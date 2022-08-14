ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Ex-Amazon VP joins mobile energy startup Booster as CTO; 1Password hires CPO

— Andrew Hamel, a Seattle-based tech vet who spent 11 years at Amazon in various vice president roles, joined mobile energy startup Booster as chief technology officer. Hamel worked at Amazon from 2008 to 2019, most recently as vice president of customer experience technology and machine learning. He joined Seattle startup LivePerson in 2020 as an executive vice president.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy