MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A wanted man, accused of trafficking enough fentanyl to kill the combined populations of Butler and Warren counties, has been apprehended. Shawn “Latty” Lattimore was wanted on a federal warrant out of Cincinnati for distribution and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance until he was taken into custody on Aug. 16, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday.

MIDDLETOWN, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO