Raleigh, NC

Daily Mail

Police shut down 8-year-old girl’s lemonade stand after Ohio food festival organizers complained she didn't have a license (but cops offered her $20 to help her buy one)

Police shut down a stall run by an eight-year-old girl selling lemonade at the Ohio food festival after receiving complaints that she didn't have a license. Asa Baker was selling the lemonade for $1 a glass near where her father works in Alliance last weekend when the officer approached her.
