Atlanta, GA

Willie Jones
3d ago

Please, stop trying to second guess the organization - Mr. Willis is great for the Titans, but we have to look at the total parts of the Falcons organizational structure. Mr. Willis might not have been the right fit, therefore, let us hope and pray the pieces we have will bring the fans a title.

Lucile ave wenway
2d ago

did you see him in his pre season game 😂.. other than the expected running touchdown he did nothing!!! he missed a thousand open receivers..we got the best QB in the draft in the 3rd round.. Ridder 🔥

Marcus Mariota
