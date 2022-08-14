ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 2023 Senior Finalists

The Pro Football Hall of Fame just enshrined its 2022 class. Now it’s time to take a look forward as three longtime standouts may finally get their call. Back in late April, the Pro Football Hall of Fame made a decision to expand its Senior Committee nominees from one to three.
Marcus Freeman revealed reason to using local high school for practice

Marcus Freeman is bringing an all-new energy to the Fighting Irish football program. One of his latest changes included a trip to Saint Joe’s High School for No. 5 Notre Dame to hold practice. While it may be strange to consider a big brand college team working out at a high school when they have fields of their own, Freeman says everything about the trip was intentional.
