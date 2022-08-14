ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Rotational Ripple: Projecting OKC Thunder Center Minutes

By Ben Creider
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25LY5P_0hGskacG00

The Thunder's four centers will be looking to etch a place in the rotation.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are due for a rotational ripple.

With the Thunder onboarding four rookies, including three Top 12 selections, the organization is due for a shuffled deck in the rotation. After the waiving of forward Isaiah Roby in July, the franchise holds a standard roster of 18, three spots above the league maximum. Upon the franchise’s duo of two-way signings and pair of Exhibit-10 additions, they currently hold a roster of 22 – exceeding the training camp maximum of 20.

In preparation for the 2022-23 season, roster turnover is a given for the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, their tip-off time will help show their finished product from the offseason.

Throughout the week on Inside The Thunder , I will be assessing what I imagine will be the Thunder’s opening rotation for the regular season.

For purposes of articles on the topic, Josh Giddey will be listed as a shooting guard based on the franchise’s starting lineups during the 2021-22 season.

Additionally, these minutes will be solely based on my projections for the Thunder’s day-one rotation. As showcased in years prior, the franchise has altered rotational minutes based on performance and injuries accordingly. While changes are to be expected, these minute allocations will not take into account potential injuries or forthcoming rotational adjustments.

Here is the breakdown on the Thunder’s projected center rotation:

Chet Holmgren - 29 Minutes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wOHN5_0hGskacG00

Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports

Since kickstarting their rebuild two seasons ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder have needed touch-ups, notably in the frontcourt and three-point shooting departments. Chet Holmgren should aid these factors while adding much, much more.

As a 7-foot center, Holmgren took over the Salt Lake Summer League posting 23 points and a Summer League record six blocks in his debut. In his lone season at Gonzaga, Holmgren ascended to one of the top shot blockers in the nation while shooting a near 40% from deep from both on-ball and off-ball conversions.

Holmgren is slated to be the peanut butter to the Thunder backcourt's jelly. With on-ball threats in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and Tre Mann, adding a lethal pick-and-pop threat with playmaking ability is a match made in heaven. Even on his own, Holmgren carries his weight as a star-studded piece in transition and a good decision maker in the halfcourt.

While Holmgren should be seeing plenty of 30+ minute outputs, starting the season with a less-extensive minute average should give insights into fatigue while also dishing out rotational versatility.

Mike Muscala - 14 Minutes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e05a7_0hGskacG00

[Alonzo Adams]

After an impressive 2020-21 campaign for the Thunder, Mike Muscala looked to be on the way out in free agency. However, his appreciation towards the franchise led to a re-up last season. Following last season, he re-upped again, inking a two-way $7 million deal.

At age 31, Muscala is one of the clear veteran leaders on the roster. While his development curve may be on the decline, his current skill set makes him a no-brainer to net minutes for the season’s onset.

Muscala carried a positive plus/minus in the last two seasons, amplifying his teammates with his team-best 42.9% three-point clip last season. At 6-foot-10, Muscala had grounded himself as a trusty stretch five who opens up interior cavities that simply wouldn’t be there without his presence.

While there are a plethora of prospects hoping to earn minutes, establishing the best potential rotations are a must to open the season. Mike Muscala is most definitely thrown into those assortments.

Jaylin Williams - G League

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8P99_0hGskacG00

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

As the No. 34 pick, Jaylin Williams’ energy permeated onto the Summer League floor. Entering his rookie season, he’ll be looking to make an impact in the big leagues.

Williams checks the boxes for the Thunder as a hustler, notably leading D-1 Basketball in charges drawn last season. While averaging a near double-double with 10.9 points and 9.8 rebounds, Williams has a solid feel for the game around the basket, but he still needs some additional reps.

Due to limited minutes at the NBA level, Williams spending the months of November and December in spurts with the Oklahoma City Blue will hand him valuable opportunities to orchestrate the pick-and-roll, establish a mid-range game, and continue his energy-heavy play.

Williams is a prime candidate for minutes to cap the season. However, in its onset, he’ll be awaiting an opportunity.

Derrick Favors - Fringe Roster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wi0og_0hGskacG00

Alonzo Adams / USA Today

Acquired in the moments after the 2021 NBA Draft, Derrick Favors has added a veteran presence to the Thunder.

Favors did his part last season for the Thunder, averaging 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds across 16.7 minutes. He started in 18 of his 39 appearances.

With the Thunder filling the center spot with Chet Holmgren, Favors, a former top 3 pick himself, would be a perfect mentor for the Gonzaga Bulldog. However – the Thunder’s looming roster crunch could nab Favors before the season start.

While he’s still an NBA-level talent, the Thunder’s abundance of new faces and perimeter play move Favors outside of the desired archetype at the five.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality

There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Why Oregon will underachieve in Dan Lanning's first season as HC | Number One Ranked Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young explains why he thinks Washington State will win more than their preseason win total of 5.5. RJ is high on WSU QB Cameron Ward, and expects him to improve enough for WSU to get at least six wins. Then, RJ shares why he thinks Oregon will not be able to win more than 8.5 games. Oregon has a very difficult schedule and RJ believes 8 wins is probable for the Ducks.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Muscala
Person
Isaiah Roby
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Derrick Favors
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, And Russell Westbrook For Playing Most Games Since The 2009-10 NBA Season: "Bron Been In The League Since 04 Though So He Really The Most Durable."

There are many parameters that play a vital role in a player's success in the NBA. One of which is how durable a given player is. If any players in question aren't fit enough, it doesn't matter how talented they are, they will always be disregarded from debates about being considered the best players in the NBA.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc Thunder#Rotations#The Oklahoma City Thunder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
247Sports

Late Kick: Oklahoma making a statement on recruiting trail, potential Top 5 class answering 'huge question'

NORMAN, Okla. — Over the weekend, the Sooners landed Top100 athlete Jacoby Johnson, out of Mustang, Okla. It's the latest boom in a summer that has featured plenty of booms. "I love it; it feels like home," Johnson said of Oklahoma in an exclusive interview with OUInsider's Brandon Drumm. "I love the people there, the coaches, everything about the place."
NORMAN, OK
All 76ers

When Will Ben Simmons Face Sixers in Philly Next Season?

Over five years ago, it seemed the relationship between the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons would last for a long time. After spending just one season at LSU, Simmons decided to take his talents to basketball’s highest level. Going into the 2016 NBA Draft, Simmons was the consensus top pick. The ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
427
Followers
1K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy