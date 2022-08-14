Read full article on original website
Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo demanded by Atletico Madrid boss Simeone, Chelsea up Anthony Gordon bid to £50m
CRISTIANO RONALDO may yet find his way to Atletico Madrid, despite the transfer being extremely unpopular with the club's fans. Diego Simeone is said to be the only manager to want the Portugal captain and pushing hard to make the deal happen. It is claimed that the club are doing...
Report: Manchester United Offered To Sign Paris Saint-Germain Forward
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi, claims a journalist
Jurgen Klopp confident Luis Diaz can replace Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp backs Luis Diaz to replicate Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp sends warning to Darwin Nunez after Crystal Palace red card
Jurgen Klopp sends a warning to Darwin Nunez after his red card against Crystal Palace.
Manchester United board ready to move for Chelsea star
According to reports, Manchester United are ready to make a move for Hakim Ziyech as long as Chelsea doesn’t expect an astronomical fee. According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, the 29-year-old Morroco international is one of Erik ten Hag’s priority signings this summer. The United board are now ready to move forward for the Chelsea star.
Newcastle transfer notebook: Paqueta pursuit; Pulisic loan; Pedro talks
The latest on Newcastle United's summer transfer plans.
Man Utd interested in signing Chelsea's Christian Pulisic on loan
Manchester United amongst clubs who would like to take Christian Pulisic on loan.
Club Brugge reject €10m offer from West Ham for Hans Vanaken
West Ham United have seen an opening €10m offer for Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken turned down, 90min can confirm.
Brighton complete signing of Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan
Pervis Estupinan has completed his £15m transfer from Villarreal to Brighton as a replacement for Marc Cucurella.
Diego Cocca defends Atlas FC after string of bad results: 'We are not a disaster'
Atlas FC head coach Diego Cocca defended his side’s start to the 2022 Liga MX Apertura, firmly claiming the team “is not a disaster.”
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United explore move for Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha
Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has emerged as one of Manchester United's top options to strengthen their attack in the final weeks of the transfer window.
Vancouver Whitecaps loan Caio Alexandre to Brazilian Serie A side Fortaleza EC
The Vancouver Whitecaps have sent midfielder Caio Alexandre to Brazilian Serie A side Fortaleza EC on loan for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. Alexandre originally joined the Canadian side in March 2021 from Brazil’s Botafogo, signing through the 2024 Major League Soccer season. He’s recorded only 19 appearances since arriving, prompting his loan.
MLS・
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool's 'crazy' week of injuries like 'witch was in the building'
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool's battle with injuries was like having a witch in the building.
Kylian Mbappe & Neymar feud 'threatening' to divide PSG squad
The ongoing feud between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar is threatening the divide the Paris Saint-Germain squad.
West Ham unveil Thames Ironworks-inspired third kit for 2022/23
West Ham United have launched their third kit for the 2022/23 season with the design inspired by the club's East End roots.
Man Utd fans plan anti-Glazer protest ahead of Liverpool clash
Manchester United fans are planning to stage a protest against the Glazer family ahead of next Monday night’s Premier League clash with fierce rivals Liverpool.
Neal Maupay: Everton & Fulham interested in Nottingham Forest target
Everton & Fulham have both contacted Brighton over Neal Maupay, who is in talks with Nottingham Forest.
Jurgen Klopp admits he 'does not understand' Barcelona's summer spending
Jurgen Klopp is the latest manager to question Barcelona's summer business.
