they had a list of classified material but could not conclude whether it rises to the level of the highest classification.

"I've been in the oval office with the president, and I'd be very surprised if he had actual documents that rise to the level of immediate national security threat," Turner said.

When asked by Bash if he ever took home documents marked as "special access," he said "no."

"These are labels, that we don't know whether or not these are classified and rise to the level," Turner said. "the second thing we don't know is that are they national security threats."

Read the original article on Insider

