Coconut Creek, FL

cbs12.com

Woman in red Ford Edge sought in child's hit-and-run in South Florida

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators with the Broward Sheriff's office released new surveillance video in an effort to get a hit-and-run driver in handcuffs. The hit-and-run crash last Thursday on Northwest 43rd Street and Northwest 5th Avenue sent a two-year-old child to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
DANIA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Boy, 14, charged with killing man at birthday party

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges as an adult as prosecutors say he stabbed a man at a birthday party for a 5 year old. Manuel Marcos Cardona, of Lake Worth Beach, is facing a second-degree murder charge following his arrest on Monday. The victim in the case is 19 years old.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase. Officials say the suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee Monday night in the Liberty City neighborhood as officers responded to a reported armed robbery.
MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

3 men shot, 1 killed in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A triple shooting left one person dead in Belle Glade. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon along NW 11th Street. The first deputies on scene found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. One person died at the hospital. The other two are expected to survive,...
BELLE GLADE, FL
cbs12.com

Sketch released in rash of letter carrier robberies

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Investigators released a sketch of a young man wanted for questioning in a string of mail carrier robberies in South Florida and on the Treasure Coast. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service came up with the sketch based on the description of the robber from...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Boynton Beach ends decision to merge with PBSO

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tonight the Boynton Beach City Commission voted to end the potential merger with the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office. Mayor Ty Penserga said the decision ultimately came down to finances, stressing pension liabilities made the merger no longer feasible. The motion to end discussions with...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Trailer crash shuts down 6th Avenue in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car trailer was in a major crash involving multiple vehicles on Sunday afternoon in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to assist those injured at the scene. The collision occurred in Lake Worth on 6th Avenue near the northbound entrance of I-95.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Man's body found on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police reopened the eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach Monday morning after finding a man's body in the road. Police said a driver first discovered the body at 4 a.m. The scene is at NW 12th Avenue, near the I-95 onramp. No...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Boynton Beach cancels police merger talks with PBSO

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of Boynton Beach canceled merger talks between its police department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. In a letter, the sheriff's office said the city notified PBSO on Aug. 12 that the city had "a substantial pension fund liability that affects the merger."
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Tequesta Police on lookout for dangerous drivers amid new school year

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — As students begin a new school year, Tequesta Police are making their presence known. Every day for the next few weeks officers will be beefing up patrols, stopping by bus stops to chat with parents and students, even following school buses during their routes; ready to catch dangerous drivers.
TEQUESTA, FL
cbs12.com

Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
WELLINGTON, FL
cbs12.com

Jupiter Police Department welcomes newest member, K9 Koda

The Jupiter Police Department welcomed their newest member to the team on Tuesday, K9 Koda. The two-year-old Labrador Retriever and her handler, Agent Paul Bruno, completed their two-week long K9 handler course and are ready to head out into the field to protect and serve the Jupiter community. Jupiter PD...
JUPITER, FL

