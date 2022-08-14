ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The coming California megastorm

By By Raymond Zhong | New York Times
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state.

This one will come from the sky.

According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter in the Pacific, near Hawaii. No one knows exactly when, but from the vast expanse of tropical air around the Equator, atmospheric currents will pluck out a long tendril of water vapor and funnel it toward the West Coast. This vapor plume will be enormous, hundreds of miles wide and more than 1,200 miles long, and seething with ferocious winds. It will be carrying so much water that if you converted it all to liquid, its flow would be about 26 times what the Mississippi River discharges into the Gulf of Mexico at any given moment.

When this torpedo of moisture reaches California, it will crash into the mountains and be forced upward. This will cool its payload of vapor and kick off weeks and waves of rain and snow.

The superstorm that Californians have long feared will have begun. In centuries past, great rains deluged the Pacific coast, and strong storms in recent decades have caused havoc and ruin. But, because of climate change, this one would be worse than any in living memory.

Drenching rain will pummel cities and towns. At times, the hills around Los Angeles could get nearly 2 inches of rain an hour. Heavy rain and snow in the Sierra Nevada will test dams in the Central Valley, one of the world’s most productive farm belts.

While all this has been happening, another filament of moisture-laden air will have formed over the Pacific and hurtled toward California. Then another. And another.

After a month, nearly 16 inches of precipitation, on average, will have fallen across the state. Large swaths of mountainous areas will have gotten much more. Communities might be ravaged beyond resettling. None of the state’s major industries, from tech and Hollywood to farming and oil, will be untouched.

The coming superstorm — really, a rapid procession of what scientists call atmospheric rivers — will be the ultimate test of the dams, levees and bypasses California has built to impound nature’s might.

But in a state where scarcity of water has long been the central fact of existence, global warming is not only worsening droughts and wildfires. Because warmer air can hold more moisture, atmospheric rivers can carry bigger cargoes of precipitation. The infrastructure design standards, hazard maps and disaster response plans that protected California from flooding in the past might soon be out of date.

As humans burn fossil fuels and heat up the planet, we have already increased the chances each year that California will experience a monthlong, statewide megastorm of this severity to roughly 1 in 50, according to a new study published Friday. In the coming decades, if global average temperatures climb by another 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit, or 1 degree Celsius — and current trends suggest they might — then the likelihood of such storms will go up further, to nearly 1 in 30.

At the same time, the risk of megastorms that are rarer but even stronger, with much fiercer downpours, will rise as well.

These are alarming possibilities. But geological evidence suggests the West has been struck by cataclysmic floods several times over the past millennium, and the new study provides the most advanced look yet at how this threat is evolving in the age of human-caused global warming.

“We got kind of lucky to avoid it in the 20th century,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who prepared the new study with Xingying Huang of the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado. “I would be very surprised to avoid it occurring in the 21st.”

Wetter Wet Years

Donald G. Sullivan was lying in bed one night, early in his career as a scientist, when he realized his data might hold a startling secret.

For his master’s research at the University of California, Berkeley, he had sampled the sediment beneath a remote Sierra lake and was hoping to study the history of vegetation in the area. But a lot of the pollen in his sediment cores didn’t seem to be from nearby. How had it gotten there?

When he X-rayed the cores, he found layers where the sediment was denser. Maybe, he surmised, these layers were filled with sand and silt that had washed in during floods.

It was only late that night that he tried to estimate the ages of the layers. They lined up neatly with other records of West Coast megafloods.

“That’s when it clicked,” said Sullivan, who is now at the University of Denver.

His findings, from 1982, showed that major floods hadn’t been exceptionally rare occurrences in the Sacramento Valley over the past eight centuries. They took place every 100 to 200 years. And in the decades since, advancements in modeling have helped scientists evaluate how quickly the risks are rising because of climate change.

For their new study, Huang and Swain replayed portions of the 20th and 21st centuries using 40 simulations of the global climate. Extreme weather events, by definition, don’t occur very often. So by using computer models to create realistic alternate histories of the past, present and future climate, scientists can study a longer record of events than the real world offers.

Swain and Huang looked at all the monthlong California storms that took place during two time segments in the simulations, one in the recent past and the other in a future with high global warming. They then used a weather model to produce detailed play-by-plays of where and when the storms dump their water.

Those details matter. There are “so many different factors” that make an atmospheric river deadly or benign, Huang said.

Climate change might be affecting atmospheric rivers in other ways, too, said F. Martin Ralph of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego. How strong their winds are, for instance, or how long they last.

Scientists are also working to improve atmospheric river forecasts, which is no easy task as the West experiences increasingly sharp shifts from very dry conditions to very wet and back again.

