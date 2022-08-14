BOSTON – Police are looking for a suspect after a father was shot and killed in Boston's South End neighborhood. It happened around 10 p.m. on West Dedham Street.The victim was identified by his family as 28-year-old Dion Ruiz."It's very heartbreaking for me to lose a child," said his mother Wanda Miller. "His smile. His smile and his laugh. And the hugs and kisses that he always gave me when he was around." His sister said she is grief-stricken and puzzled because her younger brother deeply cared for others. "Dion was known through the community as a loving man, a loving...

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO