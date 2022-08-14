Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Police: Motorcyclist killed in Northside crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Tuesday night after a crash in Northside, according to Cincinnati police. It happened around 3:34 p.m. in the 4200 block of Colerain Avenue. Steven Daugherty, 38, was driving south on Colerain on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The crash resulted after 19-year-old Hailey Reifel, who was driving north on Colerain in a Chevrolet Cruze, made a left turn and hit Daugherty, police say.
WCPO
38-year-old dead after crash involving motorcycle on Colerain Avenue
CINCINNATI — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle on Colerain Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Cincinnati police said a 19-year-old driving a Chevrolet Cruze northbound on Colerain Avenue hit 38-year-old Steven Daugherty's Harley Davidson motorcycle at around 3:30 p.m. while making a left turn near the intersection of Colerain and Beekman.
Fox 19
1 person injured in crash on NB I-75 in Butler County
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 north of Ohio 129/Liberty Way was closed Tuesday morning following a crash, according to Butler County dispatchers. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 2010 Ford Explorer hit a guardrail, rolled onto its top, and landed in the concrete media and barriers that are there for construction.
Police: Coroner called for body found in Colerain Township
Colerain police said a report was made Tuesday about a body found in a wooded area on Dry Ridge Road.
Car crashes into a tree near Riverview Park
According to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews are on the scene of a crash on Negley Place and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. Regional Dispatch reported that the crash was called in around 7 a.m.
OSHP: 3 people dead after head-on crash in Clermont County
TATE TOWNSHIP — Three people have died after a head-on-crash Sunday morning in Clermont County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol told our news partners WCPO in Cincinnati. >>UPDATE: Coroner IDs man killed in crash involving Rumpke truck in Trotwood. Crews were dispatched to the crash scene at around 8:52...
OSHP: 3 dead after two-vehicle head-on collision in Clermont County
OSHP was called at 8:52 a.m. for a reported two-vehicle head-on crash at State Route 125 and South Bantam Road in Tate Township.
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 84 pounds of marijuana, $86k seized during investigation in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Three people were arrested after an investigation led police to find 84 pounds of marijuana and $86,000 in Butler County. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said it was part of an investigation by the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce, Drug Abuse Reduction Taskforce and the Hamilton Police Department.
Head-on crash kills 3 people in southwest Ohio
TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A head-on crash Sunday morning in Clermont County killed three people, according to reports. Deborah Mell, 66, Jeffery Champan, 35, and Racheal Miller, 34, died in the crash, which occurred at about 8:52 a.m. on Ohio 125, the State Highway Patrol tells WLWT Channel 5. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Fox 19
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border, sheriff’s office says
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus carrying 32 students that crashed into a home near the Ohio-Indiana state line early Monday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police. It appears the driver...
Fox 19
Tri-State drug trafficker in custody after months on the run
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A wanted man, accused of trafficking enough fentanyl to kill the combined populations of Butler and Warren counties, has been apprehended. Shawn “Latty” Lattimore was wanted on a federal warrant out of Cincinnati for distribution and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance until he was taken into custody on Aug. 16, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday.
Woman arrested after child seen drinking alcohol at Butler Co. gas station
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested after a child was seen drinking alcohol in a Butler County gas station. Police arrested 26-year-old Victoria Hampton on Friday, August 5 on an endangering children charge and contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child charge in connection to the incident. Video shows a 6-year-old walking […]
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies 17-year-old killed in crash in northern Kentucky
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A 17-year-old is dead after a crash in Independence on Saturday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. It happened Saturday between 7 and 9 p.m. along Independence Station Road when a young man fell from a vehicle, Independence police said. The coroner's office identified him as...
Police find vehicle that rams Middletown cruiser, seek suspect who fired gun
A vehicle that was used to ram a Middletown Division of Police cruiser Monday evening as officers chased after a suspect who fired shots later was found abandoned.
17-year-old student killed after falling out of vehicle in Independence
Independence police said Reuben Hinsdale was in a car with 2 other juveniles Saturday night when he was killed.
WLWT 5
Mother of 6-year-old seen drinking alcohol at gas station in disbelief after seeing video
HAMILTON, Ohio — Kasey Hill said she was in disbelief when she first saw the video of her 6-year-old son walking around a Butler County gas station drinking a bottle of Smirnoff Ice. Witnesses said he even offered some to another customer. "When I watched the video, it was...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Clinton Co. man sentenced to prison for burning hazardous materials
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Clinton County man was sentenced to two years in prison for crimes related to burning hazardous materials. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called the man an “environmental terrorist.”. Jason Wallace, 46, was sentenced on August 9 after being found guilty in July of two...
eaglecountryonline.com
Versailles Man Injured in U.S. 421 Crash
The sport-bike versus passenger vehicle crash took place last Monday. (Versailles, Ind.) – One person was injured in a sport-bike versus passenger vehicle crash in Ripley County. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office released information from the August 8 crash on Monday. According to the news release, the two...
1 dead, 3 in serious condition after crash involving Slingshot
At 2:31 a.m., CPD responded to 100 E 8th Street to investigate a fatal crash. The crash marks the second fatal crash in Cincinnati involving a Slingshot in 2022.
linknky.com
Ft. Mitchell teens charged after more than 30 mailboxes destroyed
More than 30 mailboxes were destroyed on River Road in Hebron over the weekend, and police have linked the incident to two teenagers from Fort Mitchell. On Sunday, Aug. 14, Boone Co. Sheriff’s deputies counted that more than 30 mailboxes were destroyed and multiple windows on a home along River Road had been broken. The same evening, a neighbor reported a suspicious vehicle passing in front of his home, occupied by two 17-year-old boys from Fort Mitchell, who stated that they were “just driving around,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
