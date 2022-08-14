Read full article on original website
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Dina Asher-Smith pulls up with cramp after Lamont Marcell Jacobs won men's 100m
Great Britain's Daryll Neita won bronze as Dina Asher-Smith pulled up with cramp in the European women's 100m, after Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the men's race in Munich. A three-time European gold medallist in 2018, Asher-Smith slowed after 60m because of cramp in both her calves. Italy's Jacobs...
BBC
European Aquatics Championships: Great Britain's Ben Proud wins 50m freestyle gold in Rome
Great Britain's Ben Proud won the men's 50m freestyle title at the European Aquatics Championships as he completed a stunning golden treble in Rome. It is Proud's third major triumph in two months, following victories at the World Championships in June and the Commonwealth Games earlier in August. Proud, 27,...
BBC
European Aquatics Championships: GB's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix wins 10m platform gold
Seventeen-year-old Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix shrugged off the pressure to nail her final dive and seize European 10m platform gold for Great Britain. Commonwealth champion Spendolini-Sirieix trailed Ukraine's Sofiia Lyskun by two and a half points after the fourth and penultimate round in Rome. But Spendolini-Sirieix, daughter of TV personality Fred Sirieix,...
Anrich Nortje leads way as South Africa’s pace puts England in trouble
The laws of cricket may be the domain of MCC but on the opening day of England versus South Africa at Lord’s it was the law of sod that held sway: after a six-week wait for Test cricket to return and the driest July since 1935, rain arrived with a vengeance.
