Woman Who Lived In House Anne Heche Crashed Into Reacts To Her Death

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Lynne Mishele 's home was destroyed after Anne Heche 's car crashed into it on Friday, August 5th. Unfortunately, the actress did not survive the injuries from the fiery crash and she was taken off life support a week later on August 12th. Now, Mishele is sending her love to Heche's family and friends .

“The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating. Her family and her friends and her children, especially, really have suffered a great loss, and my heart goes out for them,” she said in a video shared on Instagram. “This entire situation is tragic — and there really are just no words. I’m sending love to everyone involved.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that Heche's vehicle crashed 30 feet into Mishele's two-story home , which was less than 800 square feet, according to US Weekly . Luckily, Mishele was in her backyard at the time of the crash and only sustained cuts that required treatment. She and her pets survived, but the crash started a fire that took 59 firefighters over an hour to put out. Her home was deemed unsafe to enter after the blaze was extinguished.

“It’s obviously been the most insane, traumatic time, confusing … eventually I’ll try to get back to everybody and try to read everybody’s comments,” she said in another Instagram video at the time. “Thank you everybody from the bottom of my heart. It’s really, truly overwhelming. You guys really have impacted my life in a really profound way so thank you so much to everybody and I will keep you updated.” Mishele's neighbors have also set up a GoFundMe to raise money for the expenses caused by the horrific accident

