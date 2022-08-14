Read full article on original website
Popular Bozeman Band Joins Famous Grammy-Winning Musicians
A Bozeman-based bluegrass band joined a Grammy-winning artist on stage at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater last Wednesday. Billy Strings played two sold-out shows at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater on August 9 & 10. If you're not familiar with Billy Strings, the band has earned a reputation for being one of the best touring acts in the country. They have sold out almost every show on their summer tour.
John Mayer Donates Huge Gift to Help Montana Flood Victims
If you weren't lucky enough to get tickets for one of John Mayer's flood relief benefit shows at Pine Creek Lodge, here's another way to help Montanans that were impacted by historic flooding. John Mayer is a part-time resident of the Paradise Valley south of Livingston. On June 13, 2022,...
Montana’s Best Car Show is This Sunday in Bozeman: Pro Tips
It's big, well organized, insanely full of cool vehicles, and also free and open to the public. We'll tell you how to have the most fun at the Cruisn' on Main Car Show this Sunday in Bozeman. So here are the very basics about the Cruisin' on Main Car Show...
NBCMontana
Butte teen advances in 'American Ninja Warrior'
MISSOULA, Mont. — Butte teen Evan Andrews took the stage in round one of the finals for the television series "American Ninja Warrior" Monday night. Andrews, 17, was inspired to become a contestant at age 10 and started training at age 13. He built a gym in his garage...
Is One Montana Town Considering A Ban On This Holiday Favorite?
Few things will get people more fired up than talking about "banning" something that's important to them. You see, us Americans take our freedoms seriously (mostly) and when there is talk about removing something that is not only a beloved tradition but also a part of the very fabric of our nation, well, that causes a whole lot of controversy.
This Magical Fairy Village is a Fascinating Montana Treasure
There are many things in Montana that might surprise you, but this magical fairy village in Bozeman has quickly become an annual favorite. The Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a place to let your imagination run wild. It's unlike anything else you'll find in Montana. The folks at Random Acts of Silliness have partnered with Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Bozeman Parks and Recreation for the 3rd Annual Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village.
montanaliving.com
Free outdoor movie on MSU campus
If you're looking for something fun to do in Bozeman Friday night, stop by the Montana State University campus. MSU invites the public to Bobcat Stadium for a free screening of the movie "Sing 2" on Friday, Aug. 19. Moviegoers of all ages can experience a beautiful summer evening on the stadium turf and see a movie on the big screen.
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. teams rescue fallen rock climber in Bear Basin
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Search and Rescue teams responded to a rock climber who fell 100 feet and sustained severe injuries near Bear Basin in Big Sky on Tuesday morning. The reporting party was with the patient and said they were on a small ledge about 300 feet...
Bozeman Has a Totally Unexpected Sister City
This trivia about Bozeman might be one of the most amazing things I have learned since moving here. If you don't know what Sister Cities are, back in 1956, President Eisenhauer came up with Sister Cities International, a program to create peace and prosperity after World War 2, and to connect cities from across the world. These cities would share diverse cultures and hopefully lower the likelihood of conflicts in the future. As it turns out, Bozeman's sister city isn't one you'd expect.
Another Thing I Miss Due to Bozeman’s Huge Growth (you too?)
You've noticed this one too, I bet. Under normal circumstances, I travel a lot. Always have. Bozeman's airport has for some reason always been one of my local happy places because I was either leaving on an adventure of returning to the home I love. Important note: My thoughts here...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana on track for record hot August as fire season kicks into gear
Montana is on track to have one of the hottest Augusts on record as this year’s fire season kicks into gear. For many parts of the state, temperatures have been above average through the first half of the month, and with no signs of slowing down in the coming weeks, the state is likely to record one of the top-ten warmest Augusts, according to the National Weather Service. Things have been particularly hot in Helena, with the state’s capital on track to record its hottest August ever. Average temperatures are calculated by taking the averages of the daily high and low temperatures.
Bozeman churches host BBQ for those experiencing homelessness in Gallatin County
A "Love Thy Neighbor" barbecue on Saturday invited those living in campers, or experiencing displacement, to enjoy free food, music, and testimony from local churches.
Great News For Montana. Not Great For Remote Out Of State Workers.
As we all know, housing sucks in Bozeman—and almost all throughout Montana, to be honest. The biggest complaint is the price of rentals and homes, and I get it, my rent has also increased. The other complaint is the waiting lists. If you are planning on moving here, you HAVE to have housing set up prior, which could mean you need to apply months in advance.
NBCMontana
3D-printed construction takes off in Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana is now the first state to approve 3D-printed construction as an equal replacement for walls made with concrete masonry units. It works the same way as plastic 3D printing, but instead the machine prints a concrete like material. “It's basically like a machine that comes...
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana
When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
NBCMontana
Special Olympics Montana State Basketball Tournament returns this fall
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Special Olympics Montana State Basketball Tournament returns in person to Butte this fall. Athletes have been participating in modified competitions for two years, but this year more than 700 athletes, 180 coaches, chaperones and hundreds of family members and friends will begin in-person events. The...
Fairfield Sun Times
Rescued Helena Valley horses find purpose at Montana State Prison Ranch and Farm
Pickle keeps yawning, tired from her short, morning ride and a longer ride the day before. She’s 3 years old, and David Toman, Montana State Prison inmate and member of the cowboy crew for 3 years, is by her side. She keeps nudging Toman, her caretaker, with her head as if to say "Are we done yet? Can I rest now?"
NBCMontana
Near record temperatures possible by midweek, storms by late week
With a broad ridge of high pressure in control, we've got mostly dry skies and hot temperatures for the majority of the week. Today & tomorrow we'll see temperatures mainly into the 90s, but by Wednesday and Thursday we'll see highs in the 90s and low 100s. Near record highs are forecast for Missoula and MSU Bozeman. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 50s and low 60s this week.
NBCMontana
Hot temperatures, isolated thunderstorms to end the week
With high pressure in control, hot and dry conditions will continue into the weekend. Thankfully, winds will remain overall light but with hot and dry conditions in place any new/existing wildfires will likely see at least minor growth and spread. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 50s and low 60s this week. Locations such as Missoula and Bozeman will approach if not break record highs.
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. ready to begin new chapter
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department is on the move from Fire Station 1 to the new Public Safety Center. Firefighters worked out of Fire Station 1 for the last 50 years. The goal is to be moved out by Sept. 9. “Feelings wise, it's almost moving too...
