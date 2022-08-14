Read full article on original website
Syracuse Basketball: Nation’s No. 1 player, SU 5-star target, details visits
In late May, five-star guard Ian Jackson from New York City said in an interview that Syracuse basketball was among the teams heavily involved in his recruitment at that time. Fast-forward to the present, and I’m not getting a sense that the Orange is a significant contender these days for the 6-foot-6 Jackson, who recently vaulted to the No. 1 spot nationally in the 2024 class, according to Rivals.com.
This will be ‘the year’ for Syracuse football, Eric Dungey says
Syracuse has not been to a bowl game since 2018 when Eric Dungey was under center. Since he graduated from SU, the Orange has struggled, winning just 11 games in the past three seasons. But Dungey is predicting that streak will be coming to an end in 2022, he said...
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Nyair Graham, Tre McLeod, JP Estrella
When the curtain goes up on Syracuse’s 2022 campaign at home against Louisville on September 3, all eyes will be on the Orange’s aerial attack. Robert Anae takes over as offensive coordinator while Jason Beck is the new quarterbacks coach. There will also be plenty of other eyes on, and at, that game too.
ACC Atlantic Division winner prediction, odds featuring Syracuse and our best bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The ACC Atlantic division was very competitive in the 2021 season, and that shouldn’t change this fall. Clemson should be much improved from...
Orange Watch: 2022 Syracuse football game-by-game predictions – Part 2
Item: It’s that time of year again. Our look into the crystal ball as to how the SU football season is going to turn out, in what’s a most critical year for Dino Babers to move the needle on the program’s success. A .500 record and bowl game participation are the minimum standards. Last year, we predicted the ‘Cuse would beat Pittsburgh in the regular season finale to go 6-6 and bowling, so our season prediction was off by one game with the 5-7 record. A look at games 5-8 in schedule order appear below, games 9-12 will be published next Tuesday.
Syracuse Basketball: Expert has Benny Williams as break-out ACC player
This spring, Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim said some pretty encouraging things about rising-sophomore forward Benny Williams, who played sparingly as a freshman and served as the subject of much debate among Orange fans for his relatively small role in the 2021-22 campaign. But Boeheim isn’t alone in his...
3 things we’ve learned entering the third week of Syracuse football fall camp
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s been a busy first two weeks of fall camp for Syracuse football. Week 1 restarted the install of new offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s scheme which began in the spring. It also saw the debut of a number of new players, including quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson.
Syracuse Basketball: Judah Mintz to ‘probably’ start at PG, per head coach
Ever since 2022 four-star combo guard Judah Mintz committed to Syracuse basketball at the end of March, I’ve been curious to see what his role would be for the Orange during the upcoming campaign. The 6-foot-3 Mintz, a versatile combo guard who can suit up at point guard or...
Syracuse Basketball: Jesse Edwards competing for Dutch national team
Syracuse basketball senior center Jesse Edwards looks to capitalize on a strong junior season, before he got injured this past February, and put forth a senior year where I believe he could absolutely contend for All-ACC honors. The 6-foot-11 Edwards, a native of Amsterdam, Netherlands, is joining the Dutch national...
Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist hospitalized following stroke
UTICA, N.Y. – Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist, Rich Lupia, has sadly been hospitalized after suffering from a stroke. Family and friends created a GoFundMe page Tuesday to help his wife with anticipated expenses. More than $1,600 was raised by 6 p.m. Rich, his wife and their four children recently...
Bishop Ludden graduate Kevin Roy finishes in top 25 of Korn Ferry Tour, earns PGA Tour card
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Bishop Ludden graduate Kevin Roy has earned his PGA Tour card. Roy, 32, finished in the Top 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list after a nervy Sunday as golfers negotiated the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Nebraska, and jostled for position for the final spots.
A Former Steve Wells Campaign Staffer is Talking on Syracuse's Morning News
A former Steve Wells campaign staffer says he walked away due to Wells' failure to defend the right to life and consistent track record of misleading the public. Listen to Caleb Slater on Syracuse's Morning News. LISTEN LIVE!
With one major move, Skaneateles company is finding success in diversifying staff
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Two years ago, ChaseDesign set a goal of diversifying its workforce by hiring more people of varying races, ethnicities and cultural backgrounds. That wasn’t easy to do in Skaneateles, its home for the past 56 years, where nearly everyone is white.
Stephen Falise – August 11, 2022
Stephen Falise, 64; of Scriba, NY had his life tragically taken without a moment’s notice while happily working his land Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Stephen was born in Oswego, NY to the late Michael and Mary (Oleyourryk) Falise. He has remained a resident of the Town of Scriba, NY for most of his life. Stephen retired from Novelis, Scriba, NY after 42 ½ years of employment.
Former S.U. Student to Make State Fair Debut at Chevy Park
Pop singer-songwriter Claud will make their Great New York State Fair debut on the Chevy Park stage on August 26th at 2:00 p.m., but they’re no stranger to Syracuse! The former Syracuse University student is best known for coming-of-age lyrics that explore the various stages of relationships, delivered through melancholic, bubblegum pop music that leaves listeners feeling good.
Syracuse developer eyes Watertown building for apartments, commercial space
Watertown, N.Y. — A Syracuse developer is interested in redeveloping the Globe building that has sat vacant for years. Daniel Queri, owner of Queri Development Co., is eyeing the former minimall building for 13 or 14 market-rate apartments on the second floor and about 14,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.
Syracuse schools spend $1 million to buy school supplies for 20,000 students
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse is spending $1 million to buy school supplies for every student in the district before the start of the school year. “We recognize that some families are struggling to fill these lists for the children,” said Anthony Davis, interim superintendent for the district. “We just want to make sure that we’re doing our part to help as much as we possibly can.”
Woman shot in stomach, foot near Syracuse’s Skunk City, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A woman was shot twice near Syracuse’s Skunk City Wednesday morning, police said. Around 11:37 a.m., a 911 caller reported that a woman was shot at the corner of West Onondaga and Dudley Streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. When police arrived, they confirmed...
Resigning trustee moving to North Carolina
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Having announced in June his plans to resign from his Fayetteville trustee spot, Dennis Duggleby reveals that by the end of this summer he will be leaving the village altogether to embark on a new chapter. Around Labor Day, Duggleby will make the 10-and-a-half-hour drive...
Conservative primary: Coretti, Abbott spar over abortion and other issues in NY Senate race
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Is Republican state Senate candidate Julie Abbott conservative enough for Conservative Party voters in Central New York? This month’s primary will provide an answer. Abbott is being challenged by Auburn lawyer Justin Coretti for the Conservative Party nomination to run in November against the incumbent, Democratic...
