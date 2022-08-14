ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nottingham Forest
Yardbarker

Manchester United board ready to move for Chelsea star

According to reports, Manchester United are ready to make a move for Hakim Ziyech as long as Chelsea doesn’t expect an astronomical fee. According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, the 29-year-old Morroco international is one of Erik ten Hag’s priority signings this summer. The United board are now ready to move forward for the Chelsea star.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Vancouver Whitecaps loan Caio Alexandre to Brazilian Serie A side Fortaleza EC

The Vancouver Whitecaps have sent midfielder Caio Alexandre to Brazilian Serie A side Fortaleza EC on loan for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. Alexandre originally joined the Canadian side in March 2021 from Brazil’s Botafogo, signing through the 2024 Major League Soccer season. He’s recorded only 19 appearances since arriving, prompting his loan.
MLS
90min

90min

785
Followers
8K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy