San Francisco, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Public defender slams San Francisco cops for firing at man with fake gun

The San Francisco public defender's office is blasting the actions of police officers who opened fire — and missed, a suspect carrying a fake gun that fired blanks. Surveillance video shows San Francisco police officers driving alongside Jose Corvera, 51, as he's riding one bike while pushing a second in the Mission District.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco police town hall over Mission District shooting

San Francisco police held a virtual town hall meeting to discuss an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the city's Mission District earlier this month. The altercation in the area of Shotwell and 18th streets on Aug. 6 involved Jose Corvera, 51, who was not injured during the encounter, though four different SFPD officers discharged their firearms, as Cmdr. Paul Yep pointed out during Monday's town hall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Arraignment set for man allegedly attack 49ers fan into coma

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An arraignment was set Wednesday for the man who allegedly attacked a 49ers fan that was later put into a medically-induced coma. Bryan Alexis Cifuentes, 33, is expected to plead not guilty to one count of battery, with serious bodily injury. Police said Cifuentes had a confrontation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Britney Spears' ex-husband booked in Napa County on charges including grand theft

NAPA, Calif. - Britney Spears' first husband, Jason Alexander, was booked on Tuesday into the Napa County Department of Corrections, sheriff's officials said. Napa officials said Alexander, 40, was booked for an arrest warrant from 2016. He faces two felony charges. Both of the charges were related to crimes committed in 2015, including grand theft with the value exceeding $400. He also faces a charge of buying or receiving stolen property.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco man arrested for shooting and killing 2 relatives at home

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco man allegedly shot and killed two of his relatives on Saturday. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, was booked on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, at a home near Ingerson Ave and Jennings Street around 2:45 a.m., according to San Francisco police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Family-owned ranch adapts to water shortage

The McEvoy Ranch in Petaluma produces olives and other crops. To survive amid a drier and drier environment, the ranch has been introducing techniques to conserve water and remain viable.
KTVU FOX 2

Woman shot several times inside Oakland home

OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman is recovering after being shot several times inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. at a residence in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and found a woman with multiple gunshot...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry

OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
OAKLAND, CA

