Police: Man poured gas in house full of relatives, set fire

By David Royer
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old Bartlett man is in custody after police say he threatened to burn down a relative’s house with two children inside during an angry dispute over drugs.

Natanael Castor was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated arson.

Police say they were called to a home on Vaughn Road near Gaisman Park where a woman told officers her nephew was angry because he thought someone had stolen his drugs. He stated he “was going to burn down the house with everyone in it,” according to a police report.

The woman and her two children, ages 4 and 8, were inside as Castor allegedly began pouring gasoline all over the inside of the house. Some of the gasoline ended up on the children.

The woman feared for her safety and left the house, slipping on the gasoline and falling as Castor lit a couch on fire, police said.

Fire crews put out the fire, which caused minor damage to the couch and smoke damage to the home.

L Smith
2d ago

Let me get this right.....he threatened to burn the house down.....premeditated.... then he actually set the house on fire with people inside.... and that's aggravated assault! That is clearly 3 counts of attempted first degree murder!

WREG

WREG

