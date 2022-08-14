ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Ezekiel's Father Shows Picture Of Ezekiel's Family On 8/15 WWE Raw

Ezekiel has one beautiful family. Although Kevin Owens put him out of commission last week after power bombing him on the apron, 'Zeke The Freak' is keeping in high spirits while he is recovering in the hospital. As revealed by Ezekiel's father Ernie Jr. on this week's episode of WWE Raw, Ezekiel is being supported by his family during his stay in his local medical facility.
Riddle Reveals He's Medically Cleared, Challenges Seth Rollins To A Match At WWE Clash At The Castle

In the days leading up to tonight's Raw, it was teased that Riddle would give an update on his medical status. After Seth Rollins berated him in a promo in the ring, Riddle revealed that he is medically cleared to compete and that he was actually doing the interview from a disclosed area backstage. This prompted Riddle to charge to the ring and brawl with Rollins all over the arena before the show cut to commercial break.
WWE States Vince McMahon's Resignation Could 'Adversely Affect' Creation Of Stars And Stories

WWE believes Vince McMahon's resignation could negatively impact certain aspects of the company. On July 22, Vince McMahon retired as CEO of WWE amid the WWE Board investigating him for alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. WWE stated in the past that the loss of McMahon could have a negative impact on the company and, in a 10-Q Quarterly report, has reiterated the point.
Stephanie McMahon Offered To Return As CEO, Says Vince McMahon Still Has His Eyes On WWE Business

Stephanie McMahon talks about her passion for WWE and how honored she is to be the chairwoman of the board. When Vince McMahon retired, it created an unprecedented moment in WWE where he would no longer be leading the charge for the company. On the business end of things, that will now be overseen by his daughter, Stephanie who will be the Co-CEO with Nick Khan, and their Chief Financial Officer, Frank Riddick III.
Steve Austin Acknowledges Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been acknowledged by Steve Austin. Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has been the WWE Universal Champion for nearly two years. All he wants to do is be acknowledged by those around him. Steve Austin acknowledges. “Hey, I’ll acknowledge it,” Austin said in an...
Drew McIntyre: Karrion Kross Deserves This Opportunity

On the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross made his return to WWE, attacking Drew McIntyre. Kross was released by WWE in November 202 after being moved to the main roster during the summer as NXT Champion. Upon movng to WWE Raw, Scarlett was not part of his act or presentation, but she was by his side when he attacked McIntyre.
AEW Rampage On 8/12 Draws Highest Viewership Number Since April, Demo Rating Rises

Viewership numbers are in for the 8/12 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by Orange Cassidy vs. Ari Daivari, drew 528,000 viewers on August 12. This number is up from the 468,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the highest viewership number the show has drawn since April 8.
Bobby Lashley Retains, Dexter Lumis Appears Again, Theory's Back In A Big Way | RAW Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 15, 2022:. - Bobby Lashley successfully defended the WWE United States Championship on Monday. One week after he retained the gold against Ciampa, he put it on the line against AJ Styles. In a first-time clash between the two veterans, Lashley emerged victorious at the conclusion of a hard-fought match.
Lance Archer: It's A Matter Of Time Before I'm Put In 'The' Position

Lance Archer is a 45-year-old veteran who has been part of WWE and IMPACT Wrestling before finding a home at AEW and NJPW. Archer has been put at the top of the card in AEW, challenging for the AEW World Championship on multile occasions. In NJPW, he's been a standout performer and is a former two-time IWGP United States Champion.
Jade Cargill Is The First Black Woman On The Cover Of A Wrestling Video Game

Jade Cargill is making more history. Cargill took to social media to say that she's the first black woman to grace the cover of a wrestling video game. Cargill is one of six wrestlers to be on the cover of AEW: Fight Forever, which is AEW's first console game. She shares the cover with Britt Baker, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley.
