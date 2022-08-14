ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Young child seriously injured in fall from Boston window, police say

BOSTON — A young child was seriously injured Wednesday in a fall from a fourth-floor window in the city's Dorchester neighborhood, according to Boston police. Police said first responders were called to 12 American Legion Highway at 3:17 p.m. for a call that a 4-year-old boy fell out of a window.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police search for suspect in Hyde Park attempted rape case

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted rape in Hyde Park. The police department released a picture of the unidentified man, who they say attempted to rape a woman Tuesday afternoon in the area of 800 Hyde Park Avenue. According to...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

South End Mourns the Loss of Young Man Killed in Shooting

Boston's South End mourned the loss of a man Sunday evening whose life was taken last Saturday in a shooting. Dion Ruiz, a 28-year-old man from the South End was shot Saturday evening near West Dedham Street. After police found Ruiz, he was taken to Boston Medical Center, where officials say he died from his injuries.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dedham, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Man killed during shooting in Boston's South End

BOSTON – Police are looking for a suspect after a father was shot and killed in Boston's South End neighborhood. It happened around 10 p.m. on West Dedham Street.The victim was identified by his family as 28-year-old Dion Ruiz."It's very heartbreaking for me to lose a child," said his mother Wanda Miller. "His smile. His smile and his laugh. And the hugs and kisses that he always gave me when he was around." His sister said she is grief-stricken and puzzled because her younger brother deeply cared for others. "Dion was known through the community as a loving man, a loving...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South End#Shooting#Boston Police#Violent Crime
whdh.com

Police investigating fatal shooting in Boston’s South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city’s South End neighborhood Saturday night. According to the Boston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 58 Dedham Street around 10:00 pm. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Victim from Shooting on Talbot Ave Drives to Carney Early Monday Morning

On Monday, August 15th at around 12:45 A.M., Boston Police Officers from District B-3 and C-11 received at least one 911 call for a person who was shot self presenting at a local hospital, with the caller stating that the shooting had occurred in the area of Talbot Avenue in Dorchester.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whdh.com

SUV goes up in flames after crash in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle went up in flames after crashing in Milton, according to officials. Milton Fire said the SUV hit a guard rail on Blue Hill Avenue and before catching fire Monday afternoon. The driver was able to escape the car and was not injured. Normal traffic...
MILTON, MA
WCVB

Fire heavily damages single-family home in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. — A home in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was heavily damaged Wednesday when a fire broke out. The fire broke out in a home on Highview Street. From Sky5, the roof, which had solar panels, was visibly burned and collapsed in some sections. The rear of the home was also heavily burned.
FITCHBURG, MA
whdh.com

Teenager identified as victim in fatal Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police identified the victim of a fatal shooting Thursday night on Oak Hill Avenue in Mattapan. Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan, was found by police suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after 8:30 p.m.. Barkon was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Boston...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Involved in Recent South End Assault and Battery

BPD Community Alert: At about 3:40 PM on Tuesday August 16, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a call for an assault and battery in progress in the area of 571 Tremont Street in the South End. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who stated that while operating his motor vehicle in the area, he was surrounded by several people on bicycles and that a brief physical altercation ensued which resulted in him being struck in the face with a clenched fist by one of the riders. The victim refused medical treatment on scene and was transported to a local area hospital by a coworker.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy