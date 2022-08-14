Summer Q&A: Little Elm QB Tasby talks taking over for Mateer, new coach, Vince Young

Read full article on original website
Championship effort: The Colony wins Crowley Eagle Volleyball Tournament
The Colony went 6-0 in the Crowley Eagle Volleyball Tournament to capture first place in the three-day event, held Aug. 11-13 at Crowley High School. "What I loved that I saw was the chemistry, not just on the court, but also the girls on the bench,” said Rachel Buckley, The Colony head coach. “To see them embrace and high-five, whether it’s for something successful or for a lost point is anything I loved than more than anything they were doing skill-wise."
Lancaster community mourns loss of coach killed at Little League game
LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — People are mourning the loss of Mike Hickmon, a Little League coach who many called a pillar of the Lancaster community. "They took a great, a great person who wanted to help the community and wanted to better us as people," friend and fellow coach Heith Mayes said. Friends and family identified Hickmon as the man killed during a Little League football game in Lancaster Saturday evening. "I been knowing him, he's a good guy," Mayes said. "Always happy, upbeat, good father, good husband, always stood up for what's right. It's just very tragic."Police are looking for suspect...
KFDM-TV
Karley Swindel shares her excitement after becoming Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader
NEDERLAND — Karley Swindel took to Facebook with the exciting announcement of becoming a Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader. Swindel wrote, "I am so excited to officially say I am a DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADER I remember locking eyes with the DCC when I was 5 years old at Texas Stadium. I knew in that moment, I wanted to be them one day. When I have a dream, I feel passionate about, I go for it and go for it with EVERYTHING in me. This has been a long, hard journey but WE DID IT!!! The hard work has paid off and the fun work is finally beginning. LET’S DO THIS P.S. - It was my Papa’s birthday the day I found out I made the team Thank you for the gift from Heaven, Papa! I know you will be watching every game from the best seat in the house."
Brother of former KU football star suspected in fatal Texas shooting
The brother of former KU football star and NFL All-Pro Aqib Talib is the suspect in the fatal of shooting of a coach during a youth football game.
What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?
Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
Dallas Stars CEO Wants to Stay at American Airlines Center
Dallas Stars wants to stay at the American Airlines Center, while Mark Cuban and Mavericks want a new arena.Drew Mentzer/Unsplash. Dallas Stars CEO Brad Alberts and his NHL team want to continue to play at the American Airlines Center for years to come. According to WFAA the 21-year-old arena's future has been a topic of conversation among Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who says he expects his team to leave the arena for a new arena.
Couple Looking to Build Their Dallas-Area Dream Home Is Subject of ‘Washington Post’ Report
Like many news outlets, The Washington Post sought and found anecdotal evidence about the struggles of the housing economy. In a story headlined “How [various factors] triggered soaring costs at this dream home,” The Post spotlighted an Orlando couple who, after watching HGTV in 2018, wanted to build their dream home in the Dallas area.
Tickets for PGA Frisco’s first-ever major championship are on sale
North Texas golf fanatics rejoice! The PGA has announced tickets for the first-ever major championship at PGA Frisco are on sale now.
WFAA
Arrest warrant reveals what allegedly led to deadly shooting of North Texas youth football coach
LANCASTER, Texas — A deadly shooting at a North Texas youth football game Saturday happened during an argument over the score, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA on Tuesday. Yaqub Talib was arrested in the shooting death of Mike Hickmon. Both men were football coaches in...
starlocalmedia.com
'The soul of a community': McKinney silo project helps city provide anchor to history as development progresses
For Australian artist Guido van Helten, capturing McKinney isn’t about any one individual story: it’s about reflecting a community as a whole. Faces have continued to emerge on the walls of the towering silos in the heart of McKinney as van Helten has worked to transfer an impression of the city onto the historic canvas.
starlocalmedia.com
The District at Celina breaks ground
Work has begun on another piece of the puzzle that will form Celina’s future. On Tuesday, Dallas-based company Alpine Start Development broke ground on The District at Celina, a 303-unit four-story garden-style multifamily development located at 1055 South Oklahoma Drive.
KSAT 12
Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course
A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week. Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway. Hughes captured a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
School Accountability Scores Released Monday In Texas; See Your School's Score
North Texas schools received their annual report cards from the state on Monday. Students at Beck Elementary in Garland got their report card hand-delivered Monday by the state's education commissioner. Beck received a solid A grade after coming in barely a C a few years ago. "It is amazing what...
deltadailynews.com
Man fatally shot during youth football game near Dallas
(LANCASTER, Texas) — A man was killed during a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas, Saturday night after an argument escalated into a shooting, according to police. Witnesses told Lancaster police that the coaching staff and officials had gotten into a disagreement that became physical, leading to the shooting.
Opinion: Seven Potential Candidates to Be the Next Rangers Manager
There are seven strong candidates to become the next manager of the Texas Rangers.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Chris Woodward era is over and the Texas Rangers now must find a permanent replacement to fill the manager role. Whoever is picked will be the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. These are some names to keep in the back of your mind. Perhaps the Rangers will pick one of these seven viable candidates.
Rodeo Goat now open on Preston Road in Frisco
Rodeo Goat opened in Frisco this summer. (Courtesy Rodeo Goat) Rodeo Goat’s biggest location for its one-of-a-kind burgers opened in early August at 3111 Preston Road, in a building formerly occupied by Romano's Macaroni Grill. The burger joint is known for its burgers, fries and beers. Featured burgers include...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Pandemic Pushed Oak Cliff Native to Open Neighborhood Business
La Bodega is one of Bishop Arts' newest businesses. "I always knew I wanted it to be small," owner Skye McDaniel said. "I always knew I wanted it to be in Oak Cliff because I grew up here." The bright, colorful space is the realization of McDaniel's decadelong dream to...
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘I Hope They See Themselves': Artist Painting McKinney Silos Says Mural Could Be Done By End of Month
One of the largest works of art in North Texas is being painted right now in McKinney. For weeks, people have watched a mural come to life on the city's historic silos. On Friday night, a crowd gathered to grub, play guitar and gaze. “I hope they see themselves. That's...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'It's heavy': Popular North Texas vegan restaurant Spiral Diner & Bakery closing its Dallas location
DALLAS — An iconic vegan restaurant is closing the doors to its Dallas location on Aug. 14. Spiral Diner & Bakery first opened its Dallas branch in 2007, becoming one of the first places to offer vegan options to restaurant-goers, during a time where meatless options were practically nonexistent in grocery stores or the service industry.
