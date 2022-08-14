ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardwell, MT

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 KISS FM

Popular Bozeman Band Joins Famous Grammy-Winning Musicians

A Bozeman-based bluegrass band joined a Grammy-winning artist on stage at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater last Wednesday. Billy Strings played two sold-out shows at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater on August 9 & 10. If you're not familiar with Billy Strings, the band has earned a reputation for being one of the best touring acts in the country. They have sold out almost every show on their summer tour.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Butte teen advances in 'American Ninja Warrior'

MISSOULA, Mont. — Butte teen Evan Andrews took the stage in round one of the finals for the television series "American Ninja Warrior" Monday night. Andrews, 17, was inspired to become a contestant at age 10 and started training at age 13. He built a gym in his garage...
BUTTE, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Missoula, MT
State
Montana State
City
Three Forks, MT
City
Cardwell, MT
Local
Montana Government
XL Country 100.7

Is One Montana Town Considering A Ban On This Holiday Favorite?

Few things will get people more fired up than talking about "banning" something that's important to them. You see, us Americans take our freedoms seriously (mostly) and when there is talk about removing something that is not only a beloved tradition but also a part of the very fabric of our nation, well, that causes a whole lot of controversy.
BELGRADE, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

This Magical Fairy Village is a Fascinating Montana Treasure

There are many things in Montana that might surprise you, but this magical fairy village in Bozeman has quickly become an annual favorite. The Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a place to let your imagination run wild. It's unlike anything else you'll find in Montana. The folks at Random Acts of Silliness have partnered with Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Bozeman Parks and Recreation for the 3rd Annual Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village.
montanaliving.com

Free outdoor movie on MSU campus

If you're looking for something fun to do in Bozeman Friday night, stop by the Montana State University campus. MSU invites the public to Bobcat Stadium for a free screening of the movie "Sing 2" on Friday, Aug. 19. Moviegoers of all ages can experience a beautiful summer evening on the stadium turf and see a movie on the big screen.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Gallatin Co. teams rescue fallen rock climber in Bear Basin

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Search and Rescue teams responded to a rock climber who fell 100 feet and sustained severe injuries near Bear Basin in Big Sky on Tuesday morning. The reporting party was with the patient and said they were on a small ledge about 300 feet...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Morgan
Person
Lee Brice
Person
Granger Smith
Person
Chris Janson
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman Has a Totally Unexpected Sister City

This trivia about Bozeman might be one of the most amazing things I have learned since moving here. If you don't know what Sister Cities are, back in 1956, President Eisenhauer came up with Sister Cities International, a program to create peace and prosperity after World War 2, and to connect cities from across the world. These cities would share diverse cultures and hopefully lower the likelihood of conflicts in the future. As it turns out, Bozeman's sister city isn't one you'd expect.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana on track for record hot August as fire season kicks into gear

Montana is on track to have one of the hottest Augusts on record as this year’s fire season kicks into gear. For many parts of the state, temperatures have been above average through the first half of the month, and with no signs of slowing down in the coming weeks, the state is likely to record one of the top-ten warmest Augusts, according to the National Weather Service. Things have been particularly hot in Helena, with the state’s capital on track to record its hottest August ever. Average temperatures are calculated by taking the averages of the daily high and low temperatures.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Music#Music Festival#Live Music
XL Country 100.7

Great News For Montana. Not Great For Remote Out Of State Workers.

As we all know, housing sucks in Bozeman—and almost all throughout Montana, to be honest. The biggest complaint is the price of rentals and homes, and I get it, my rent has also increased. The other complaint is the waiting lists. If you are planning on moving here, you HAVE to have housing set up prior, which could mean you need to apply months in advance.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

3D-printed construction takes off in Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana is now the first state to approve 3D-printed construction as an equal replacement for walls made with concrete masonry units. It works the same way as plastic 3D printing, but instead the machine prints a concrete like material. “It's basically like a machine that comes...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana

When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Special Olympics Montana State Basketball Tournament returns this fall

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Special Olympics Montana State Basketball Tournament returns in person to Butte this fall. Athletes have been participating in modified competitions for two years, but this year more than 700 athletes, 180 coaches, chaperones and hundreds of family members and friends will begin in-person events. The...
BUTTE, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fairfield Sun Times

Rescued Helena Valley horses find purpose at Montana State Prison Ranch and Farm

Pickle keeps yawning, tired from her short, morning ride and a longer ride the day before. She’s 3 years old, and David Toman, Montana State Prison inmate and member of the cowboy crew for 3 years, is by her side. She keeps nudging Toman, her caretaker, with her head as if to say "Are we done yet? Can I rest now?"
NBCMontana

Near record temperatures possible by midweek, storms by late week

With a broad ridge of high pressure in control, we've got mostly dry skies and hot temperatures for the majority of the week. Today & tomorrow we'll see temperatures mainly into the 90s, but by Wednesday and Thursday we'll see highs in the 90s and low 100s. Near record highs are forecast for Missoula and MSU Bozeman. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 50s and low 60s this week.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Hot temperatures, isolated thunderstorms to end the week

With high pressure in control, hot and dry conditions will continue into the weekend. Thankfully, winds will remain overall light but with hot and dry conditions in place any new/existing wildfires will likely see at least minor growth and spread. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 50s and low 60s this week. Locations such as Missoula and Bozeman will approach if not break record highs.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman Fire Dept. ready to begin new chapter

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department is on the move from Fire Station 1 to the new Public Safety Center. Firefighters worked out of Fire Station 1 for the last 50 years. The goal is to be moved out by Sept. 9. “Feelings wise, it's almost moving too...
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy