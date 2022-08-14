ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: Nation’s No. 1 player, SU 5-star target, details visits

In late May, five-star guard Ian Jackson from New York City said in an interview that Syracuse basketball was among the teams heavily involved in his recruitment at that time. Fast-forward to the present, and I’m not getting a sense that the Orange is a significant contender these days for the 6-foot-6 Jackson, who recently vaulted to the No. 1 spot nationally in the 2024 class, according to Rivals.com.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Nyair Graham, Tre McLeod, JP Estrella

When the curtain goes up on Syracuse’s 2022 campaign at home against Louisville on September 3, all eyes will be on the Orange’s aerial attack. Robert Anae takes over as offensive coordinator while Jason Beck is the new quarterbacks coach. There will also be plenty of other eyes on, and at, that game too.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
California State
City
Ontario, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
Syracuse, NY
College Basketball
State
Connecticut State
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Arlington, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Orange Watch: 2022 Syracuse football game-by-game predictions – Part 2

Item: It’s that time of year again. Our look into the crystal ball as to how the SU football season is going to turn out, in what’s a most critical year for Dino Babers to move the needle on the program’s success. A .500 record and bowl game participation are the minimum standards. Last year, we predicted the ‘Cuse would beat Pittsburgh in the regular season finale to go 6-6 and bowling, so our season prediction was off by one game with the 5-7 record. A look at games 5-8 in schedule order appear below, games 9-12 will be published next Tuesday.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Syracuse Basketball#Canadian#The Woodstock Academy#Nibc
WKTV

Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist hospitalized following stroke

UTICA, N.Y. – Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist, Rich Lupia, has sadly been hospitalized after suffering from a stroke. Family and friends created a GoFundMe page Tuesday to help his wife with anticipated expenses. More than $1,600 was raised by 6 p.m. Rich, his wife and their four children recently...
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Nike
iheartoswego.com

Stephen Falise – August 11, 2022

Stephen Falise, 64; of Scriba, NY had his life tragically taken without a moment’s notice while happily working his land Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Stephen was born in Oswego, NY to the late Michael and Mary (Oleyourryk) Falise. He has remained a resident of the Town of Scriba, NY for most of his life. Stephen retired from Novelis, Scriba, NY after 42 ½ years of employment.
SCRIBA, NY
FL Radio Group

Former S.U. Student to Make State Fair Debut at Chevy Park

Pop singer-songwriter Claud will make their Great New York State Fair debut on the Chevy Park stage on August 26th at 2:00 p.m., but they’re no stranger to Syracuse! The former Syracuse University student is best known for coming-of-age lyrics that explore the various stages of relationships, delivered through melancholic, bubblegum pop music that leaves listeners feeling good.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse schools spend $1 million to buy school supplies for 20,000 students

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse is spending $1 million to buy school supplies for every student in the district before the start of the school year. “We recognize that some families are struggling to fill these lists for the children,” said Anthony Davis, interim superintendent for the district. “We just want to make sure that we’re doing our part to help as much as we possibly can.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Resigning trustee moving to North Carolina

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Having announced in June his plans to resign from his Fayetteville trustee spot, Dennis Duggleby reveals that by the end of this summer he will be leaving the village altogether to embark on a new chapter. Around Labor Day, Duggleby will make the 10-and-a-half-hour drive...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
FanSided

FanSided

275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy