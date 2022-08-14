ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Updated: Victim identified after a shooting on Centre Parkway in Lexington

By Taylor Six
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

The Fayette County Coroner identified the victim of a Saturday shooting as 19-year-old Demetrius Shelton Jr., of Lexington.

Lexington Police are investigating the fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night on Centre Parkway. It is the city’s 29th homicide this year, according to police data.

At around 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Centre Parkway for a shooting with a male victim who was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to Lexington Police Department Sgt. Nate Williams.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. As of Sunday morning, police had no additional suspect information to release, Williams said.

He said the investigation is ongoing, and there was no early indication of the cause of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com , or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com .

Lexington’s 29 homicides thus far in 2022 are several more than the city had at this point in 2021. Lexington-Fayette County reported a record 37 killings last year.

Eleven of the deadly incidents took place in May, marking it as the deadliest month in Lexington since at least 2007, according to Lexington police data.

Reporter Chris Leach contributed to this story.

Comments / 3

Mr Snarky
3d ago

I don’t understand why there’s not a public outcry over the number of homicides that have already occurred in Lexington. They’re happening all over the city! I guess people have gotten used to hearing about them on a daily basis and don’t care.

Reply(1)
7
 

