WCVB
Young child seriously injured in fall from Boston window, police say
BOSTON — A young child was seriously injured Wednesday in a fall from a fourth-floor window in the city's Dorchester neighborhood, according to Boston police. Police said first responders were called to 12 American Legion Highway at 3:17 p.m. for a call that a 4-year-old boy fell out of a window.
whdh.com
Boston Police search for suspect in Hyde Park attempted rape case
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted rape in Hyde Park. The police department released a picture of the unidentified man, who they say attempted to rape a woman Tuesday afternoon in the area of 800 Hyde Park Avenue. According to...
WCVB
Driver punched as dozens of juveniles on bikes surround his car in Boston's South End
BOSTON — A man is speaking out after he said he was sucker-punched by one of a large group of juveniles on bicycles while he was driving in Boston's South End Tuesday afternoon. Boston police said they have received reports of the assault, which happened at about 3:40 p.m....
nbcboston.com
South End Mourns the Loss of Young Man Killed in Shooting
Boston's South End mourned the loss of a man Sunday evening whose life was taken last Saturday in a shooting. Dion Ruiz, a 28-year-old man from the South End was shot Saturday evening near West Dedham Street. After police found Ruiz, he was taken to Boston Medical Center, where officials say he died from his injuries.
Man killed during shooting in Boston's South End
BOSTON – Police are looking for a suspect after a father was shot and killed in Boston's South End neighborhood. It happened around 10 p.m. on West Dedham Street.The victim was identified by his family as 28-year-old Dion Ruiz."It's very heartbreaking for me to lose a child," said his mother Wanda Miller. "His smile. His smile and his laugh. And the hugs and kisses that he always gave me when he was around." His sister said she is grief-stricken and puzzled because her younger brother deeply cared for others. "Dion was known through the community as a loving man, a loving...
WCVB
1 person injured when debris falls from Boston construction site, crushes car
BOSTON — An investigation is underway Wednesday afternoon into an incident near a construction site in the city's Seaport District. Sky 5 flew over the scene just after 12:30 p.m. on Summer Street where some kind of debris crashed through the roof of a silver Toyota Rav4. "A curtainwall...
Brockton man accused of hitting 60-year-old over the head with umbrella thinking they took his photo at MBTA Quincy Center station
Marvin Hunt, 41, of Brockton was arrested on an assault & battery with a dangerous weapon charge after he reportedly hit a person over the head with an umbrella at an MBTA station. On Monday at 7:15 a.m., MBTA Transit Police said two patrol officers at MBTA’s Quincy Center Station...
It started with a car door bump. A fight broke out, and multiple people were stabbed, police say.
Five people were arrested, and one person was transported to the hospital. A large fight during which multiple people were stabbed in a parking lot for Winchester’s Shannon Beach reportedly broke out Sunday night following an argument over a door being opened into the side of a pickup truck, state police said Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Police investigating fatal shooting in Boston’s South End
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city’s South End neighborhood Saturday night. According to the Boston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 58 Dedham Street around 10:00 pm. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
WCVB
Orange Line shutdown meeting being held for residents in Boston's Chinatown
BOSTON — A meeting is being held Wednesday in Boston's Chinatown — one of the several immigrant communities expected to be severely impacted by the MBTA's month-long closure of the Orange Line. The Orange Line, from the Oak Grove to Forest Hills stations, will close starting at 9...
liveboston617.org
Victim from Shooting on Talbot Ave Drives to Carney Early Monday Morning
On Monday, August 15th at around 12:45 A.M., Boston Police Officers from District B-3 and C-11 received at least one 911 call for a person who was shot self presenting at a local hospital, with the caller stating that the shooting had occurred in the area of Talbot Avenue in Dorchester.
Multiple bear sightings reported in North Shore town Wednesday morning
DANVERS, Mass. — Multiple bear sightings in the area of Kirkbride Drive and Maple Street in Danvers were reported Wednesday morning. Danvers Police remind residents in a tweet to “secure any sources of food and to supervise samll children and pets.”. Black bears are becoming increasingly common in...
WCVB
Teen girl to face charges in attack that left principal of Massachusetts school unconscious
BOSTON — A teenage girl accused of attacking her principal and knocking her unconscious at a Boston school is set to be arraigned Wednesday. Principal Patricia Lampron was knocked unconscious on Nov. 3 during dismissal at the Upper Campus of the Dr. William W. Henderson K-12 Inclusion School. The...
whdh.com
SUV goes up in flames after crash in Milton
MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle went up in flames after crashing in Milton, according to officials. Milton Fire said the SUV hit a guard rail on Blue Hill Avenue and before catching fire Monday afternoon. The driver was able to escape the car and was not injured. Normal traffic...
WCVB
Fire heavily damages single-family home in Fitchburg
FITCHBURG, Mass. — A home in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was heavily damaged Wednesday when a fire broke out. The fire broke out in a home on Highview Street. From Sky5, the roof, which had solar panels, was visibly burned and collapsed in some sections. The rear of the home was also heavily burned.
whdh.com
Teenager identified as victim in fatal Mattapan shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police identified the victim of a fatal shooting Thursday night on Oak Hill Avenue in Mattapan. Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan, was found by police suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after 8:30 p.m.. Barkon was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Boston...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Involved in Recent South End Assault and Battery
BPD Community Alert: At about 3:40 PM on Tuesday August 16, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a call for an assault and battery in progress in the area of 571 Tremont Street in the South End. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who stated that while operating his motor vehicle in the area, he was surrounded by several people on bicycles and that a brief physical altercation ensued which resulted in him being struck in the face with a clenched fist by one of the riders. The victim refused medical treatment on scene and was transported to a local area hospital by a coworker.
WCVB
Man dies when car struck by drunken, wrong-way driver on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton, police say
HOPKINTON, Mass. — A man died early Wednesday when his vehicle was struck by a drunken driver who was traveling the wrong way on Interstate-495 in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded at 12:15 a.m. to reports of a wrong-way driver on the highway. While troopers responded...
Dorchester man held without bail, charged with numerous gun, drug offenses, Suffolk DA says
Keon Leary, 43 of Dorchester is being held without bail after he was charged with allegedly trafficking numerous drugs and carrying a loaded firearm without a license near in the Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard section of Boston, known as Mass and Cass, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.
25 Investigates: Charges upgraded in attack on Boston principal
BOSTON — 25 Investigates has learned a Suffolk County grand jury has indicted 16-year-old Laurette LeRouge as a “youthful offender” for the beating of a Boston Public Schools principal in November. Prosecutors can seek a “youthful offender” indictment when a teen has been previously committed to the...
