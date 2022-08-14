ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Rio Salado College partnership to help upskill workforce

Tempe Independent
 3 days ago

America's workforce now has greater access to Rio Salado College classes, micro-credentials and degree programs through a new partnership with Guild, a career ppportunity platform, which enables forward-thinking employers to invest in their employees, unlocking life-changing opportunities for personal
and professional growth through education and learning programs, career development and one-on-one coaching.

According to a news release, Rio Salado College is among the newest academic partners with Guild, and one of the only community colleges to join Guild’s growing Learning Marketplace. Through the initial launch, eligible employees at participating companies will have access to more than 25 certification and degree programs aligned with the future of work.

“Employers are competing for a talented workforce right now, and strategically investing in education and career pathways is a proven approach to attract, retain, and upskill their employees. Rio Salado College has a long history of offering foundational and transferable online education that will be a strong addition to the Guild Marketplace,” said Janelle Elias, vice president of Strategy and Advancement at Rio Salado College.

Employees from companies such as Discover Financial Services, Kohl’s and Target will have access to a selection of online classes and services through Rio Salado College, which is available to students in all 50 states and serves as the primary national online provider for the Maricopa Community College District.

Rio Salado College offers more than 600 online classes and 135 certificate and degree programs, with classes starting nearly every Monday so students can begin their educational journey at the right time.

“Our shared mission is to increase economic mobility and remove the barrier of cost for higher education for thousands of employees at some of the nation’s largest companies,” said Dr. Kate Smith, Rio Salado College president. “We are partnering with Guild’s innovative network of employers to create new
offerings that meet the needs of their employees, wherever they may be in their educational journey, while providing the flexibility that supports the demands of their busy lives.”

