NAPA, Calif. - Britney Spears' first husband, Jason Alexander, was booked on Tuesday into the Napa County Department of Corrections, sheriff's officials said. Napa officials said Alexander, 40, was booked for an arrest warrant from 2016. He faces two felony charges. Both of the charges were related to crimes committed in 2015, including grand theft with the value exceeding $400. He also faces a charge of buying or receiving stolen property.

NAPA COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO