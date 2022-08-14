ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MCTS bus operator saves dog from traffic

MILWAUKEE - In May 2022, while driving Route 19 on MLK Jr. Drive & Concordia Avenue, MCTS driver, Rachel, noticed a dog running in the street near her bus, narrowly avoiding being struck by numerous cars. "I went into mom mode," she recalled. "I just ran out, and I believe...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Technology-based farm opens in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — A technology-based farm is opening in Kenosha. Square Roots partnered with Gordon Food Services to establish the indoor, climate-controlled facility. Each package from the farm has a QR code that allows consumers to track how their produce was made. Mainly growing herbs and leafy greens, including...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Person found dead at Bristol Motel

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Kenosha County resident, 45, was found dead at the Bristol Motel in the Town of Paris Monday evening, Aug. 15. Sheriff's officials responded shortly after 6 p.m. after they were contacted by family of the victim. The cause of death is under investigation. Kenosha County...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rochester crash, Burlington woman dead: sheriff

ROCHESTER - A Burlington woman died of her injuries after a crash in the village of Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Racine County sheriff's deputies were called to the crash scene near Plank Road and English Settlement Avenue around 3:45 p.m. A 22-foot box truck hit a car, which came to a stop off the roadway.
BURLINGTON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine County homes for big families | Local News

Character and Craftsmanship! Style and Space! Classic Beauty and Modern Updates! 5 Bedroom Brick Colonial in the Heart of West Racine. Updated kitchen with Corian counters, Custom Maple cabinets, SS appliances, and a built in banquette. Gleaming Hardwood floors throughout, Sparkling Lead Glass French Doors, Gorgeous Built in cabinets in the formal dining room and flanking the natural fireplace in the spacious living room. Great work space in the bright sun porch. 2nd floor has 4 Generous Bedrooms and an Updated Full bath, go up one more floor & there is a 5th bedroom, bonus room & tons of storage in the walk up attic. The lower level you will find a rec room, work out room, laundry and half bath. Fenced yard,2 garages, & walking distance to the Best Pizza, Bakeries, & Cute Shops.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Loft windows shattered by rocks

MILWAUKEE - For two days, residents of Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Lofts said Tuesday, Aug. 16 someone has been throwing large rocks through the windows of their downtown apartment building. The rocks have shattered glass and scared those inside. According to residents, the same man has been picking up rocks outside...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'It hurts everybody': More local restaurants close their doors

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- After 25 years, Milwaukee Ale House announced they won't be renewing their lease in the Third Ward when it ends in September. It's a decision more and more local restaurants are making. Dave Dayler, the owner of Saloon on Calhoun in Brookfield, said financial fallout...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

After near-drowning, Brown Deer 2-year-old meets rescuers

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Brown Deer toddler is happy and well after nearly drowning in July, and that is thanks to the quick thinking of first responders. On Monday, Aug. 15, the dispatcher and other first responders met the 2-year-old they helped save. It's not every day Nancy Schupp...
BROWN DEER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man dead at MacArthur Square Park, probable overdose

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 42, was found dead in MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse Tuesday morning, Aug. 16. Milwaukee police said Tuesday the man's death didn't appear to be suspicious. The medical examiner said this was a probable drug overdose. The death occurred at a growing...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

Watch a Family in Illinois Save a Baby Bird Stuck in the Rocks

A family in Illinois noticed something was wrong with a baby bird outside their home. So, they put on their superhero capes and came to its rescue. Based on the video description, this happened this summer in Mundelein, Illinois. Here's how the parents described this dilemma:. I was on a...
MUNDELEIN, IL
WISN

Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings

MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgtd.org

Concealed Carry Referendum Nixed in Kenosha County; Fatality in Rochester

Voters in Kenosha County this November won’t be asked whether holders of concealed carry permits should be allowed to bring guns into most county-owned buildings. Although the county board repealed a long-standing ban earlier this summer, Supervisor Jeff Gentz proposed that the voters be allowed to weigh in after the fact anyway. His proposal was defeated in committee Tuesday night. Then later at a meeting of the County Board, a move to suspend the rules to allow the full board to vote on the referendum idea failed to get the necessary two-thirds majority. An overwhelming majority of citizens who spoke during public comments before the vote supported the referendum. Jodi Muerhoff noted that the committee members who voted against the referendum were some of the same supervisors who earlier this summer voted to put a ‘second amendment sanctuary’ question on the ballot. Another speaker accused those who supported the referendum of "whining."
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Kilbourn bridge death; Victim was loving father, husband

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News is learning more about a father of six and husband of more than a half-century who died on Monday, Aug. 15 at the Kilbourn Avenue bridge in downtown Milwaukee. Richard Dujardin and his wife Rosemarie did everything together. They have been married for 54 years and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Celebrating downtown employees

MILWAUKEE - Celebrate Downtown Employee Appreciation Week through August 19! Bill Miston has the scoop on all the events taking place.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Kilbourn bridge tragedy: 'He held on for 1-2 minutes'

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Additional details have come to light involved the tragic death of Providence, RI native Richard Dujardin, 77, who died shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug., 15 in Milwaukee when the Kilbourn St. Bridge opened with him on it. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's...
MILWAUKEE, WI

