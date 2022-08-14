ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New She-Hulk clip contains a few mind-blowing spoilers

By Chris Smith
 3 days ago
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney Plus on August 18th, a day later than the initial release date. Marvel has been pushing out a steady stream of clips promoting Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) new adventure. But the latest She-Hulk clip is easily the most exciting, as it delivers a few mind-blowing reveals, including a big spoiler for the broader MCU story.

The clip features a full scene that Marvel wanted MCU fans to watch before the show’s release. That means the spoilers and revelations Marvel conceded are intentional. Still, if you’re already avoiding She-Hulk promo clips to prevent spoilers, you should know big spoilers follow below.

Was Steve Rogers a virgin?

Okay, we’ve all been thinking it, but Jennifer finally says it in the She-Hulk promo that IMDB aired. She has an entire theory about the life of the former Captain America and his busy lifestyle since before World War II. As a result, Jennifer thinks Steve is a virgin.

But that’s not the most interesting Rogers-related detail in this She-Hulk clip that’s just over a minute long.

Walters explains her theory to Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Well, he’s not in Hulk form. He’s Bruce Banner, driving with Jennifer to some unknown destination. But we’ll get to that other big She-Hulk spoilers in a minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zaOIz_0hGsi9za00
Screen from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer: Samuel Wilson (Anthony Mackie) looking at the Captain America shield, with a poster of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in the background. Image source: Marvel Studios

All this time, the two do not refer to Steve as if he’s dead. Moreover, Banner says that Jennifer is talking about his friend and colleague. Banner knows what happened to Steve because he was there at the end of Endgame. Steve’s fate is a closely guarded secret, as we saw in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But Banner must also know that Steve isn’t dead since those events. Or he hopes that’s the case.

Also, the “colleague” reference means the Avengers are very much together. That’s something we now know thanks to the big reveals at Comic-Con.

Why is Bruce Banner in human form?

Most of the She-Hulk clips we saw so far showed us Professor Hulk. That’s the Hulk variant Banner developed into between Infinity War and Endgame. But we also know from the Shang-Chi post-credits that Bruce can revert to human form.

Seeing Banner in the same car with Walters implies that we’ll learn when and how Bruce returns to human form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gQSmk_0hGsi9za00
Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) having a drink. Image source: Marvel Studios

Another big spoiler in this She-Hulk clip is Banner’s sling. He still wears it after all these years, at least in human form. His snap in Infinity War, which brought back all the living beings that Thanos killed, took a massive toll.

Speaking of apparel, Bruce seems to wear something else on his left wrist. It might be a device that keeps him from jumping back to Professor Hulk. And considering that we’re looking at a big car crash in this sequence, that device might be preventing him from doing his superhero stuff.

The accident is a significant She-Hulk spoiler

All this talk about Rogers’ virginity makes Walters almost hit a spaceship that appears suddenly on the road. That’s a risk when driving your car on the MCU’s Earth’s roads, apparently.

Walters tries to avoid the ship, and that’s how they crash. Why is the accident such a big She-Hulk spoiler? We have no idea what happens next in this scene, but this might be where Walters comes into contact with Bruce’s blood. And that’s how she might transform into She-Hulk.

If that’s what we’re looking at, then the scene must occur early in the TV show. Probably in the first episode, which airs on Disney Plus next Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YPPYT_0hGsi9za00
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law comes to Disney Plus in August. Image source: Marvel Studios

The biggest She-Hulk spoiler so far

What’s the deal with the spaceship? How come anyone can just come to Earth whenever they please? Where is SWORD’s space program in all of this? What about Tony Stark’s drones from Far From Home?

I will not call the Sakaar ship a big plot hole until we have more information about what just happened. But the clip does deliver this giant MCU spoiler. She-Hulk will deal with some aliens. We all know this spaceship comes from Sakaar. And it’s clearly looking for the only superhero in the car.

Again, the scene must take place early in the TV show. That ship must have come for the only character in the car who used to Hulk on Sakaar.

There are rumors that Hulk will go to space by the end of She-Hulk. And that his son Skaar would show up in the TV show. But none of them is evident in the short She-Hulk clip below.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

