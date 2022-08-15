ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Most Wanted Criminals In Monroe County

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3juJpr_0hGslFJK00
Image by Thomas Kwan

By Thomas Kwan

Monroe County Crime Watch PA has provided the top 5 most wanted criminals in the county. Here are the following alleged criminals who are still on the run from their warrants, according to Monroe County Crime Watch.

Jerome Cash Davis | Age: 33 | Height: 71" | Weight: 190lbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2gnb_0hGslFJK00
Photo provided by Monroe County Crime Watch Pa

Jerome Cash Davis has a warrant issued by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department for Criminal Attempt To Commit Homicide since July 27, 2021, according to Pocono Township Police Department. He is a black man age 33, height 71", weight 190lbs, black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen somewhere around Scotrun, Pa. .

Davis's charges include:

  • (1) Conspiracy Manufacture Deliver or Possess With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (F)
  • (1) Possession with Intent to Use Drug Paraphernalia (M)
  • (2) Summary Traffic Offenses (S)

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jerome C Davis should call the Pocono Township Police Department at (570)-629-7200 or submit a tip online to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Brian Muffley | Age:45 | Height: 73" | Weight: 250lbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LEN1A_0hGslFJK00
Photo provided by Monroe County Crime Watch Pa

The Pocono Township Police Department has had a warrant since July 25, 2022, in search of Brian Muffley of Stroudsburg, Pa. He is a white man age 45, with a height of 73", a weight of 250lbs, bald with blue eyes. His crimes include Stalking, Criminal Use Of A Communication Facility, Terroristic Threats, Harassment, and Indirect Criminal Contempt of a Protection From Abuse Order issued out of Colorado. Muffley allegedly made threats to multiple protected groups of people and is known to be extremely dangerous.

Muffley's charges include:

  • (1) Stalking (F3)
  • (1) Criminal Use of a Communication Facility (F3)
  • (2) Terroristic Threats (M1)
  • (1) Harassment (M3) Title 23; 6113(a) PFA Arrest for Violation of Order

If you see Muffley, do not approach him and Dial 9-1-1 to report his location.

Eric Paul Fisher | Age: 36 | Height: 72" | Weight:

218lbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a0fu6_0hGslFJK00
Photo provided by Monroe County Crime Watch Pa

The Pocono Township Police Department and the State of Virginia have a warrant for the arrest of Eric P. Fisher. His warrant from Pocono Township Police has been in effect since May 26, 2022, and is for criminal charges related to drug use, traffic violations, and drugs/ narcotics violations. Fisher is a white male, age 36, with a height of 72", a weight of 218lbs, brown hair with green eyes.

Fisher's charges include

  • (1 ) Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance (M) (1)
  • Use/Possession of drug paraphernalia (M)
  • (2) Traffic Violations
  • (S) Incident Type: Drugs / Narcotics Violation Issuing Authority

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Fisher should call the Pocono Township Police at (570)-629-7200

SHAWN MICHAEL AMHURST | Age: 34 | Height: 72" | Weight: 170

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19vV2q_0hGslFJK00
Photo provided by Monroe County Crime Watch Pa

Pocono Township Police have issued a warrant for Shawn Michael Amhurst, a white male age 34, with a height of 72" and a weight of 170lbs, since November 19, 2019. His warrant is for criminal charges pertaining to Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Mischief, and Theft By Unlawful Taking. Last known location was in Bartonsville, PA.

Amhurst's charges include:

  • (1) Burglary Overnight Accommodation No Person Present (F1)
  • (1) Criminal Trespass (F2)
  • (1) Criminal Mischief (M3)
  • (1) Theft By Unlawful Taking (M2)

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Amhurst should call the Pocono Township Police at (570)-629-7200

Kevin Dean Altemose | Age: 55 | Height: 72" | Weight: 150lbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tm6Mr_0hGslFJK00
Photo provided by Monroe County Crime Watch Pa

\This criminal has been on the run from a Pocono Township Police Department April 3, 2018 warrant for 4 years now, Kevin Dean Altemose has fled the authorities without a trace. He is a white male, age 55, with a height of 72", and a weight of 150lbs, last seen in Tannersville, PA. He is wanted for charges regarding fleeing/eluding an officer, flight to avoid apprehension, based on a traffic incident.

Altemose's charges include:

  • (1) Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer (F3)
  • (1) Flight to Avoid Apprehension (M2)

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Altemose should call the Pocono Township Police at (570)-629-7200

All information is provided by Monroe County Crime Watch PA.

