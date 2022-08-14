ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Fox 19

Police: Motorcyclist killed in Northside crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Tuesday night after a crash in Northside, according to Cincinnati police. It happened around 3:34 p.m. in the 4200 block of Colerain Avenue. Steven Daugherty, 38, was driving south on Colerain on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The crash resulted after 19-year-old Hailey Reifel, who was driving north on Colerain in a Chevrolet Cruze, made a left turn and hit Daugherty, police say.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

38-year-old dead after crash involving motorcycle on Colerain Avenue

CINCINNATI — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle on Colerain Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Cincinnati police said a 19-year-old driving a Chevrolet Cruze northbound on Colerain Avenue hit 38-year-old Steven Daugherty's Harley Davidson motorcycle at around 3:30 p.m. while making a left turn near the intersection of Colerain and Beekman.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 person injured in crash on NB I-75 in Butler County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 north of Ohio 129/Liberty Way was closed Tuesday morning following a crash, according to Butler County dispatchers. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 2010 Ford Explorer hit a guardrail, rolled onto its top, and landed in the concrete media and barriers that are there for construction.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Head-on crash kills 3 people in southwest Ohio

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A head-on crash Sunday morning in Clermont County killed three people, according to reports. Deborah Mell, 66, Jeffery Champan, 35, and Racheal Miller, 34, died in the crash, which occurred at about 8:52 a.m. on Ohio 125, the State Highway Patrol tells WLWT Channel 5. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State drug trafficker in custody after months on the run

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A wanted man, accused of trafficking enough fentanyl to kill the combined populations of Butler and Warren counties, has been apprehended. Shawn “Latty” Lattimore was wanted on a federal warrant out of Cincinnati for distribution and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance until he was taken into custody on Aug. 16, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner identifies 17-year-old killed in crash in northern Kentucky

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A 17-year-old is dead after a crash in Independence on Saturday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. It happened Saturday between 7 and 9 p.m. along Independence Station Road when a young man fell from a vehicle, Independence police said. The coroner's office identified him as...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Clinton Co. man sentenced to prison for burning hazardous materials

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Clinton County man was sentenced to two years in prison for crimes related to burning hazardous materials. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called the man an “environmental terrorist.”. Jason Wallace, 46, was sentenced on August 9 after being found guilty in July of two...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Versailles Man Injured in U.S. 421 Crash

The sport-bike versus passenger vehicle crash took place last Monday. (Versailles, Ind.) – One person was injured in a sport-bike versus passenger vehicle crash in Ripley County. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office released information from the August 8 crash on Monday. According to the news release, the two...
linknky.com

Ft. Mitchell teens charged after more than 30 mailboxes destroyed

More than 30 mailboxes were destroyed on River Road in Hebron over the weekend, and police have linked the incident to two teenagers from Fort Mitchell. On Sunday, Aug. 14, Boone Co. Sheriff’s deputies counted that more than 30 mailboxes were destroyed and multiple windows on a home along River Road had been broken. The same evening, a neighbor reported a suspicious vehicle passing in front of his home, occupied by two 17-year-old boys from Fort Mitchell, who stated that they were “just driving around,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
HEBRON, KY

