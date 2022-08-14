Please, stop trying to second guess the organization - Mr. Willis is great for the Titans, but we have to look at the total parts of the Falcons organizational structure. Mr. Willis might not have been the right fit, therefore, let us hope and pray the pieces we have will bring the fans a title.
did you see him in his pre season game 😂.. other than the expected running touchdown he did nothing!!! he missed a thousand open receivers..we got the best QB in the draft in the 3rd round.. Ridder 🔥
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Related
Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly ignored coaches after getting his big contract in 2018
1 advantage Falcons have over the rest of NFL
Steelers rumors: QB could be traded to NFC North in surprise move
Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Odell Beckham Jr. comments on Baker Mayfield's Panthers debut
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing
RELATED PEOPLE
Prominent LSU Quarterback Reportedly 'Walking Away' From Football
Steelers roster: Predicting Pittsburgh's first 5 cuts
WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight
Dougherty's Kameron Davis picked as Class AAA's top player
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Arkansas Razorbacks QB Ryan Mallett makes head-coaching debut at White Hall
Pete Carroll Provides Update on Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition Between Drew Lock, Geno Smith
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Former CFL standout shines for Falcons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Alabama Coach Nick Saban Picks On ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith During ‘First Take’ Return
Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury
Top 10 games to watch in Georgia high school football: Week 1
FanSided
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 18