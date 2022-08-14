Read full article on original website
Ezekiel's Father Shows Picture Of Ezekiel's Family On 8/15 WWE Raw
Ezekiel has one beautiful family. Although Kevin Owens put him out of commission last week after power bombing him on the apron, 'Zeke The Freak' is keeping in high spirits while he is recovering in the hospital. As revealed by Ezekiel's father Ernie Jr. on this week's episode of WWE Raw, Ezekiel is being supported by his family during his stay in his local medical facility.
Riddle Reveals He's Medically Cleared, Challenges Seth Rollins To A Match At WWE Clash At The Castle
In the days leading up to tonight's Raw, it was teased that Riddle would give an update on his medical status. After Seth Rollins berated him in a promo in the ring, Riddle revealed that he is medically cleared to compete and that he was actually doing the interview from a disclosed area backstage. This prompted Riddle to charge to the ring and brawl with Rollins all over the arena before the show cut to commercial break.
WWE States Vince McMahon's Resignation Could 'Adversely Affect' Creation Of Stars And Stories
WWE believes Vince McMahon's resignation could negatively impact certain aspects of the company. On July 22, Vince McMahon retired as CEO of WWE amid the WWE Board investigating him for alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. WWE stated in the past that the loss of McMahon could have a negative impact on the company and, in a 10-Q Quarterly report, has reiterated the point.
Triple H Hypes Up WWE NXT Heatwave, Thinks The North American Title Match Will Be 'Special'
In string of tweets, Triple H previewed the special "Heatwave" edition of NXT 2.0 and shared his excitement about the lineup. Triple H is often called the father of NXT, and while he is now the head of all WWE creative, he is still passionate about the brand. On August 16, a few hours before the new episode, he highlighted each match on the card in a number of tweets.
Beyond Wrestling Founder Drew Cordeiro Discusses Impact Of AEW And WWE On Independent Wrestling
Beyond Wrestling has become one of the top independent promotions on the scene, especially in the northeast. The company was founded in 2009 by Drew Cordeiro and has spotlighted talent like John Silver, Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta and more throughout the years. With the rise of AEW and...
Triple H: We're Focused On Creating Iconic Characters And Putting Them In Amazing Storylines
Triple H is focused on being creative. After losing most of his control over the NXT brand last year, Triple H was put back in a creative position of power back on July 25, 2022 following the retirement of Vince McMahon. Since the change occurred, fans and wrestlers alike have responded positively to Triple H's new take on WWE's creative product.
Teddy Long: Being The General Manager Of WWE SmackDown Was My Favorite Job, But I Enjoyed It All
Teddy Long wore a lot of hats throughout his lengthy career, and while he enjoyed it all, he says being the general manager of SmackDown was his favorite job. Long held the position, with some breaks, from 2004-2012. During this time, he became a popular character on WWE TV for booking tag team matches and making Superstars go one-on-one with The Undertaker.
Santos Escobar: I Looked At The NXT Changes As Another Opportunity, I've Enjoyed It A Lot
Santos Escobar has enjoyed working in NXT. When the black and gold era of NXT came to a end, the future of some of the brand's top stars were called into question. Since the brand overhaul, Escobar and his faction, Legado del Fantasma, have still been featured regularly on the show.
Stephanie McMahon Offered To Return As CEO, Says Vince McMahon Still Has His Eyes On WWE Business
Stephanie McMahon talks about her passion for WWE and how honored she is to be the chairwoman of the board. When Vince McMahon retired, it created an unprecedented moment in WWE where he would no longer be leading the charge for the company. On the business end of things, that will now be overseen by his daughter, Stephanie who will be the Co-CEO with Nick Khan, and their Chief Financial Officer, Frank Riddick III.
Steve Austin Acknowledges Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has been acknowledged by Steve Austin. Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has been the WWE Universal Champion for nearly two years. All he wants to do is be acknowledged by those around him. Steve Austin acknowledges. “Hey, I’ll acknowledge it,” Austin said in an...
8/15 WWE Raw Records Small Bump In Viewership, Demo Rating Dips Slightly
WWE Raw viewership is in for 8/15. Showbuzz Daily reports that WWE Raw on August 15 averaged 1.978 million viewers, which is up slightly from last week's total of 1.956 million viewers. This is the third episode under the complete creative control of Triple H, following the retirement of Vince...
Drew McIntyre: Karrion Kross Deserves This Opportunity
On the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross made his return to WWE, attacking Drew McIntyre. Kross was released by WWE in November 202 after being moved to the main roster during the summer as NXT Champion. Upon movng to WWE Raw, Scarlett was not part of his act or presentation, but she was by his side when he attacked McIntyre.
AEW Rampage On 8/12 Draws Highest Viewership Number Since April, Demo Rating Rises
Viewership numbers are in for the 8/12 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by Orange Cassidy vs. Ari Daivari, drew 528,000 viewers on August 12. This number is up from the 468,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the highest viewership number the show has drawn since April 8.
Thunder Rosa Discusses Challenges Of AEW Women's Title Run, Doesn't Want To Talk About Britt Baker
Thunder Rosa has been AEW Women's Champion since AEW Dynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam on March 16 when she defeated Britt Baker. In that time, Rosa had defended the title against the likes of Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm, Miyu Yamashita, Serena Deeb, and more. Speaking to Bullet Cast at StocktonCon,...
Bobby Lashley Retains, Dexter Lumis Appears Again, Theory's Back In A Big Way | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 15, 2022:. - Bobby Lashley successfully defended the WWE United States Championship on Monday. One week after he retained the gold against Ciampa, he put it on the line against AJ Styles. In a first-time clash between the two veterans, Lashley emerged victorious at the conclusion of a hard-fought match.
Lance Archer: It's A Matter Of Time Before I'm Put In 'The' Position
Lance Archer is a 45-year-old veteran who has been part of WWE and IMPACT Wrestling before finding a home at AEW and NJPW. Archer has been put at the top of the card in AEW, challenging for the AEW World Championship on multile occasions. In NJPW, he's been a standout performer and is a former two-time IWGP United States Champion.
Seth Rollins: My Daughter Has Made Me Think About Wrestling In A Safer Way
Seth Rollins became a new dad in December 2020 when Becky Lynch deliver their daughter Roux. Rollins is one of the top stars in WWE and has put his body on the line in a variety of matches including Hell in a Cell, ladder matches, Elimination Chamber, and more. Now...
Billy Corgan On Tyrus: Can You Separate The Talent From The Person? It's Up To The Fans To Decide That
Billy Corgan talks about the controversy surrounding NWA Television Champion Tyrus. Tyrus is a top wrestler within the confines of the National Wrestling Alliance. The current holder of the NWA Television Champion has resided with the promotion for nearly two years now, where he has held the aforementioned belt for over 300 days.
Ciampa Explains How He Learns From Stephen A Smith, Denzel Washington, And Other Actors For Promos
Ciampa has called himself the greatest sports entertainer and has proven himself in the ring and on the mic. Leading up to his United States Title showdown with Bobby Lashley, Ciampa cut well-received promos on WWE Raw Talk that showed off his personality in a new way that fans may not have seen during his time on WWE Raw.
Jade Cargill Is The First Black Woman On The Cover Of A Wrestling Video Game
Jade Cargill is making more history. Cargill took to social media to say that she's the first black woman to grace the cover of a wrestling video game. Cargill is one of six wrestlers to be on the cover of AEW: Fight Forever, which is AEW's first console game. She shares the cover with Britt Baker, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley.