“My scientific gut says there’s change happening,” Ralph said. “And we just haven’t quite pinned down how to detect it adequately.”

Katrina 2.0

How do you protect a place as vast as California from a colossal storm? Two ways, said David Peterson, a veteran engineer. Change where the water goes, or change where the people are. Ideally, both. But neither is easy.

Firebaugh is a quiet, mostly Hispanic city of 8,100 people, one of many small communities that power the Central Valley’s prodigious agricultural economy. Firebaugh also sits right on the San Joaquin River.

For a sleepless stretch of early 2017, Ben Gallegos, Firebaugh’s city manager, did little but watch the river rise and debate whether to evacuate half the town. Water was threatening homes, schools, churches and the wastewater treatment plant.

Luckily, the river stopped rising. Still, the experience led Gallegos to apply for tens of millions in funding for new and improved levees around Firebaugh.

Levees change where the water goes, giving rivers more room to swell before they inundate the land. Levee failures in New Orleans were what turned Katrina into an epochal catastrophe, and after that storm, California toughened levee standards in urbanized areas of the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys.

But the plodding pace of work has set people on edge. At a recent public hearing in Stockton on flood risk, Elias stood up and highlighted some troubling math.

The Department of Water Resources says up to $30 billion in investment is needed over the next 30 years. Yet over the past 15 years, the state managed to spend only $3.5 billion.

“We have to find ways to get ahead of the curve,” Elias said. “We don’t want to have a Katrina 2.0 play out right here in the heart of Stockton.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Examiner

Supervised drug injection sites could soon pop up in California. How will they work?

For years, the idea of establishing supervised drug injection sites has been a long-standing goal for some progressive California leaders looking to address the burgeoning overdose crisis. Efforts to launch such programs have come close, but never to the finish line. Now, as the latest legislation seeking to sanction these sites heads to the governor’s desk, proponents are gearing up to make these injection sites a reality — and they hope a success — in the Golden State. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Long mental health wait times at Kaiser may violate state law, says Sen. Wiener

Long wait times at Kaiser Permanente for mental health care are persistent and may violate a state law aimed at addressing the problem, according to testimony at a state Senate hearing this week. Kaiser patients and clinicians addressing the Select Committee on Mental Health and Addiction on Wednesday said getting a follow-up mental health appointment at Kaiser facilities throughout California could take up to 12 weeks. In some cases, no new appointment slots were available. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

CalPERS seeks $1.8 million from former police chief in San Mateo County

In one of the largest “double-dipping” cases in recent memory, the state’s main pension fund is demanding that a former police chief return $1.8 million in “unlawful” retirement benefits he accrued while working in the tiny San Mateo county neighborhood of Broadmoor. The California Public Employees’ Retirement System, or CalPERS, claims in a case filed in administrative court that former Broadmoor police chief David Parenti was earning retirement benefits and a full-time salary simultaneously for more than a decade. CalPERS rules prohibit individuals from receiving...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Is California's infrastructure ready for an electric vehicle future?

When it comes to electric vehicles, we may have put the car before the charging infrastructure. Zero- and low-emission vehicles are considered a crucial part of how the United States will transition away from fossil fuels — and the Bay Area is leading the way with about one in four new cars whirring off dealership lots with a battery instead of a gas tank. But in densely packed cities like San Francisco, questions about where to charge and whether Pacific Gas & Electric’s infrastructure can...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Firebaugh, CA
State
California State
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Government
State
Hawaii State
San Francisco Examiner

State Supreme Court Justice Patricia Guerrero nominated to be first Latina chief

In a state that doesn’t have many Latinas either sitting on the judicial bench or arguing cases before it, Patricia Guerrero would make history as chief justice on California’s highest court. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday nominated Guerrero, 50, to be chief justice of the California Supreme Court. Already the high court’s first Latina after her March swearing-in, Guerrero would also be the court’s first Latina chief justice. A former...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Will California restrict solitary confinement?

California legislators are weighing a major change to the state’s criminal justice system: banning long-term solitary confinement. Known as the California Mandela Act, a proposal in the state Legislature is part of a nationwide push to curb widespread use of solitary confinement amid concerns about the mental health ramifications and apparent racial inequity in its use. The state Senate Appropriations Committee must pass the bill Thursday for it to stay alive. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

California's schools begin later start times

As school bells across the state ring at a different time than usual this year for middle and high school students due to a new law mandating later start times, administrators have had to tackle some new challenges, including navigating student and parent needs. Senate Bill 328 requires high schools to begin no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools no earlier than 8 a.m. Although the change will kick...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
33
Followers
62
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy