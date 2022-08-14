Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami BeachShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
cbs12.com
Man accused of shooting woman, setting her Jeep on fire in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is charged with attempted murder and more for setting a woman's Jeep on fire and shooting her in the back, Monday morning. Neighbors on Four Seasons Road, southwest of Palm Beach Gardens, called 911 after hearing gunshots. Some reported smelling smoke and seeing flames coming from a car.
cbs12.com
Woman in red Ford Edge sought in child's hit-and-run in South Florida
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators with the Broward Sheriff's office released new surveillance video in an effort to get a hit-and-run driver in handcuffs. The hit-and-run crash last Thursday on Northwest 43rd Street and Northwest 5th Avenue sent a two-year-old child to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
cbs12.com
Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
cbs12.com
Boy, 14, charged with killing man at birthday party
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges as an adult as prosecutors say he stabbed a man at a birthday party for a 5 year old. Manuel Marcos Cardona, of Lake Worth Beach, is facing a second-degree murder charge following his arrest on Monday. The victim in the case is 19 years old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs12.com
Fatal golf cart crash on Blue Heron Bridge; second driver missing
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a golf cart, and they say the driver of the vehicle is missing. Police are looking for the driver of a black Mercedes that they say fled the scene. The crash happened...
cbs12.com
Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase. Officials say the suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee Monday night in the Liberty City neighborhood as officers responded to a reported armed robbery.
cbs12.com
3 men shot, 1 killed in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A triple shooting left one person dead in Belle Glade. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon along NW 11th Street. The first deputies on scene found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. One person died at the hospital. The other two are expected to survive,...
cbs12.com
Suspicious package draws bomb squad and hazmat team to Boynton Beach community
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspicious package drew the bomb squad and hazmat crews to a community near Boynton Beach on Tuesday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a home along Canyon Bay Lane in the Canyon Lakes community received a suspicious package on Monday. The homeowners...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs12.com
Sketch released in rash of letter carrier robberies
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Investigators released a sketch of a young man wanted for questioning in a string of mail carrier robberies in South Florida and on the Treasure Coast. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service came up with the sketch based on the description of the robber from...
cbs12.com
Boynton Beach ends decision to merge with PBSO
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tonight the Boynton Beach City Commission voted to end the potential merger with the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office. Mayor Ty Penserga said the decision ultimately came down to finances, stressing pension liabilities made the merger no longer feasible. The motion to end discussions with...
cbs12.com
First gun gone, wrestling for the second gets 911 called, woman arrested again
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between two grownups at a home apparently loaded with guns—and their toddler—ended with someone calling 911, and this wasn't the first time. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote about seeing Shyenne Manners leaving the apartment in Royal Palm...
cbs12.com
Trailer crash shuts down 6th Avenue in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car trailer was in a major crash involving multiple vehicles on Sunday afternoon in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to assist those injured at the scene. The collision occurred in Lake Worth on 6th Avenue near the northbound entrance of I-95.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs12.com
Wrong car, wrong chase: Teen robber on supervised release for 5 days back behind bars
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A teenager on supervised release for less than a week is back in jail after jumping out of a car that was chased all over town, and he'd only been free for five days. This happened on a Monday afternoon, June 13. The...
cbs12.com
Man's body found on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police reopened the eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach Monday morning after finding a man's body in the road. Police said a driver first discovered the body at 4 a.m. The scene is at NW 12th Avenue, near the I-95 onramp. No...
cbs12.com
Boynton Beach cancels police merger talks with PBSO
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of Boynton Beach canceled merger talks between its police department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. In a letter, the sheriff's office said the city notified PBSO on Aug. 12 that the city had "a substantial pension fund liability that affects the merger."
cbs12.com
Tequesta Police on lookout for dangerous drivers amid new school year
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — As students begin a new school year, Tequesta Police are making their presence known. Every day for the next few weeks officers will be beefing up patrols, stopping by bus stops to chat with parents and students, even following school buses during their routes; ready to catch dangerous drivers.
cbs12.com
Yacht equipment salesman charged with defrauding over $100K from customers
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A yacht equipment salesman from Palm Beach Gardens is accused of defrauding his customers of over a $100,000, using COVID as an excuse for equipment delays. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Blake Hasson told customers of the Palm City Yachts on SE...
cbs12.com
Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
cbs12.com
Jupiter Police Department welcomes newest member, K9 Koda
The Jupiter Police Department welcomed their newest member to the team on Tuesday, K9 Koda. The two-year-old Labrador Retriever and her handler, Agent Paul Bruno, completed their two-week long K9 handler course and are ready to head out into the field to protect and serve the Jupiter community. Jupiter PD...
cbs12.com
Front door wide open, 2 small children wet, left home alone with bathtub water running
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An anonymous 911 call led deputies to a woman who didn't think much about leaving two children — only one old enough to walk — not just home alone but in an extremely dangerous situation. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy...
Comments / 0