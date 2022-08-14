ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

European Aquatics Championships: GB's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix wins 10m platform gold

Seventeen-year-old Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix shrugged off the pressure to nail her final dive and seize European 10m platform gold for Great Britain. Commonwealth champion Spendolini-Sirieix trailed Ukraine's Sofiia Lyskun by two and a half points after the fourth and penultimate round in Rome. But Spendolini-Sirieix, daughter of TV personality Fred Sirieix,...
